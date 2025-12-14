S&P 500
6,830.40
-1.31%
Dow Jones
48,485.20
-0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,191.20
-2.43%
Russell 2000
2,553.28
-1.68%
FTSE 100
9,662.20
-0.63%
Nikkei 225
50,321.40
-1.31%

Investing

Is Social Security The Only Possible Source of Guaranteed Income for Retirement?

Quick Read

  • Annuities provide guaranteed lifetime income through a contract with an insurance company.
  • Fixed annuities offer predictable payments while variable annuities fluctuate with market conditions.
  • Annuities can be costly to set up and may underperform strategic investments despite income guarantees.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Is Social Security The Only Possible Source of Guaranteed Income for Retirement?

© MargJohnsonVA / Shutterstock.com

 

There’s a reason older Americans are advised to think carefully before signing up for Social Security. For many people, those benefits are their only source of retirement income. For others, they’re the primary source. So it’s important to file at the right time, since the age you pick to sign up for benefits has an impact on the amount of money you receive each month.

But even if you have a nice amount of money saved for retirement, it’s important to choose your Social Security filing age strategically to maximize those benefits. That’s because unlike your nest egg, Social Security is guaranteed to never run out.

Once you file for benefits, you’re guaranteed to get that money every month for as long as you live. It doesn’t matter if you live until your mid-80s, late 90s, or beyond. As long as you’re alive, you’ll get your monthly check.

Your savings, on the other hand, could run out — even if you have a lot of money.

But you may be surprised to learn that Social Security isn’t necessarily your only option for guaranteed income in retirement. There’s another option that could pay you money for the rest of your life.

It pays to consider an annuity for your retirement

Running out of savings is a huge fear among retirees today. Social Security helps protect against that to some degree by paying you benefits each month for life. But there’s another financial product that could do the same — an annuity.

An annuity is a contract between you and an insurance company. You pay that company, and in exchange, you’re guaranteed income for life — no matter how many years that amounts to.

There are different types of annuities you can choose from. Some annuities pay you the same amount of money each month. Others pay some amount of money each month that can vary based on market conditions.

You can choose the type of annuity that’s right for you based on your income needs and risk tolerance. For example, you may want the stability of predictable monthly payments, in which case a fixed annuity could be best for you. If you have more of an appetite for risk, you could purchase a variable annuity whose returns and payments can fluctuate based on market conditions.

Is an annuity right for you?

The primary benefit of an annuity is the guaranteed income it provides. But you should be aware that annuities have some drawbacks. They can be costly to set up and tricky to understand.

Also, you may do better financially by putting money into strategic investments instead of an annuity. Although those investment may not guarantee you income for life, they may end up producing larger returns — and payments to you — than an annuity can. And remember, when your portfolio is generating more income, it might end up making you more money than you need to spend each year. There’s some protection in that. 

But if you like the idea of having guaranteed income on top of Social Security, then it certainly makes sense to at least learn more about annuities and figure out if purchasing one is a good choice. You may find that an annuity gives you the peace of mind you need to enjoy your retirement without worrying about money all the time.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

“The Fastest Way to Retire Early: Spend Less Than Everyone Else.” — Here's How
Maurie Backman |

“The Fastest Way to Retire Early: Spend Less Than Everyone Else.” — Here's How
Credit Cards Aren't Evil - You're Just Using Them Wrong
Kristin Hitchcock |

Credit Cards Aren't Evil - You're Just Using Them Wrong

Continue Reading

With Social Security Cuts Looming, Here’s How to Supplement Those Benefits With Guaranteed Income
Maurie Backman |

With Social Security Cuts Looming, Here’s How to Supplement Those Benefits With Guaranteed Income

  If you’ve been following the news on Social Security, you may be aware that the program is facing some…
Annuities Can Mix With Social Security To Create Reliable Cash Flow for Your Retirement
Maurie Backman |

Annuities Can Mix With Social Security To Create Reliable Cash Flow for Your Retirement

  There’s a reason so many retirees appreciate having Social Security. Those benefits not only provide steady, reliable income, but…
Want Guaranteed Retirement Income? Social Security Isn’t the Only Way to Get It
Maurie Backman |

Want Guaranteed Retirement Income? Social Security Isn’t the Only Way to Get It

  Social Security serves as a financial lifeline for millions of retired Americans. And even if you manage to save…
Want to Boost Your Social Security Benefits by 24%? Here’s the Trick
Maurie Backman |

Want to Boost Your Social Security Benefits by 24%? Here’s the Trick

It’s an unfortunate fact that many older Americans are woefully unprepared for retirement. In fact, the median retirement savings balance…
Is 70 Really the Best Age to Claim Social Security?
Maurie Backman |

Is 70 Really the Best Age to Claim Social Security?

Seniors get a choice as to when to file for Social Security. You’re allowed to sign up at any point…
If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake
Maurie Backman |

If You’re Not Following Dave Ramsey’s Social Security Advice, You’re Making a Big Mistake

  There are some tough financial decisions you might have to make in the context of retirement. These include when…
5 Retirement Scenarios Where Annuities Belong in Your Portfolio
David Beren |

5 Retirement Scenarios Where Annuities Belong in Your Portfolio

As part of any retirement planning scenario, you will look at all the options available. Whether this is maintaining a…
Suze Orman Says You Shouldn’t Settle for a Reduced Social Security Benefit. Here’s Why She’s Right
Maurie Backman |

Suze Orman Says You Shouldn’t Settle for a Reduced Social Security Benefit. Here’s Why She’s Right

  Once retirement rolls around, you may have some tough decisions to make. Should you downsize your home? Should you…
Maurie Backman |

Why It Pays to Consider an Annuity on Top of Social Security

  For many retirees today, Social Security serves as a key source of income. And once you retire, it may…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lululemon
LULU Vol: 20,269,196
+$17.96
+9.60%
$204.97
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 9,799,192
+$1.02
+4.05%
$26.21
General Electric
GE Vol: 9,381,608
+$11.39
+3.95%
$299.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 28,292,001
+$1.27
+3.64%
$36.14
Ball
BALL Vol: 3,588,833
+$1.70
+3.45%
$50.91

Top Losing Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 95,734,564
-$46.44
11.43%
$359.93
Corning
GLW Vol: 9,693,009
-$7.65
7.97%
$88.32
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 8,507,403
-$9.63
7.17%
$124.76
Amphenol
APH Vol: 13,260,097
-$9.85
7.08%
$129.24
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,795,631
-$26.62
7.03%
$351.98