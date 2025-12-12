S&P 500
6,832.20
-1.29%
Dow Jones
48,494.20
-0.57%
Nasdaq 100
25,234.30
-2.26%
Russell 2000
2,558.18
-1.49%
FTSE 100
9,664.40
-0.61%
Nikkei 225
50,193.90
-1.56%
Stock Market Live December 12: Trump to Ease Marijuana Regulation, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat

Investing

SCHD Is A Suckers ETF, Buy These Instead

Quick Read

  • SCHD attracts investors due to its high yield, but it’s a laggard in the stock market.
  • Growth ETFs have produced much higher returns and capitalize on hot trends.
  • SCHD isn’t even the best dividend ETF, with VYM offering higher returns and a decent yield.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Marc Guberti Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
SCHD Is A Suckers ETF, Buy These Instead

© bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

Many dividend investors flock to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) for its high yield and low expense ratio. The ETF lives up to those promises with a 3.83% SEC yield and a 0.06% expense ratio.

However, a high yield doesn’t guarantee captivating returns, especially if you compare SCHD to market indices. The fund has only produced an annualized 5.6% return over the past three years, which barely outpaces some corporate bonds. Retirees may want SCHD for its relatively low volatility, but it’s not the best ETF for maximizing their returns. These ETFs are more suitable for people who want high long-term returns.

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

It’s hard to go wrong with a tech ETF that debuted in 1999 and continues to be a fan favorite. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) follows the Nasdaq 100 and has delivered an annualized 29.5% return over the past three years. It also has maintained an average return of 19.3% each year for the past decade. 

The fund places a heavy emphasis on big tech stocks, especially the Magnificent Seven. Tech makes up more than half of the entire ETF, and more than half of its assets are allocated toward its top 10 holdings. 

Almost all of QQQ’s holdings are in large-cap stocks, which results in less volatility. Only 11% of its portfolio is allocated toward mid-cap stocks, and not a single dollar is invested in small-cap stocks. QQQ only has a 0.44% SEC yield, and its 0.20% expense ratio is higher than SCHD’s. However, the Invesco QQQ Trust has historically done a better job of multiplying investors’ money than SCHD.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) has a 0.28% SEC yield and a 0.35% expense ratio. While SCHD investors may not like those numbers, they have been left in the dust by this popular tech ETF. 

SMH gives investors exposure to semiconductor stocks that are benefiting from the AI boom. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the largest position and makes up 17% of SMH’s total assets. The fund only has 25 stocks, with the top 10 holdings making up 75% of the portfolio.

It’s not as diversified as other ETFs, but investors aren’t complaining about its 30.4% annualized return over the past decade. SMH also has an annualized 48.9% return over the past three years, comfortably outpacing SCHD. 

Artificial intelligence is still in the early innings. The soaring demand for AI chips can extend SMH’s rally and allow it to beat popular indices, not just SCHD.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYM)

If you still want dividends, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is the fund for you. It has a 2.39% SEC yield and a 0.06% expense ratio. Sure, SCHD has a higher yield, but if you want your money to grow faster, VYM is the better choice. It has an annualized 12.0% return over the past three years and an annualized 11.2% return over the past decade.

VYM is well-diversified with more than 550 stocks, and the financial sector is the only one that makes up more than 20% of the ETF’s total assets. The dividend fund’s top 10 holdings only make up 28% of its total assets. Most of the fund’s capital is in large-cap and value stocks, which makes it less volatile than most stocks and funds. 

You get a lower yield than SCHD but a higher overall return. If you aren’t living off SCHD dividends right now, VYM is the better choice. 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Christy Bieber |

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy
Christy Bieber |

Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy

Continue Reading

Retirees: 5 Low-Volatility ETFs to Own If You Don’t Want to See Your Nest Egg Crash
Marc Guberti |

Retirees: 5 Low-Volatility ETFs to Own If You Don’t Want to See Your Nest Egg Crash

Aspiring retirees spend many years saving up money so they have a large enough nest egg for retirement. It’s common…
5 Dividend ETFs Every Passive Income Investor Needs Now
Marc Guberti |

5 Dividend ETFs Every Passive Income Investor Needs Now

Dividend investing is an attractive investing model for people who want to own stocks and generate passive income. Most companies…
Baby Boomers Should Load up on These Retiree ETFs
Vandita Jadeja |

Baby Boomers Should Load up on These Retiree ETFs

Whether you’re already retired or planning for it, the one thing you don’t want to worry about is the money.…
Is the VanEck Semiconductor ETF the Best Way to Play the AI Boom? | SMH ETF
Marc Guberti |

Is the VanEck Semiconductor ETF the Best Way to Play the AI Boom? | SMH ETF

The artificial intelligence boom has fueled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to all-time highs. Multiple AI companies have exceeded…
Baby Boomers: The Only Charles Schwab ETFs To Own For Passive Income and Growth
Marc Guberti |

Baby Boomers: The Only Charles Schwab ETFs To Own For Passive Income and Growth

Investors can adjust their portfolios as they get older to boost their passive income. This strategy allows individuals to boost…
7 Dividend ETFs That Could Beat SCHD Over the Next Decade
Javier Simon |

7 Dividend ETFs That Could Beat SCHD Over the Next Decade

To generate passive income while also potentially earning capital appreciation, many investors turn to dividend paying stocks. Dividends are regular…
If You Have $5,000, Buy These ETFs for Lifetime Passive Income
Marc Guberti |

If You Have $5,000, Buy These ETFs for Lifetime Passive Income

Buying ETFs takes out most of the complexity around building a stock portfolio. You can find funds that align with…
Schwab’s SCHD: Why It’s My Top ETF Pick for 2025
Marc Guberti |

Schwab’s SCHD: Why It’s My Top ETF Pick for 2025

If you’re looking for a high yield ETF that can still grow at a respectable rate, you’ll probably want to…
3 Must-Buy Dividend ETFs Under $50 for 2025
Vandita Jadeja |

3 Must-Buy Dividend ETFs Under $50 for 2025

Exchange-traded funds are the ultimate way to achieve portfolio diversification in 2025. Amid the ongoing market volatility and the uncertainties…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lululemon
LULU Vol: 15,764,361
+$21.78
+11.65%
$208.79
General Electric
GE Vol: 5,796,415
+$12.12
+4.20%
$300.54
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 20,058,816
+$1.41
+4.03%
$36.28
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 6,447,164
+$1.01
+4.01%
$26.20
Linde
LIN Vol: 3,059,036
+$14.14
+3.51%
$417.44

Top Losing Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 70,408,036
-$48.04
11.82%
$358.33
Corning
GLW Vol: 6,733,608
-$7.05
7.34%
$88.93
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 5,701,338
-$9.03
6.72%
$125.36
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,772,537
-$20.62
6.70%
$287.23
Amphenol
APH Vol: 8,577,227
-$9.04
6.50%
$130.05