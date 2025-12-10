S&P 500
$1,000 in TotalEnergies Turned Into $2,400 Over Ten Years but Trailed the S&P 500

Quick Read

  • TotalEnergies revenue fell 25.7% from its 2022 peak of $263B to $196B in 2024.
  • The company maintains a 5.92% yield with a 47% payout ratio but sequential quarterly declines continue through 2025.
  • A $1,000 investment returned 120% over five years but just 11% over one year.
By William Temple Published
$1,000 in TotalEnergies Turned Into $2,400 Over Ten Years but Trailed the S&P 500

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) has delivered a story of extremes over the past decade. The French energy giant navigated a devastating pandemic crash, rode the 2022 energy crisis to record profits, and now finds itself in a post-boom cooldown while attempting a gradual pivot toward renewable energy. For dividend investors, the question is whether that 5.92% yield remains sustainable as fossil fuel markets normalize.

From Crisis to Boom and Back Again

The past ten years split into distinct chapters for TotalEnergies. The company entered 2015 as a traditional oil and gas supermajor, generating steady cash flow from integrated operations. Then 2020 arrived. The pandemic crushed energy demand, and TotalEnergies posted a $7.2 billion loss as oil prices briefly went negative.

The recovery proved explosive. Revenue surged to $263 billion in 2022 during the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Net income hit $20.5 billion. But that peak didn’t last. By 2024, revenue had fallen 25.7% to $196 billion, and earnings dropped to $15.8 billion. The company now trades near its 52-week high of $66.92, but underlying business momentum has clearly shifted.

What $1,000 Became

Here’s how a $1,000 investment performed across different time horizons, including dividend reinvestment:

An infographic titled 'TotalEnergies: A Story of Extremes' visualizes the company's financial timeline and investment performance. The top section, 'The Crisis & The Boom,' shows a timeline with a sharp decline in 2020 (Pandemic Crash, -$7.2B Loss) followed by a rise in 2022 (Energy Crisis, $20.5B Income). The 'The Cooldown' section depicts a subsequent decline in 2024 (Revenue Down 25.7%, Earnings $15.8B) and the company's pivot to renewables. Below, 'What $1,000 Became' details returns over 1, 5, and 10 years: $1,110 (11% total return), $2,200 (120% total return), and $2,400 (140% total return), with comparisons to the S&P 500. The bottom section, 'Key Considerations,' uses a balance scale to list 'Appeal' factors like a '5.92% Dividend Yield' and '10.59 P/E Ratio' on one side, and 'Risks' such as 'Revenue Dropped 25.7%' and 'Dividend Sustainability Depends on Earnings' on the other. Text at the bottom notes the 'Trade-off: Current Yield vs. Business Momentum. Assess Risk.'
This infographic charts TotalEnergies’ financial journey from pandemic crisis to energy boom, detailing how a $1,000 investment performed over various periods and outlining key appeal factors versus current risks.

1-Year Return

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $1,110
  • Total Return: 11%
  • S&P 500 (same period): Approximately 28%

5-Year Return

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $2,200
  • Total Return: 120%
  • Annualized Return: 17%
  • S&P 500 (same period): Approximately 95%

10-Year Return

  • Initial Investment: $1,000
  • Current Value: $2,400
  • Total Return: 140%
  • Annualized Return: 9.1%
  • S&P 500 (same period): Approximately 230%

The five-year window captured the pandemic recovery perfectly, turning $1,000 into $2,200 as TotalEnergies rebounded from 2020 lows and rode the energy boom. Dividends accounted for roughly half that return, paying out consistently even during the downturn. The ten-year story looks less impressive, with TotalEnergies trailing the S&P 500 significantly as tech stocks dominated market returns.

Timing mattered enormously. Investors who bought during the 2020 panic saw spectacular gains. Those who entered near the 2022 peak have essentially broken even on price appreciation, relying entirely on the 5.92% dividend to generate returns.

Key Considerations for Income Investors

The 10.59 P/E ratio and 5.92% yield appeal to income-focused portfolios, supported by $42.3 billion in EBITDA. The company earned $7.76 per share in 2024 while paying out $3.68 in dividends, a 47% payout ratio.

However, revenue has dropped 25.7% since 2022, and quarterly results show sequential decline through 2025. The sustainability of the dividend depends on whether earnings stabilize above $6 per share. Energy price trends and the success of the renewable transition will likely determine future cash flow generation.

This presents a trade-off between current yield and business momentum that income investors will need to evaluate based on their own risk tolerance and portfolio objectives.

