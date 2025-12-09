S&P 500
6,864.90
+0.09%
Dow Jones
47,892.00
+0.28%
Nasdaq 100
25,678.30
-0.02%
Russell 2000
2,540.57
+0.74%
FTSE 100
9,647.20
+0.06%
Nikkei 225
50,963.00
+1.17%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets on the Brink as Rates Hang in Balance

Investing

Worried Social Security Won’t Be Enough? Here’s a Strategy to Look At

Quick Read

  • Social Security replaces only 40% of pre-retirement income and cannot sustain most retirees’ living standards.
  • Annuities offer lifetime income guarantees and tax-deferred growth.
  • 64% of Americans fear running out of money more than death, and an annuity could be a good solution for this fear.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Christy Bieber Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Worried Social Security Won’t Be Enough? Here’s a Strategy to Look At

© J.J. Gouin / Shutterstock.com

Many pre-retirees and current retirees share one concern about their later years: They fear that they are going to run out of money too soon and not have enough to live on.

This is not an unfounded fear. Americans are, generally, saving too little for retirement. And while Social Security benefits are going to be there for seniors and should last for life, these benefits only replace around 40% of pre-retirement income, and that is not enough for anyone to maintain their standard of living. That’s especially true given that healthcare costs tend to increase dramatically as you age.

So, what can you do if you are worried that your Social Security benefits are going to end up lacking and you’ll fall short of the funds you need to support yourself once you have no more paychecks? Here’s one strategy to consider.

Could this be the right approach to funding your retirement?

One potential approach to funding your retirement, along with  Social Security, is to purchase an annuity.  Annuities can be an ideal choice for those who want a stable income and who don’t want to bank their retirement security on the performance of the stock market alone. 

When you buy an annuity, you purchase it from an insurance company, and you pay for it in either a lump sum or by making payments over time. Your annuity is able to grow on a tax-deferred basis, which is a nice boost to your savings from Uncle Sam. Your annuity continues to grow without you owing taxes on the gains until you begin making withdrawals from it. 

Your annuity then pays out either a lump sum or provides a steady stream of income for a set period of time.

In many cases, you can opt for an annuity that provides you with lifetime income. This makes it an ideal supplement to Social Security. Your retirement benefits from the government are guaranteed to last as long as you are still alive, and your annuity can be too, so you can develop a very predictable and very reliable source of lifetime income for yourself without worrying about running your accounts dry in your later years. 

Is an annuity the right choice for you?

calculator with the word ANNUITY on display with chart
ANDREI ASKIRKA / Shutterstock.com

There are significant benefits to investing in annuities. Some of the big advantages include:

  • Tax breaks from deferred growth, which make it easier to accumulate wealth
  • Customization, as you can choose from different kinds of annuities and add different riders to meet your needs
  • Death benefits available  
  • Options for guaranteed fixed income that lasts for life 

For many people, it’s the promise of not running out of money that’s most attractive, though. Studies have shown that 64% of Americans are more afraid of running out of money than they are of death. An annuity could provide welcome relief from this fear. There are, of course, some downsides as well, though, including the fact that some annuities charge high fees, there are surrender charges if you cancel early, and you have to do some research to find the right annuity that meets your income needs, and that’s within your budget. 

You should explore available annuity options, compare them with other investments in terms of returns, risk, and costs, and make an informed choice about what is best for you. The key, though, is to find something to supplement  Social Security, as you can’t live on benefits alone, and you don’t want to get to retirement without having a plan for a secure future.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

5 Retirement Scenarios Where Annuities Belong in Your Portfolio
David Beren |

5 Retirement Scenarios Where Annuities Belong in Your Portfolio

As part of any retirement planning scenario, you will look at all the options available. Whether this is maintaining a…
This Risk-Free Option Could Be Perfect for Supplementing Your Social Security
Christy Bieber |

This Risk-Free Option Could Be Perfect for Supplementing Your Social Security

When you retire, chances are good that Social Security is going to be a major income source for you. In…
3 Ways to Supplement the Average Monthly $2,008 Social Security Benefit
Christy Bieber |

3 Ways to Supplement the Average Monthly $2,008 Social Security Benefit

The average Social Security benefit is just $2,008 as of August 2025. This is not an impressive amount of money…
If This Sounds Like You, An Annuity Might Be the Perfect Investment
David Beren |

If This Sounds Like You, An Annuity Might Be the Perfect Investment

When retirement planning becomes serious, you must consider where your investments will be held. Anyone who wants to retire at…
12 to 15 Percent of Retirees Overly Rely on Social Security; Here’s The Problem With That
Maurie Backman |

12 to 15 Percent of Retirees Overly Rely on Social Security; Here’s The Problem With That

  If you’re someone who’s working full-time with a good number of years left until retirement, you may be wondering…
Social Security Isn’t Enough: 3 Alternate Income Sources for Retirees
Maurie Backman |

Social Security Isn’t Enough: 3 Alternate Income Sources for Retirees

  There are plenty of retirees today who get the bulk of their income from Social Security. Some seniors, in…
Millions of Baby Boomers Face This Pension Dilemma: Lump Sum vs. Monthly Payments – Which Is Best?
David Beren |

Millions of Baby Boomers Face This Pension Dilemma: Lump Sum vs. Monthly Payments – Which Is Best?

One of the most significant decisions anyone with a pension can make is taking a lump sum (annuity) versus receiving…
Annuities Can Mix With Social Security To Create Reliable Cash Flow for Your Retirement
Maurie Backman |

Annuities Can Mix With Social Security To Create Reliable Cash Flow for Your Retirement

  There’s a reason so many retirees appreciate having Social Security. Those benefits not only provide steady, reliable income, but…
Maurie Backman |

Why It Pays to Consider an Annuity on Top of Social Security

  For many retirees today, Social Security serves as a key source of income. And once you retire, it may…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10