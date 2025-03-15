3 Tech Companies That Could Dethrone Apple Within the Next Decade MERCURY studio/Shutterstock.com

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently the world’s largest company with a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion valuation. Indeed, in the minds of many investors (such as famed investor Warren Buffett) this valuation certainly makes sense. And it’s hard to argue with the sort of brand value and recognition the company has gained, driving astronomical cash flow growth over the lifetime of this iconic American company.

However, with Buffett and others offloading stakes in the iPhone maker amid stagnating growth in recent years and concerns that the market could be headed for some sort of revaluation from here, the question is whether this lead on the competition can be maintained. We’ve seen other companies pop ahead of Apple in the market capitalization rankings over the course of the past year, and that could indicate that Apple’s rein as the world’s most valuable company could be under pressure.

There are a number of candidates that have either taken the throne from Apple already, or who may do so, in the years to come. These three stocks are ones I could see being atop the leaderboard at the end of this year or next, depending on how market sentiment evolves in their respective industries.

Let’s dive into which companies have the best shot at dethroning Apple moving forward.

Key Points About This Article:

Apple’s status as the world’s largest company has been under threat lately, with other competitors briefly surpassing the iPhone maker over the past year.

These three companies look best positioned to dethrone Apple for good, depending on how the market evolves moving forward.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one company that’s already done what many thought wouldn’t be done over the course of this decade, and become the world’s most valuable company, on previous spikes.

The top AI chip supplier for data centers, Nvidia has seen incredible stock price moves in recent years, with triple-digit annual returns becoming the norm for investors. Unfortunately, a shifting narrative in 2025 has resulted in a 15% drop thus far in 2025 amid concerns over slowing AI chip spending. The company’s rapid growth has been driven by CapEx budgets at many major tech companies becoming effectively limitless, driving expectations of future revenue and earnings growth that mirror the rates seen in past years.

But as most investors know, trees don’t grow to the sky, and Nvidia’s valuation has taken a haircut as such. But with a growth rate that’s still materially higher than all of the companies atop the market capitalization leaderboard, it’s fathomable that Nvidia could return to form, if this stock is back in style once again with investors.

That’s because Nvidia’s current forward price-earnings multiple of just 24-times is much cheaper than the overall market. And for a company growing earnings as fast as Nvidia, this multiple does seem insanely cheap, on a go forward basis.

Of course, earnings growth expectations is really what are being repriced in this market. But with the company’s CUDA platform creating a strong competitive edge and the company expanding further in the world of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing technologies, there’s a lot to like about Nvidia’s growth prospects moving forward.

Currently, analysts are pricing in roughly 42% revenue growth for fiscal 2026. If the company can exceed expectations on this front, this is a stock that could certainly be due for a market-leading valuation in the years to come.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) early investment in OpenAI and ChatGPT solidified its AI leadership, boosting Azure’s growth. With the company’s AI services division seeing revenue surge 157% year over year, Microsoft’s overall 31% revenue increase is one that many investors think could accelerate moving forward. Of course, much as is the case with Nvidia, this investment thesis relies on continuing investment in AI infrastructure, which the market appears to be less certain of right now.

I think the whole artificial intelligence technology area is one that can be viewed as a relative arms race. Companies are looking to dominate as much share as possible now, with the thinking that future technologies will be built atop leading AI infrastructure. In that regard, Microsoft’s early investments in this space can be viewed as net positives for the company, given its deep pockets and ability to continue to invest in its capabilities.

The company is looking to accelerate its growth with the rise of AI-powered tools such as Copilot which are expected to continue to lift enterprise software sales, with Microsoft 365 and Dynamics growing 15% year-over-year this past quarter. With over 400 million Office 365 subscribers, Copilot adoption remained in its early stages, signaling significant growth potential.

In Microsoft’s fiscal Q2, revenue grew 12% year over year, with EPS up 10%. AI-driven growth fueled a 21% rise in server and cloud revenue, driven by a data center boom. Azure’s AI infrastructure, powered by Nvidia GPUs, positioned Microsoft at the core of an expanding AI market, with long-term growth potential.

In my view, Microsoft could be the safest bet to dethrone Apple in the coming year, as the company has already done so, and looks positioned to regain this title if any slip-ups at Apple materialize.

Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is another leading Magnificent 7 tech giant with the size and heft to grow into a leadership position in the market capitalization rankings.

On a fundamental basis, one could make the argument that Alphabet potentially should be valued more than it is right now. Indeed, the company’s valuation multiple of just 21-times trailing earnings is about as cheap as it gets in the world of mega-cap tech. And given Alphabet’s plans to invest $75 billion in AI infrastructure in 2025, there’s good reason to think that Alphabet’s earnings and revenue growth rate could accelerate moving forward, assuming the company can monetize its offerings effectively.

On the monetization front, I think Alphabet has more potential than most companies, and arguably the most potential on this list. The company’s existing Google search business could be under fire from existing AI platforms, with many users choosing to use ChatGPT or Perplexity, for example, to search for information instead of Google. We’ll have to see how well the company’s AI-driven offerings perform over time, and whether the company’s Willow quantum chip (unveiled in December) will be another key driver of growth that can propel the stock to new all-time highs.

As with the other companies on this list, there are plenty of drivers that could take GOOG stock to pole position in the rankings, but the market will need to give this stock the premium multiple it deserves first.

