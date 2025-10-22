S&P 500
6,699.70
-0.65%
Dow Jones
46,762.40
-0.51%
Nasdaq 100
24,859.00
-1.10%
Russell 2000
2,444.52
-1.81%
FTSE 100
9,501.00
+0.76%
Nikkei 225
48,755.50
-1.37%
Stock Market Live October 22: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed After Another Record Session
Home > Investing > These 2 JPMorgan ETFs are Fantastic

Investing

These 2 JPMorgan ETFs are Fantastic

These 2 JPMorgan ETFs are Fantastic
By Joey Frenette
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • The JAVA and JTEK are stellar ETFs with Morningstar medals and a lot to offer ETF investors in this market environment.
  • With experienced, proven portfolio managers and a fine-tuned methodology, more investors should give JPMorgan’s ETF lineup a closer look.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

JPMorgan’s ETF lineup has grown significantly over the years, and passive investors have taken notice. Indeed, it’s hard to get any bigger than JPMorgan when it comes to trusted financial institutions. But it’s more than just the big name that will draw in considerable investment inflows. The ETF lineup has to add value and meet the numerous unique goals that retail investors may have.

With a potent roster of very competitive products that I think do a fantastic job of helping investors hit their investment targets in a cost-effective manner, ETF investors new to the scene may wish to have a closer look at the offerings.

Whether you’re looking for supercharged yields by way of call options premiums, a one-stop shop equity or fixed income solution, or you’re just looking for a more diversified, perhaps growthier alternative to the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq 100, JPMorgan ETFs probably have something that’ll interest you or perhaps do the job better than the ETFs that are currently at the core of your passive portfolio. And in this piece, we’ll look at three offerings to keep on the radar as the year comes to a close.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF

For value seekers out there worried about extended market multiples (most notably the price-to-earnings ratio), the JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) is just another ETF to watch closely. With a silver medal awarded from Morningstar, the “large-cap value” flavored ETF is a standout for those who’ve grown wary of the S&P 500 because of its hefty exposure to high-multiple tech.

Of course, the JAVA will still grant you a good amount of tech sector exposure, but with quality and “bottom up” value taking precedence, those fearing an AI bubble might just do better with JAVA over the likes of a broader U.S. equity market index fund.

With a more active approach (its portfolio managers have been in the business for decades) that employs an approach of stock selection on the basis that the stock market is a market of stocks, I’m a big fan of JAVA for those who might be a little bit too at risk come the next market correction. The JAVA is well-diversified across sectors, with just shy of 12% on names allocated to tech, with close to 21% in financials, an often-underrated corner of the market that’s rich with relative value.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK) is another standout ETF that’s worth checking out, especially if you’re not the biggest fan of the Nasdaq 100 as a way to bet big on tech. The JTEK has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 this year, with just shy of 22% in year-to-date gains.

With a bronze Morningstar rating, an experienced lineup of portfolio managers, and more of a focus on reasonably priced growth stocks, I do find the more active tech ETF stands out as a better way to capitalize on the AI revolution. Indeed, steering clear of overvaluation while seizing relatively undervalued opportunities in tech could be key to feasting on gains from AI without having to get hit with the worst of indigestion once the next correction in tech happens.

Underneath the hood, you’ll get quite a few Magnificent Seven names, but with more manageable weightings (5% or less). Also, you’re getting more exposure to the names underweighted or not even present in the Nasdaq 100. Given this, I’m a big fan of the JTEK as an alternative for the Nasdaq 100.

The image featured for this article is © subman / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 19, 2025

NVIDIA’s $100 Billion OpenAI Deal In Focus: Are We In an AI Bubble?

Continue Reading

These 4 Dividend ETFs (QQQI, JEPQ, SPYI, MSTY) Are Passive Income Machines
David Moadel | Jun 2, 2025

These 4 Dividend ETFs (QQQI, JEPQ, SPYI, MSTY) Are Passive Income Machines

In recent years, ultra-high-yield exchange traded funds (ETFs) have opened the door to new possibilities for aggressive income harvesters. If…
QQQ vs. XLG: Which Concentrated ETF Has More Upside from Here?
Joey Frenette | Feb 14, 2025

QQQ vs. XLG: Which Concentrated ETF Has More Upside from Here?

If you’re like many growth investors who want more exposure to tech and the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, the…
Ready to Retire? These 3 Dividend ETFs Are All You’ll Need
Joey Frenette | Oct 17, 2025

Ready to Retire? These 3 Dividend ETFs Are All You’ll Need

If you’re looking to construct a portfolio that can help ease you into a fairly comfortable retirement, there are plenty…
TRBCX vs QQQ: Which Fund Should You Own for High-Upside Growth in Your Portfolio?
Joey Frenette | Jan 16, 2025

TRBCX vs QQQ: Which Fund Should You Own for High-Upside Growth in Your Portfolio?

With 2025 starting things off with a 6% dip in the Mag Seven-heavy Nasdaq 100, now seems like the perfect…
3 Reasons Vanguard’s VGT ETF Belongs in Your Portfolio
Joey Frenette | Feb 7, 2025

3 Reasons Vanguard’s VGT ETF Belongs in Your Portfolio

Passive investors looking to better capitalize on the AI boom may wish to consider Vanguard’s more aggressive, tech-focused ETF, the…
2 Vanguard Sector ETFs You Can Add to Any Well-Rounded Portfolio
Joey Frenette | Feb 5, 2025

2 Vanguard Sector ETFs You Can Add to Any Well-Rounded Portfolio

Sector and thematic ETFs (exchange-traded funds) can be a great way for passive investors to spice up their portfolios and…
Dow Jones Dip: Load Up on the Dividend DIA ETF as Fear Takes Hold
Joey Frenette | Apr 23, 2025

Dow Jones Dip: Load Up on the Dividend DIA ETF as Fear Takes Hold

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tends to hold its own a bit better than the S&P 500 and a…
JEPQ vs. JEPI: Which Premium Income ETF Is the Best to Buy Right Now?
Joey Frenette | Apr 7, 2025

JEPQ vs. JEPI: Which Premium Income ETF Is the Best to Buy Right Now?

With Liberation Day tariffs troubling the global markets and the potential for things to escalate in the coming weeks and…
These 3 Dividend Plays (SCHD, DIVO, MAIN) Should Be Your Passive Income Foundation This July
Joey Frenette | Jul 20, 2025

These 3 Dividend Plays (SCHD, DIVO, MAIN) Should Be Your Passive Income Foundation This July

All it takes is one or a handful of dividend ETFs to build a sound income portfolio around. And while…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intuitive Surgical
ISRG Vol: 5,312,028
+$67.59
+14.61%
$530.33
Avery Dennison
AVY Vol: 732,172
+$13.00
+7.95%
$176.53
Hilton
HLT Vol: 1,347,854
+$11.59
+4.36%
$277.55
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 9,943,708
+$4.22
+4.22%
$104.12
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,287,697
+$3.05
+3.88%
$81.76

Top Losing Stocks

Netflix
NFLX Vol: 10,054,453
-$122.92
9.90%
$1,118.43
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,572,947
-$24.61
7.27%
$314.02
Lennox International
LII Vol: 876,567
-$37.53
6.84%
$511.47
Texas Instruments
TXN Vol: 13,962,935
-$11.83
6.54%
$169.01
Quanta Services
PWR Vol: 924,390
-$28.47
6.51%
$408.96