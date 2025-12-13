Trump’s 50-Year Mortgages Are Horrible for Homebuyers, but Great for These 2 REITs to Explode

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

President Trump’s proposal for 50-year mortgages aims to tackle the housing affordability crisis by lowering monthly payments. The plan, supported by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, would extend the standard 30-year term to 50 years, potentially through backing by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Supporters argue this could help younger buyers and first-time homeowners enter the market amid high home prices and elevated interest rates.

However, experts widely criticize the idea as detrimental for borrowers. While monthly payments drop modestly — on a $400,000 loan at around 6.5% to 7%, a 50-year term might save $100 to $200 per month compared to 30-year mortgages — the total interest paid surges dramatically.

Estimates show borrowers could pay 80% to 90% more in lifetime interest. Rates on 50-year loans would also likely be higher than 30-year ones, further eroding savings. Equity builds much slower, leaving homeowners with little wealth accumulation for decades and greater vulnerability to market downturns. Critics note it could inflate home prices by boosting demand without adding supply, worsening affordability long-term.

While a 50-year mortgage is terrible financially for homebuyers, it would be great for mortgage REITs Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC). Here’s why you should consider investing in them today.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

Annaly Capital Management operates as one of the largest mortgage REITs (mREITs), primarily investing in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) guaranteed by government-sponsored entities. These securities pool home loans, passing interest payments to investors.

A shift to 50-year mortgages would directly benefit Annaly. Longer loan terms extend the duration of underlying MBS. This increases overall interest collected over the asset’s life, as principal repayment slows significantly. In early years of a mortgage, payments mostly cover interest rather than principal — extending to 50 years amplifies this effect. Annaly’s portfolio would generate higher sustained interest income, improving net interest margins when funded with shorter-term borrowing.

Additionally, longer-duration MBS exhibit greater sensitivity to interest rate changes, but in a stable or declining rate environment, this could enhance returns through price appreciation. Reduced prepayment risk is another key advantage: homeowners refinance or sell less frequently over extended terms, allowing Annaly to hold premium MBS longer without early payoffs eroding yields.

Annaly offers a high dividend yield of 12.4% annually, supported by diversified strategies including residential credit and mortgage servicing rights. With potential for increased MBS supply from 50-year loans, Annaly’s scale positions it to capture more attractive opportunities.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

AGNC Investment focuses almost exclusively on agency residential MBS, leveraging borrowings to amplify returns on these government-guaranteed assets.

Like Annaly, AGNC would see major upsides from 50-year mortgages. Extended terms mean longer average lives for MBS pools, delaying principal returns and prolonging interest streams. This boosts income stability, as prepayments — one of the biggest risks for agency mREITs — decline sharply. Borrowers tied to 50-year loans are less likely to refinance quickly, even if rates fall, preserving AGNC’s yield on purchased securities.

Longer duration also aligns well with AGNC’s leverage strategy. The REIT funds long-term assets with short-term repo agreements, which are secured borrowing transactions. Longer MBS durations create a better match against potential rate volatility, potentially widening spreads and supporting higher dividends.

AGNC maintains a strong track record in agency-focused investing, with a portfolio benefiting from any expansion in longer-term mortgage origination. As demand for 50-year loans grows, new MBS issuance could provide fresh, high-yielding opportunities, enhancing book value and payout sustainability.

Both REITs are trading at or slightly above their book values, so they may not currently offer the same discount as in the past, but still offer compelling entry points if the proposal advances.