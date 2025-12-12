S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 12: Trump to Ease Marijuana Regulation, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat

Investing

With Social Security Cuts Looming, Here’s How to Supplement Those Benefits With Guaranteed Income

Quick Read

  • Social Security may cut retirement benefits by 21% starting in 2033 unless lawmakers come up with a fix.
  • An annuity could be a good way to supplement your Social Security checks — whether they’re reduced or not.
  • Annuities provide guaranteed lifetime income that cannot be outlived, but there are a few pitfalls to know about.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
With Social Security Cuts Looming, Here’s How to Supplement Those Benefits With Guaranteed Income

© Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels and JJ Gouin from Getty Images

 

If you’ve been following the news on Social Security, you may be aware that the program is facing some serious financial issues.

How bad are those issues exactly? Pretty bad.

In the coming years, Social Security won’t have enough money to keep up with scheduled benefits unless lawmakers make changes that allow the program to boost its revenue. Those changes could involve additional taxes on wages or changes to the program’s full retirement age.

If lawmakers do not manage to find a way to prevent Social Security cuts, benefits may be slashed as early as 2033. That’s the latest date the program’s The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund is expected to be able to pay 100% of benefits. Once that fund is depleted, Social Security may have to cut retirement benefits by 21%.

There is the possibility of lawmakers agreeing to combine Social Security’s OASI Trust Fund with its Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Fund. If so, that could stave off retirement benefit cuts for another year. But once both funds are depleted, retirement benefits may be reduced broadly by 19%.

If the idea of Social Security cuts sounds scary to you, one solution is to save well for retirement to compensate. But the money in your retirement portfolio is, unfortunately, not guaranteed to last.

The good news is that there’s another option you can look at for guaranteed income on top of Social Security. And it’s worth exploring that option if you’re worried that benefit cuts could wreck your senior years.

Why it could pay to supplement Social Security with an annuity

If you’re not familiar with annuities, they’re a financial product you buy through an insurance company that could provide you with guaranteed income for the rest of your life. What makes annuities so valuable is that unlike your savings, you can’t outlive an annuity.

Of course, if you invest your savings very conservatively and withdraw minimally each year, you can virtually guarantee that your nest egg won’t run out. But in that case, you may end up limiting yourself to a very small amount of retirement income.

An annuity could potentially provide you with a lot more income than a very conservative portfolio, allowing you to enjoy your senior years to the fullest.

Better yet, some annuities offer the benefit of fixed monthly payments. And having that predictable income is important at a time in your life when you may no longer be working.

To be clear, not all annuities offer fixed payments. But if your goal is to supplement your Social Security checks each month, a fixed annuity could be a good solution for you.

Protect yourself from benefit cuts — just in case

It’s not a given that Social Security will be forced to cut benefits. Lawmakers recognize that allowing the program to reduce that vital income stream could lead to a broad poverty crisis among the elderly. That’s something nobody wants, so there’s a good chance lawmakers will prioritize Social Security’s solvency in the coming years.

Still, it’s a good idea to set yourself up with income to make up for Social Security cuts in case they come to be. An annuity could fit the bill nicely, so it pays to learn more about how annuities work and familiarize yourself with the different types that are available.

Of course, annuities aren’t necessarily a perfect solution. While they could be a great source of guaranteed income, they tend to have the following drawbacks:

  • High fees and commissions
  • Limited liquidity if you want to cancel your contract
  • Complex terms that may be hard to understand
  • Inflation risk for annuities that provide fixed monthly payments

The more you read up on how annuities work, the easier it should be to decide if one is right for you. 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Christy Bieber |

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy
Christy Bieber |

Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy

Continue Reading

Social Security’s Funding Shortfall Is Everyone’s Problem. Here’s Why
Maurie Backman |

Social Security’s Funding Shortfall Is Everyone’s Problem. Here’s Why

Social Security serves as a crucial source of income for millions of retirees today. And there are many workers who…
This Is What Gen X and Millennials Need to Know About Social Security’s 2033 Trust Fund Projections
Christy Bieber |

This Is What Gen X and Millennials Need to Know About Social Security’s 2033 Trust Fund Projections

Gen Xers are currently between the ages of 45 and 60, so retirement is getting pretty close for many people…
Want Guaranteed Retirement Income? Social Security Isn’t the Only Way to Get It
Maurie Backman |

Want Guaranteed Retirement Income? Social Security Isn’t the Only Way to Get It

  Social Security serves as a financial lifeline for millions of retired Americans. And even if you manage to save…
Annuities Can Mix With Social Security To Create Reliable Cash Flow for Your Retirement
Maurie Backman |

Annuities Can Mix With Social Security To Create Reliable Cash Flow for Your Retirement

  There’s a reason so many retirees appreciate having Social Security. Those benefits not only provide steady, reliable income, but…
3 Reasons You Can’t Live on Social Security Alone
Maurie Backman |

3 Reasons You Can’t Live on Social Security Alone

  There are many older Americans today who get the majority of their retirement income from Social Security. And there…
Are Social Security Cuts Really Going To Affect You?
Maurie Backman |

Are Social Security Cuts Really Going To Affect You?

  If you’re a member of the workforce today, you probably keep hearing about the importance of saving well for…
Worried Social Security Won’t Be Enough? Here’s a Strategy to Look At
Christy Bieber |

Worried Social Security Won’t Be Enough? Here’s a Strategy to Look At

Many pre-retirees and current retirees share one concern about their later years: They fear that they are going to run…
Social Security Trust Fund Update: What You Need to Know
Christy Bieber |

Social Security Trust Fund Update: What You Need to Know

Social Security is a vital income source for seniors throughout the United States, which is why it is important to…
If This Sounds Like You, An Annuity Might Be the Perfect Investment
David Beren |

If This Sounds Like You, An Annuity Might Be the Perfect Investment

When retirement planning becomes serious, you must consider where your investments will be held. Anyone who wants to retire at…

