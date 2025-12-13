3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Due for a Face-Ripping Rally in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

I left my crystal ball at home, but I’m going to be doing my best halloween impression in trying to put forward three growth stock picks that could be due for major rallies in the year to come.

I do think 2026 will be a year that will feature plenty of innovation, in a number of different sectors. From artificial intelligence to machine learning to a plethora of other growth areas of the economy set to be reshaped by innovative new technologies, there are plenty of unique opportunities in this market for investors to choose from. I’d argue there are hundreds or thousands of such companies that will likely outpace the growth of the market in the year to come.

That said, over the years I’ve condensed my watch list down to a few companies I watch intently. Among this group, here are three of the top opportunities I think could soar in 2026, if conditions remain in place for this bull market rally to continue.

The Metals Company (TMC)

One of the more speculative small-cap picks I’ve been pounding the table on of late is The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC). I’m not going to stop, as nothing’s changed for me about the company’s underlying growth thesis.

In fact, I’d argue that recent developments make this stock even more attractive for those with truly long-term investing time horizons. With a number of recent permit approvals to continue exploratory mining activity, and the potential to take a first-mover position in a highly lucrative sector pending some additional approvals that need to take place, TMC is a company that’s closer than many think to commercial mining operations.

The question is how to value the company’s future cash flows, and that’s tricky business. But I’d argue that so long as the commercialization story continues on the track it’s on, the current positioning of The Metals Company provides plenty of upside potential. As revenue and earnings continue to grow off of a very low base, I think this is a stock that could have parabolic upside at the end of the day, and 2026 could be the year the fireworks really take off.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In the world of mega-cap tech stocks, I’d suggest that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could actually have one of the most attractive forward price-earnings multiples of any of its peers.

At just 24-times forward earnings, Nvidia’s status as a leading growth stock may only be unmatched by value investors looking at this company and deciding to pick up shares for their own portfolio. I’m not going to go so far as to say Nvidia is cheap here, but it’s the cheapest this stock has been in years on a relative price-earnings-to-growth ratio.

My recent piece covering the bull thesis around Nvidia, and specifically how this stock could get to $300 per share, is worth a read. But the gist of this article is really that the company’s next-generation Rubin chips could be the key to unlocking massive growth in the New Year.

We’ll have to see how AI companies adopt new chip technologies, and if competitors will eat into Nvidia’s market share. That’s certainly a risk.

But in terms of stocks with massive upside potential in 2026, I think it would be negligent for most investors to not at least take a look at Nvidia here.

Alphabet (GOOG)

If there’s one Magnificent 7 stock with a more attractive valuation multiple than Nvidia, we’re probably talking about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Shares of the search giant have absolutely soared of late due to a variety of bullish factors.

The company’s Tensor Processing Units, used in Alphabet’s core Gemini LLM platform (but also increasingly being used by other players in the AI race), provides Alphabet with its latest cash flow growth catalyst investors are trying to price in. This is already a company with a dominant market share in search, with its media business (mainly YouTube) seeing skyrocketing revenue and earnings quarter after quarter.

But the potential for Alphabet to become a household name in not only providing some of the highest-quality generative AI applications in the market, but also potentially becoming a competitor to Nvidia in this very profitable sector, has many investors (including Warren Buffett) jumping aboard. There’s no greater accolade given to any company than that, in my books.