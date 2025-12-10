S&P 500
6,839.90
-0.04%
Dow Jones
47,555.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,622.80
-0.14%
Russell 2000
2,525.47
-0.12%
FTSE 100
9,670.80
+0.60%
Nikkei 225
50,515.50
-0.55%
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Investing

Here Are Wednesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: AbbVie, Amazon.com, Biogen, EchoStar, Ferrari, GE Vernova, PepsiCo, Take-Two Interactive, and More

Quick Read

  • It’s likely that the Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell will announce a 25-basis-point rate cut this afternoon.
  • Traders are worried sticky inflation and a slowly improving outlook for jobs could be the tailwind for what could be hawkish commentary from the Chairman.
  • If Kevin Hassett is the next Fed Chairman, he could bring a more dovish style to back President Trump’s call for lower rates.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Lee Jackson Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Here Are Wednesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: AbbVie, Amazon.com, Biogen, EchoStar, Ferrari, GE Vernova, PepsiCo, Take-Two Interactive, and More

© Thinkstock

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

Futures are trading modestly lower as the big day has finally arrived: the Federal Reserve will wrap up its last meeting of 2025, and the odds still heavily favor a 25-basis-point rate hike. The worry hanging over traders is that many fear a “hawkish rate cut.” Where they do cut 25 basis points, but the commentary from Chairman Powell could be hawkish, and future cuts could be moved to the sidelines.  The major indices finished mixed on Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.38% at 47,560, while the S&P 500 closed flat at 6,840. The Nasdaq put in a winning session, finishing trading at  23,576, up 0.13%.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were mixed across the Treasury curve on Tuesday as bond traders, like their equity counterparts, are laser-focused on the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and the commentary that will follow. One datapoint that will be scrutinized is the JOLTS data, which showed more job openings than were expected.  In addition, a $58 billion auction of 3-year notes saw strong demand, with yields clearing lower than expected, indicating good appetite for shorter-term debt.  The 30-year-long bond finished the session on Tuesday at 4.81%, while the benchmark 10-year note was last seen at 4.19%.

Oil and Gas:

Following Monday’s poor showing, prices across the energy complex were lower for the second day in a row. The song remains the same: abundant supplies, combined with expectations of slowing demand, were the culprit once again. Sector analysts also cited that Iraq restored production at its giant West Qurna 2 oilfield after an export pipeline leak, adding about 460,000 barrels per day to global supply, about 0.5% of world output. Brent Crude was last seen at $62.05, down 0.70% while West Texas Intermediate closed at $58.35, down 0.90%. Natural gas took a beating for the second day running, closing at $4.56, down 7.21% on continued profit taking and weather-related fundamentals. 

Gold:

Gold and Silver were higher on Tuesday, as rate-cut expectations provided a tailwind for the precious metals. The big story across the sector was Silver rising to a record high of $60.73 an ounce on strong industrial demand and investor interest. A real shortage of the metal boosted silver prices to record levels, as major mines faced disruptions, limiting supply. Gold was last seen on Tuesday at $4,212, up 0.56%.

Crypto:

Crypto trading today on Tuesday showed a generally stable but slightly mixed market, with Bitcoin hovering around $90,000-$93,000, posting small daily gains or dips. At the same time, Ethereum and other major altcoins also experience minor fluctuations, with overall market cap figures fluctuating between $3.1 and $3.2 trillion and increased trading volume for some assets, such as Ethereum. Key themes include Bitcoin defending support near $90k and analysts watching for potential breakouts in specific altcoins, such as ADA. At 4 P.M. EST, Bitcoin was quoted at $93.130, while Ethereum was trading at $3,316.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. 

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. 

Upgrades

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) was raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC, which has a $265 target price for the shares.
  • Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) was upgraded to Strong Buy from Market Perform at Raymond James with a $65 target price.
  • Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Jefferies, which has a $78 target price objective.
  • EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ: SATS) was raised to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley with a $110 target price.
  • GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) was upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer with a $855 target price.
  • Helmrich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) was raised to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan with a $34 target price.
  • PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan, which has set a $164 target price for the stock.

Downgrades:

  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) was downgraded to Reduce from Hold with a $143 target price.
  • Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) was cut to Neutral from Buy at Oddo BHF, which has a $395.49 target price for the company.
  • Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) was cut to Sell from Neutral at CFRA with a $215 target price.
  • Noble Corp. plc (NYSE: NE) was cut to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan, which has a $33 target price posted.
  • Veralto Corp. (NYSE: VLTO) was cut to Hold from Buy at Jefferies with a $105 target.

Initiations:

  • Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was initiated with a Buy rating at Guggenheim with a $300 target price objective.
  • Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE: BIRK) was started with a Buy rating at Guggenheim, which has set a $60 target price for the shares.
  • Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) was started with a Neutral rating by Citigroup, which has a $263 price target for the stock.
  • Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) was initiated with a Buy rating at B. Riley with a $125 target price.
  • SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) was started with a Buy rating at TD Cowen with a $135 target price.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) was initiated with a Buy rating at B. Riley, which has set a $300 target for the shares.


 

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Agilent, Alibaba, Delta Air Lines, Intel, JD.com, Micron Technology, Reddit and More
Lee Jackson |

Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Agilent, Alibaba, Delta Air Lines, Intel, JD.com, Micron Technology, Reddit and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures: The futures are trading flat on Tuesday after we opened the week on the downside, with all…
Here Are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: AutoZone, BXP, Fiserv, Meta Platforms, PayPal, Salesforce, Toast and More
Lee Jackson |

Here Are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: AutoZone, BXP, Fiserv, Meta Platforms, PayPal, Salesforce, Toast and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures: The futures are trading modestly higher on Thursday after a rollercoaster session on Wednesday, as stocks fell…
Here Are Wednesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle Outfitters, Equinix, Garmin, Honeywell, Uber, Wendy’s and More
Lee Jackson |

Here Are Wednesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle Outfitters, Equinix, Garmin, Honeywell, Uber, Wendy’s and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures: Futures are trading lower on Wednesday after an ADP report showing job losses, following a stellar day…
Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Apple, AbbVie, Broadcom, CyberArk, Palantir Technologies and More
Lee Jackson |

Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Apple, AbbVie, Broadcom, CyberArk, Palantir Technologies and More

Pre-Market Futures: The S&P 500 and NASDAQ futures are trading down over 1% on Tuesday, following Palantir’s 6.9% decline despite…
Here are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Coreweave, Instacart, Qorvo, Robinhood Markets, Skyworks Solutions, Viasat and More
Lee Jackson |

Here are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Coreweave, Instacart, Qorvo, Robinhood Markets, Skyworks Solutions, Viasat and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures: The futures are trading mixed after a massive bounce-back rally on Monday across Wall Street, which saw…
Here Are Friday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Applied Materials, Caterpillar, Home Depot, Microsoft, Shake Shack, StubHub and More
Lee Jackson |

Here Are Friday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Applied Materials, Caterpillar, Home Depot, Microsoft, Shake Shack, StubHub and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures: The futures are trading lower to close out the week after a dreadful day on Wall Street…
Here Are Monday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Carvana, Chevron, MPLX, Toast, Zscaler and More
Lee Jackson |

Here Are Monday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Carvana, Chevron, MPLX, Toast, Zscaler and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures: Futures are trading lower on Monday as traders and investors return from the Thanksgiving holiday, preparing to…
Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Albemarle, Circle Internet, Cloudflare, Danaher, Inspire Medical, Six Flags, Workday and More
Lee Jackson |

Here Are Tuesday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Albemarle, Circle Internet, Cloudflare, Danaher, Inspire Medical, Six Flags, Workday and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures: The futures are trading higher this morning. Sellers regained the upper hand on Monday, starting the final…
Here Are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: AON, Apollo Global, Bullish, Jack Henry, Marsh & McClennan, Nasdaq, NVIDIA, and More
Lee Jackson |

Here Are Thursday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: AON, Apollo Global, Bullish, Jack Henry, Marsh & McClennan, Nasdaq, NVIDIA, and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures: The futures are trading higher after NVIDIA Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) blew out its fiscal third-quarter results and…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 2,470,792
+$87.98
+14.07%
$713.28
Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 91,797
+$23.08
+4.22%
$569.73
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 11,793,568
+$0.99
+3.49%
$29.25
ResMed
RMD Vol: 194,457
+$8.48
+3.44%
$255.00
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 602,619
+$3.97
+3.05%
$134.01

Top Losing Stocks

Biogen
BIIB Vol: 176,248
-$4.99
2.84%
$170.85
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 117,555
-$2.77
2.63%
$102.60
Tapestry
TPR Vol: 118,322
-$3.10
2.62%
$115.11
Intel
INTC Vol: 12,341,977
-$0.99
2.44%
$39.51
Microsoft
MSFT Vol: 3,320,725
-$11.76
2.39%
$480.26