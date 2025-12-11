S&P 500
Live: Oracle (ORCL) Down 13% After Q2 Earnings – Wall Street Reacts

Investing

Oracle Plunges 12% Despite Earnings Beat as $50 Billion Spending Plan Stuns Investors

Quick Read

  • Oracle’s $2.26 EPS beat relied on a $2.7B one-time gain. Core earnings missed at $1.33 versus $1.64 expected.
  • CapEx guidance jumped $15B to $50B for fiscal 2026. Free cash flow burned $10B for the third straight quarter.
  • Shares dropped 12% as weak Q3 guidance and debt concerns overshadowed 68% cloud infrastructure growth.
By William Temple Published
Oracle Plunges 12% Despite Earnings Beat as $50 Billion Spending Plan Stuns Investors

Yesterday we highlighted Oracle’s massive $455 billion cloud backlog and the question of whether infrastructure spending would finally convert to sustainable margin expansion. This morning, investors are answering decisively. Shares plunged 12% to around $197 in Thursday trading after the company reported a 38.6% earnings beat that came with a $2.7 billion one-time gain, weak guidance, and a stunning $15 billion increase to capital expenditure forecasts.

The Beat That Wasn’t

Oracle posted adjusted EPS of $2.26 versus the $1.64 estimate, but the headline number obscures the reality. The company booked a $2.7 billion pretax gain from selling its Ampere chip unit to SoftBank. Stripping that out, core earnings would have landed near $1.33, well below expectations. Revenue of $16.06 billion missed the $16.21 billion estimate despite 14% year-over-year growth. Software license revenue dropped 21%, and total software revenue fell 3% to $5.88 billion, missing the $6.06 billion consensus.

Cloud infrastructure revenue grew 68% to $4.1 billion, accelerating from 55% last quarter. Remaining performance obligations hit $523 billion, up from $455 billion in September but still below the $526 billion Wall Street expected. The real shock came when Principal Financial Officer Doug Kehring announced that fiscal 2026 capital expenditures would reach $50 billion, $15 billion higher than the September guidance of $35 billion. Free cash flow was negative $10 billion in the quarter, marking three consecutive quarters of cash burn.

An infographic titled 'DAY AFTER EARNINGS: ORCL' for Oracle's Q2 2026 earnings. The central visual shows a '-12%' stock drop with a large red downward arrow, noting the market reaction trading around $197. The 'HEADLINE NUMBERS' section reports EPS at $2.26 (beat, driven by a $2.7B one-time gain, core EPS missed) vs. $1.64 expected, and Revenue at $16.06B (miss) vs. $16.21B expected, up 14% YoY. 'WHAT STOOD OUT' lists Cloud Infra Revenue at $4.1B (+68% YoY), RPO at $523B (missed $526B expected), and FY26 CapEx Forecast at $50B (increased by $15B). 'STRENGTHS' include accelerated cloud infrastructure growth (68%) and an emphasized chip neutrality strategy. 'CONCERNS' point to software license revenue down 21%, negative $10B Free Cash Flow, and weak Q3 revenue & EPS guidance. 'GUIDANCE SNAPSHOT' shows Q3 Outlook below consensus and Revenue Growth of 16-18% (vs. 19.4% expected). 'THE BOTTOM LINE' states AI spending concerns and debt outweigh growth, with stock selloff continuing. A 24/7 WALL ST logo is visible in the bottom right corner.
Oracle’s stock plunged 12% after its Q2 2026 earnings, as a revenue miss and weak guidance overshadowed an EPS beat largely driven by a one-time gain.

Management Optimism Meets Market Reality

Co-CEO Clay Magouyrk tried to calm concerns about financing the data center buildout, noting Oracle is exploring models where customers bring their own chips or vendors rent capacity rather than sell it outright. Chairman Larry Ellison emphasized the company’s shift to “chip neutrality,” saying Oracle will deploy “whatever chips our customers want to buy” rather than manufacturing its own. The message: flexibility will ease capital intensity.

Investors weren’t convinced. The company’s third-quarter revenue growth guidance of 16% to 18% missed estimates of 19.4% growth to $16.87 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.64 to $1.68 came in below the $1.72 consensus. At least 12 brokerages cut price targets following the report, with Stifel dropping its target from $350 to $275 and Evercore lowering from $385 to $275.

What Comes Next

As we noted in our live coverage yesterday, the core question was whether Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending would translate to profitability. This report suggests the answer is “not yet.” The stock now trades at a forward P/E of 29.6x, down from over 50x trailing but still elevated compared to Microsoft at 27.2x and Amazon at 29.1x. Analysts are calling this a “question of patience,” but with five-year credit default swaps hitting record highs and debt concerns mounting, investors appear unwilling to wait. We’ll be watching whether the selloff stabilizes or if concerns about the AI spending cycle spread to other infrastructure plays.

