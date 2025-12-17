S&P 500
2 Top Active JPMorgan ETFs Worth Buying and Holding for the New Year

Quick Read

  • JPMorgan Active Value ETF holds a 24% weighting in financials and 16% in healthcare with individual positions capped at 3%.
  • JPMorgan Tech Leaders ETF maintains all 62 holdings below 5% weighting to reduce single-stock concentration risk.
By Joey Frenette Published
JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) ETFs bring plenty of value to the table for passive investors seeking competitive fees, unique strategies, and leading managers. Undoubtedly, a lot of new ETF offerings have been unleashed of late, and in this piece, we’ll check out a few of the more intriguing JPMorgan ETFs that investors might wish to give a closer look, as they might help passive investors achieve their goals (whether it be yield, active growth, a more methodical approach, or something else). As always, don’t forget to put in the due diligence and consult a financial adviser if you’re not quite sure if an ETF is a good fit for your overall portfolio. 

Either way, let’s get into the new actively-managed pair of ETF products that I think could be primed for decent results in 2026.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF

First, we have the JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA), which is an actively-managed ETF with a silver Morningstar medalist rating, a fair 0.44% net expense ratio, and, perhaps most interestingly, an active management approach. With a wealth of experience running the ETF with more of a focus (on U.S. large caps), I like the ETF’s chances at performing better than the S&P 500 over the long run, especially if valuation is what ultimately determines the market to less-exciting returns through the course of the next decade. 

The only thing better than a value approach, I think, is an active value approach. And with JPMorgan’s stewardship, you’re getting a lot of bang for the buck, at least in my view. Looking underneath the hood, you’ll see a good mix of tech and financials with weightings of 3% or less.

Undoubtedly, the JPMorgan Active Value ETF is a financial-heavy ETF (financials comprise close to 24% of the ETF), but there’s also a significant chunk devoted to some of the more defensive health care names (nearly 16% sector weighting). If you’re seeking something with broader exposure (the S&P is extremely heavy in tech), more value-conscious, and active, the JPMorgan Active Value ETF seems like an easy pick-up. While the ETF has underperformed the S&P 500 so far this year by a mere 3%, I do think that the tides could turn in its favor, especially as some of the pricier stocks in the Mag Seven really drag down the broad market. They’ve been a tremendous driver for many years now, but they might soon become a drag on returns.

JPMorgan Tech Leaders ETF

If you’re not quite ready to shy away from the tech sector, the JPMorgan Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK) stands out as a fantastic option that may very well help power investors to steady results over time as the AI revolution continues to unfold. Of course, the AI trade is bound to get more treacherous over time, especially if AI bubble fears were to mount further.

Still, there’s a real opportunity within the space, and I think staying with the large-cap AI companies is the way to go. What I like about the JPMorgan Tech Leaders ETF is that there’s far less single-stock risk compared to most other tech ETFs out there, especially those that assign double-digit percent weightings to single names.

With all 62 holdings sporting a weighting of less than 5%, you can feel comfortable with the diversified mix of tech names you’re gaining exposure to. What’s more, you’re gaining more exposure to some of the smaller tech innovators, like Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), which has far more in the way of growth potential than the mega-caps.

I think the sub-$100 billion market cap area gets good representation in this tech-focused ETF, and for that reason, I view it as a superior bet to most other tech ETFs. With an active approach and a decent 0.65% expense ratio, I think tech-savvy investors might wish to keep the name on their radars as the AI revolution goes far beyond the Mag Seven names.

