Oil Stays Range Bound In 2025 - Buy These 2 Energy Giants That Pay Huge 6% Dividends Now

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady income stream of passive income and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

Top Wall Street strategists feel that oil will trade between $65 and $75 in 2025

Major exploration and production giants still make good money at those levels

The energy sector lagged in 2024 and could be ready to move higher

Despite the turmoil in the Middle East, oil has stayed quiet for most of 2024, and tensions can always flare up again in 2025. One thing is for sure: the new administration and President Trump will likely take a very tough stance once again on Iran, especially if it continues to feed money to proxy forces like Hamas and Hezbollah. Despite the President’s “Drill, Baby Drill” pledge, the United States averaged 13.2 million barrels daily in 2024, an annual production record.

While screening our 24/7 Wall Street energy research database, two giant exploration and production companies caught our eye. Both have yields significantly higher than the other global majors, and both are trading at levels that look like outstanding entry points now. In addition, both are buy-rated by major Wall Street firms we cover.

BP

This company is a premier European integrated oil giant, paying shareholders a huge 6.71% divided. BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) engages in the energy business worldwide.

It operates through:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy

Oil Production & Operations

Customers & Products

Rosneft segments

BP produces and trades natural gas, offers biofuels, operates onshore and offshore wind and solar power generating facilities, and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture, usage, and storage.

The company is also involved in the convenience and mobility business, which manages the sale of fuels to wholesale and retail customers, convenience products, aviation fuels, and Castrol lubricants; refining, supply, and trading of oil products; and operation of electric vehicle charging facilities.

In addition, it produces and refines oil and gas and invests in upstream, downstream, and alternative energy companies, advanced mobility, bio and low-carbon products, carbon management, digital transformation, and power and storage areas.

TotalEnergies SE

This French-integrated giant is another excellent European investment opportunity in the energy sector. It sports a hefty 6.14 % dividend. TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is an integrated oil and gas company worldwide.

The company operates through four segments:

Exploration and production

Integrated Gas

Renewables and power

Refining and chemicals and marketing and services

The company’s Exploration & Production segment involves oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Its Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in:

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) production

Shipping, trading, and regasification activities

Trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity

Transportation of natural gas

Electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources

Energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services

The TotalEnergies Refining & Chemicals segment refines petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics, and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins. It also converts biomass and processes elastomers. This segment also trades and ships crude oil and petroleum products.

Its Marketing & Services segment produces and sells:

Lubricants

Supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and fuel payment solutions

It also operates approximately 15,500 service stations.

