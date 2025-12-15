Holiday Season Isn’t Alt Season

The amazing alt season of 2021 remains in the back of mind for many in crypto, and hope for a repeat of this environment continues to swirl in the zeitgeist of crypto social media. Since the wipe out of October 10th, crypto has not been able to recover, whether looking at ETH or DOGE. Ethereum saw a low of $2.6k in late November, and has tried its best to recover since then, with a brief visit over the $3.4k level mid last week. ETH is currently trading around $3k, and has been quite rangebound for the first two weeks of December.

In the current environment, ETH benefits from its use for RWA’s, backed by the biggest institutions on Earth. With the SEC Chair Atkins being a massive proponent of bringing financial markets on chain, Ethereum is best positioned to be the home of financial markets with its robust infrastructure and liquidity. Combined with the backing of DAT’s buying mass amounts of ETH, one would figure we would be seeing better price action going into the end of the year.

Leading memecoin DOGE’s daily chart is starting to resemble a ski slope profile, getting lower and lower as we close out 2025. Around this time last year, DOGE was trading at nearly 50 cents, looking like the 2021 highs were in danger of being taken out. DOGE dropped off brutally in the beginning of the year along with everything else, and is back to those lows once again, trading below 13 cents at this time of writing. DOGE does have development going on however, with DogeOS being built out by some truly dedicated engineers. DOGE has been around for quite a long time, and it is hard to claim the OG memecoin will ever die. Much like the rest of the market, DOGE awaits a catalyst to bring it back to life.