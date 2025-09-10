Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

‘s (ORCL) Q1 2026 revenue slightly beat expectations at $14.9 billion but EPS missed at $1.01 GAAP. ORCL’s shares up over 40% on an outlook that forecasts surging AI cloud spending with RPO at $455 billion.

The results are lifting the AI sector via demand for computing infrastructure, causing three stocks in particular to rise more than the rest.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) ignited the stock market after dropping its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings and sent its own stock soaring 40% higher in morning trading.

Although the tech giant delivered mixed results — beating analyst top-line estimates, but falling short on the bottom — investors zeroed in on Oracle’s blockbuster outlook.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) — the metric ORCL uses to project future revenue — skyrocketed 359% to $455 billion, signaling a flood of future contracts. Oracle now projects its cloud infrastructure revenue will reach $18 billion for fiscal 2026 — a 77% jump from 2025’s $10.3 billion — and expects it to grow to $144 billion by 2030.

CEO Safra Catz highlighted four multi-billion-dollar deals with three major hyperscale customers, underscoring surging AI-driven demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

As good as Oracle’s guidance is for its own business, it’s also lifting most of the AI sector as it points to surging demand for AI computing vendors. Below are the three biggest winners so far today that are getting a boost from Oracle’s results

Vistra (VST)

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is jumping 6% in early session trades as Oracle’s report spotlights the voracious energy demands of AI computing. The leading independent power producer with a massive nuclear fleet stands to capitalize on the data center boom Oracle is fueling.

ORCL’s plans for gigawatt-scale expansions — backed by deals with AI giants like OpenAI — underscore the sector’s power crunch, where AI workloads could consume as much electricity as small countries. Vistra’s 41 gigawatts of capacity, including carbon-free nuclear assets, make it a prime beneficiary, especially as tech firms scramble for reliable, green energy sources to avoid grid bottlenecks.

The outlook for Vistra’s business is electric. Oracle’s trajectory suggests AI-driven power contracts could surge, with Vistra already inking deals to supply data centers. This positions the company for EBITDA growth exceeding 20% annually through 2026, as nuclear extensions and new builds align with hyperscaler needs.

With energy costs soaring amid AI proliferation, Vistra’s stable, low-emission portfolio could command premium pricing, transforming it from a utility play into an AI enabler. Expect more partnerships as Oracle’s peers follow suit, further solidifying Vistra’s role in the infrastructure arms race.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is the second-biggest gainer this morning wwith its stock surging 8% and outpacing the broader market. As a key supplier of custom AI accelerators and networking chips, AVGO is riding high on Oracle’s validation of exploding AI infrastructure needs.

Oracle’s emphasis on rapid data center expansions and massive cloud bookings directly benefits Broadcom, which powers much of the semiconductor backbone for these builds. Recent wins, like a $10 billion custom chip order from a major AI player (rumored to be OpenAI), already had AVGO buzzing, but ORCL’s outlook amplifies the narrative: AI training and inference workloads are scaling faster than anticipated, driving demand for Broadcom’s XPUs and Ethernet solutions.

Looking ahead, this boost signals robust growth for Broadcom’s AI revenue, which already hit record highs in its last quarter. With Oracle forecasting better than 70% cloud infrastructure growth, AVGO could see its semiconductor segment accelerate, potentially pushing full-year AI sales past $15 billion.

Analysts now whisper of upward revisions to 2026 guidance, as hyperscalers like Oracle lean harder on efficient, high-performance chips to meet capacity crunches. For Broadcom, it’s not just a short-term pop — it’s a confirmation that its pivot to AI custom silicon positions it as an indispensable player in a market projected to exceed $100 billion annually by decade’s end.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) is the frontrunner of the three, rocketing a blistering 22% ahead of yesterday’s close as Oracle’s earnings ignited fresh optimism for specialized AI cloud providers. As a GPU-centric hyperscaler tailored for AI workloads, CoreWeave thrives on the exact demand Oracle is amplifying: explosive needs for high-performance computing to train and deploy models.

ORCL’s 359% RPO spike and multi-year revenue ramps highlight a capacity-constrained market where niche players like CoreWeave — backed by Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) tech — can grab share from generalists. Recent moves, like launching an AI ventures arm and securing leases for 150MW of data centers, have CRWV primed, but Oracle’s report acts as rocket fuel, confirming trillion-dollar infrastructure spends.

For CoreWeave’s future, this surge means accelerated expansion and profitability. With Oracle projecting cloud infrastructure to quadruple by 2030, CRWV’s focus on optimized GPU clusters could drive revenue growth north of 100% yearly, fueled by contracts with AI startups and enterprises.

As Oracle builds out its ecosystem, expect CoreWeave to deepen integrations, turning today’s gains into sustained momentum. Its agile model — renting compute time without the overhead of broad cloud services — positions it to capture a slice of the AI pie that’s too hot for incumbents to handle alone.