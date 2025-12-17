S&P 500
6,754.20
-0.76%
Dow Jones
47,997.60
-0.23%
Nasdaq 100
24,815.80
-1.19%
Russell 2000
2,507.47
-0.56%
FTSE 100
9,784.30
+1.01%
Nikkei 225
49,213.00
-1.04%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction

Investing

The High Yield ETFs I’d Buy For An Easier Retirement

Quick Read

  • The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF offers a 4.55% yield and uses covered calls on large-cap stocks to generate income while capturing upside.
  • The Virtus Infracap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF yields 9.36% through preferred stocks issued mainly by financial institutions.
  • The iShares Flexible Income Active ETF and iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF provide yields of 6.13% and 6.81% respectively, through actively managed bonds and high-yield corporate debt.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By David Beren Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The High Yield ETFs I’d Buy For An Easier Retirement

© mimagephotography and Nastassia Samal from Getty Images

As retirees transition from accumulating wealth to living off it, the most challenging aspect can be moving from a steady paycheck to a fluctuating portfolio. It’s often difficult to make this transition, especially if you have relied on and planned for a biweekly income to pay your bills for decades. 

The good news is that the financial landscape has evolved to offer a “paycheck replacement.” The goal here is simple in that you want to have a reliable income every month that doesn’t force you to sell assets, especially at the wrong time. High-yield ETFs can make this very easy by packaging income, diversification, and professional management into a single holding and offering you a “paycheck” that feels familiar. 

Why the Shift to Monthly Income Is Critical Now

At the very core of a high-yield ETF strategy is the recognition that market volatility is a feature, and not a bug, of investing. The traditional 4% rule withdrawal strategy sounds great on paper and remains a Reddit favorite idea in the financial independence, retire early world, but this often means selling assets regardless of market conditions. 

Ultimately, an income-focused strategy sidesteps any risk associated with selling at bad times by instead focusing on a high-yield ETF strategy that allows for an easier retirement through income generation. This is especially true with 2026 right around the corner, as you look for investments that can keep pace with inflation while providing a comfortable living. 

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Any retiree who is looking for a blend of growth and income should look closely at the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSE:DIVO). Instead of simply tracking an index, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF tries a two-pronged strategy. 

The first is that it holds a portfolio of high-quality large-cap stocks with strong earnings histories. The second is that it tactically writes covered calls on individual positions, and both approaches allow the fund to capture market upsides while generating income. Currently, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF offers a 4.55% dividend yield, pays a $2.08 annual dividend per share, and has returned 13% over the last three years. 

Virtus Infracap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Standing out for its high yield, which is currently sitting at 9.36%, the Virtus Infracap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE:PFFA) is a great choice for retirement. Driven by preferred securities that are issued primarily by financial institutions, preferred stocks sit above common equity, which offers retirees something of an added layer of protection compared to regular dividends. 

This ETF is going to work best for investors who understand that having higher yields does come with sensitivity toward rates. If you can stomach this truth, you can find an income stream that can provide a healthy boost to overall retirement cash flow. 

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

With a 6.13% dividend yield, the iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSE:BINC) focuses on a flexible approach to income earning for retirees by combining bonds, credit, and other strategies to drive this same yield. On the plus side, the fund is actively managed, which allows it to shift allocations as interest rates rise or fall, as well as make similar changes as the market changes. This flexibility can be invaluable during uncertain rate cycles. 

Overall, this ETF is going to appeal to retirees who are searching for income but also want to reduce their overall risk. The iShares Flexible Income Active ETF isn’t locked into a single sector, which should help reduce stress when market volatility is at play. 

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) offers a broad exposure to a wide basket of U.S. high yield corporate bonds with a yield of 6.81%. This comes from interest payments on below investment-grade corporate debt, which is a lot of busy words to say that, for retirees, it should hold up well when the economy is strong. 

The fund holds hundreds of bonds across various industries, so you are not beholden to any single sector or industry. For retired investors who want higher income than core bond funds without taking on risk, the iShares Broad USB High Yield Corporate Bond ETF should do nicely to keep income flowing, allowing for a more comfortable retirement. 

 

 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
Christy Bieber |

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans
Chris MacDonald |

The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans

Continue Reading

FBND Is Great For Income, But There Are Better Options
David Beren |

FBND Is Great For Income, But There Are Better Options

For individual investors out there who want to hold something that provides steady monthly income without excessive credit risk, the…
DIVO, SPHD & PFF: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income
David Moadel |

DIVO, SPHD & PFF: 3 Monthly Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income

At various stages of life, we can have different financial goals and this will mean owning different exchange traded funds…
Retirement-Ready: 5 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

Retirement-Ready: 5 Dividend ETFs for Growth, Stability, and Income

Building a portfolio that can replace your paycheck and keep growing is the central puzzle of retirement. Dividend ETFs have…
The 5 Best Dividend ETFs to Secure Your Retirement Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

The 5 Best Dividend ETFs to Secure Your Retirement Income

When you retire, a significant shift in your investing strategy is necessary. Your aim shifts from capital accumulation to preservation,…
3 Monthly-Paying Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

3 Monthly-Paying Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income

After over a decade of ultra-low yields, retirees are finding themselves much more comfortable due to Treasuries yielding sub-5% interest…
The 5 Best Monthly Pay ETFs Are Dream Passive Income Investments for Boomers
Lee Jackson |

The 5 Best Monthly Pay ETFs Are Dream Passive Income Investments for Boomers

These five passive-income ETFs pay a high dividend every 30 days, trade at a discount to net asset value, and…
The Hidden Dividend ETFs Paying Over 6% Without Extra Risk
David Beren |

The Hidden Dividend ETFs Paying Over 6% Without Extra Risk

In the world of dividends, the big names from JP Morgan, Schwab, Fidelity, and iShares always seem to get most…
The Income Blueprint: How to Build a Portfolio That Pays 5% Without Stress
David Beren |

The Income Blueprint: How to Build a Portfolio That Pays 5% Without Stress

Building a portfolio that reliably generates more than 5% is no longer something that is only reserved for retirees or…
FBND Is Great, but Fidelity’s Other High Yield ETF Pays Twice As Much
David Beren |

FBND Is Great, but Fidelity’s Other High Yield ETF Pays Twice As Much

Investors who want to focus on steady monthly payouts often look for investments that don’t expose them to excessive credit…

Top Gaining Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 117,720
+$47.11
+5.74%
$867.80
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,809,165
+$4.82
+3.67%
$135.89
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,045,502
+$12.98
+3.57%
$376.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 10,828,937
+$1.24
+3.46%
$36.90
Devon Energy
DVN Vol: 5,028,123
+$1.22
+3.46%
$36.31

Top Losing Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,388,918
-$56.46
8.23%
$629.76
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,189,471
-$28.88
7.90%
$336.75
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,972,503
-$12.63
7.28%
$160.82
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,959,137
-$10.90
6.80%
$149.26
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 35,057,781
-$18.66
5.47%
$322.64