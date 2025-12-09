S&P 500
6,864.90
+0.09%
Dow Jones
47,892.00
+0.28%
Nasdaq 100
25,678.30
-0.02%
Russell 2000
2,540.57
+0.74%
FTSE 100
9,647.20
+0.06%
Nikkei 225
50,963.00
+1.17%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets on the Brink as Rates Hang in Balance

Investing

With Full Retirement Age For Social Security Changing, It’s Time To Buy These ETFs

Quick Read

  • Full retirement age for Social Security rose from 66 to 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.
  • If you don’t want to wait until full retirement age to retire, you need the right investments.
  • VOO, VTI, and SCHB are all options worth considering to grow your portfolio.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
With Full Retirement Age For Social Security Changing, It’s Time To Buy These ETFs

© Canva | laflor from Getty Images Signature and frankpeters from Getty Images

 

For many people, retirement wouldn’t be possible without Social Security. But younger workers may need to wait longer to get those monthly benefits in full.

Anyone can claim Social Security starting at age 62. But if you want those monthly benefits without a reduction, you’re going to have to wait until full retirement age (FRA) to claim them.

FRA, however, isn’t what it once was. For a long time, it was 66. But years back, the Social Security Administration changes its rules so that FRA is now 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

And that’s not all. Social Security is facing the possibility of benefit cuts. And one potential solution to that problem is to push back FRA to age 68 or 69.

Since you may end up needing to wait longer to claim your Social Security benefits in full, it’s important to have access to outside income in case you decide to retire earlier. And that’s where the right investment portfolio comes into play.

Here are three ETFs you may want to load up on to grow your portfolio and set yourself up with enough income to retire when you want to.

1. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, or VOO, has long been a popular choice among investors because it offers the benefits of instant diversification. VOO tracks the S&P 500 index, which is comprised of the 500 largest public companies by market capitalization.

In other words, when you invest in VOO, you’re putting your money into established businesses across a range of industries. Since inception, VOO has rewarded investors with a roughly 15% return.

Also, Vanguard is known for its low-cost ETFs in general. With VOO, you have an incredibly low expense ratio of 0.03%, which means you won’t lose a lot of your money to fees.

2. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, or VTI, is similar to VOO, except it offers even more diversification and potentially more upside. VTI tracks the stock market on a whole — not just the companies that are part of the S&P 500 index. As a result, VTI gives you access to small and mid-cap companies whose growth could really take off.

Of course the flipside of that is you may be taking on a bit more risk in your portfolio with VTI than with VOO, since smaller companies can be subject to more volatility. But if you’re many years away from retirement, investing in a total stock market ETF like VTI could make a lot of sense. And like VOO, VTI has a low 0.03% expense ratio that won’t eat away at your returns.

3. The Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Vanguard may be known as the company that wrote the book on ETFs, but it could pay to look outside of Vanguard to grow your portfolio. And one option worth exploring is the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB).

SCHB tracks the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index. That gives you access to the 2,500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies. So like VTI, it gives you even more diversification than VOO.

With a 0.03% expense ratio, it’s also a low-cost fund to add to your portfolio. You can use it as a complement to VTI or an alternative — the choice is yours.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Where to Invest $20,000 Right Now
Kristin Hitchcock |

Where to Invest $20,000 Right Now

Have $20,000 and wondering where to invest it? The answer isn’t the same for everyone. Depending on your age and…
Why I’m Holding VOO in My Retirement Portfolio for Decades
Maurie Backman |

Why I’m Holding VOO in My Retirement Portfolio for Decades

  I’ve been saving for retirement since my early 20s — not because I preferred making 401(k) contributions over taking…
The 3 Best Schwab ETFs to Buy in December
Chris MacDonald |

The 3 Best Schwab ETFs to Buy in December

As a top exchange traded fund (ETF) provider, Schwab’s overall portfolio of index, sector and stock-specific ETFs is a thing…
VTI Offers Broader Diversification Than Tech-Heavy QQQ, But QQQ Delivers Higher Returns
Javier Simon |

VTI Offers Broader Diversification Than Tech-Heavy QQQ, But QQQ Delivers Higher Returns

Whether you’re just jumping into the world of trading or nearing retirement, investing in ETFs can help you easily build…
3 Top Schwab ETFs to Buy in 2025
Chris MacDonald |

3 Top Schwab ETFs to Buy in 2025

Schwab exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are among the most prominent investing vehicles long-term passive investors can use to gain exposure to…
VOO Vs VOOG: What’s a Better Pick for My Retirement Portfolio?
Maurie Backman |

VOO Vs VOOG: What’s a Better Pick for My Retirement Portfolio?

  Retirees are often advised to limit risk in their portfolios. And there’s a good reason for that. It’s one…
Wall Street Favors These Four ETFs With Stellar Ratings
Jacob Wolinsky |

Wall Street Favors These Four ETFs With Stellar Ratings

When it comes to investing, individual exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aren’t a one-size-fits-all financial vehicle as there are plenty of funds…
QQQ vs. VTI: Which ETF Deserves to Anchor Your Portfolio?
Javier Simon |

QQQ vs. VTI: Which ETF Deserves to Anchor Your Portfolio?

Whether you’re just jumping into the world of trading or nearing retirement, investing in ETFs can help you easily build…
Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs
Rich Duprey |

Build Wealth Forever with These Two Powerhouse Dividend ETFs

The Power of Passive Income Through Dividends Passive income through dividend-paying stocks offers a reliable way to build wealth without…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10