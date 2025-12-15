S&P 500
6,815.80
-0.21%
Dow Jones
48,314.20
-0.35%
Nasdaq 100
25,129.00
-0.25%
Russell 2000
2,536.60
-0.65%
FTSE 100
9,739.60
+0.80%
Nikkei 225
50,221.40
-0.20%
Stock Market Live December 15: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Await Economic Data

Investing

Holiday Season Isn’t Alt Season

Quick Read

  • ETH battling the $3k level
  • DOGE back to yearly lows
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Ben Briody Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Holiday Season Isn’t Alt Season

© Chinnapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The amazing alt season of 2021 remains in the back of mind for many in crypto, and hope for a repeat of this environment continues to swirl in the zeitgeist of crypto social media. Since the wipe out of October 10th, crypto has not been able to recover, whether looking at ETH or DOGE. Ethereum saw a low of $2.6k in late November, and has tried its best to recover since then, with a brief visit over the $3.4k level mid last week. ETH is currently trading around $3k, and has been quite rangebound for the first two weeks of December. 

 

In the current environment, ETH benefits from its use for RWA’s, backed by the biggest institutions on Earth. With the SEC Chair Atkins being a massive proponent of bringing financial markets on chain, Ethereum is best positioned to be the home of financial markets with its robust infrastructure and liquidity. Combined with the backing of DAT’s buying mass amounts of ETH, one would figure we would be seeing better price action going into the end of the year. 

 

Leading memecoin DOGE’s daily chart is starting to resemble a ski slope profile, getting lower and lower as we close out 2025. Around this time last year, DOGE was trading at nearly 50 cents, looking like the 2021 highs were in danger of being taken out. DOGE dropped off brutally in the beginning of the year along with everything else, and is back to those lows once again, trading below 13 cents at this time of writing. DOGE does have development going on however, with DogeOS being built out by some truly dedicated engineers. DOGE has been around for quite a long time, and it is hard to claim the OG memecoin will ever die. Much like the rest of the market, DOGE awaits a catalyst to bring it back to life.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
Maurie Backman |

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security
Maurie Backman |

These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security

Continue Reading

Betterment Launches 4 Crypto Thematic Portfolios for its 730,000+ Customers
247patrick |

Betterment Launches 4 Crypto Thematic Portfolios for its 730,000+ Customers

Betterment is opening its digital investment doors to cryptocurrencies.
Solana’s $2.85B Revenue Explosion: Why It Could Outperform Ethereum in 2026
Sam Daodu |

Solana’s $2.85B Revenue Explosion: Why It Could Outperform Ethereum in 2026

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) enters 2026 with rising revenue, expanding user activity, and fresh institutional interest from ETF launches. Its $2.85…
Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Is Better Post Crypto Flash Crash
Sam Daodu |

Bitcoin or Ethereum: Which Is Better Post Crypto Flash Crash

The recent crypto flash crash hit traders and investors by surprise, with most crypto charts painted in red as billions…
Is Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock at $100 a Pipe Dream?
David Moadel |

Is Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Stock at $100 a Pipe Dream?

If you’re a cryptocurrency believer but don’t want to bother with cold wallets and crypto exchanges, there’s an indirect way…
These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022
247patrick |

These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In October 2022

Here is a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in October 2022.
BTC And DOGE Look To Gain Momentum
Ben Briody |

BTC And DOGE Look To Gain Momentum

Bitcoin looks to build on the gains that began on Sunday, trading over $106,500 for an intraday high so far,…
Is ADA a Path to Wealth or Is ETH the Smarter Bet?
Joey Frenette |

Is ADA a Path to Wealth or Is ETH the Smarter Bet?

The cryptocurrency scene has really boomed for the summer, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) leading the way higher while newly-public crypto infrastructure…
Flat Like A Lake
Ben Briody |

Flat Like A Lake

Since Wednesday, Bitcoin has been on a slight downward trajectory, hitting a local bottom of around $88k on Friday. Since…
Why Ethereum Could Hit $5,000 in 2026
Chris MacDonald |

Why Ethereum Could Hit $5,000 in 2026

In the world of decentralized finance blockchains, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) remains the go-to option for developers and users seeking both the broadest ecosystem…

Top Gaining Stocks

Gartner
IT Vol: 535,946
+$11.43
+4.89%
$245.32
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 69,192,773
+$18.58
+4.05%
$477.54
KLA
KLAC Vol: 328,649
+$45.03
+3.77%
$1,238.95
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 3,883,108
+$5.60
+3.49%
$166.12
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 7,892,198
+$1.79
+3.41%
$54.20

Top Losing Stocks

ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 2,746,517
-$93.34
10.79%
$771.72
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 3,539,715
-$4.69
6.87%
$63.55
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 5,210,050
-$13.66
5.11%
$253.80
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 32,634,340
-$17.70
4.92%
$342.23
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,023,486
-$1.89
4.25%
$42.51