The High Yield ETFs I’d Buy For An Easier Retirement

As retirees transition from accumulating wealth to living off it, the most challenging aspect can be moving from a steady paycheck to a fluctuating portfolio. It’s often difficult to make this transition, especially if you have relied on and planned for a biweekly income to pay your bills for decades.

The good news is that the financial landscape has evolved to offer a “paycheck replacement.” The goal here is simple in that you want to have a reliable income every month that doesn’t force you to sell assets, especially at the wrong time. High-yield ETFs can make this very easy by packaging income, diversification, and professional management into a single holding and offering you a “paycheck” that feels familiar.

Why the Shift to Monthly Income Is Critical Now

At the very core of a high-yield ETF strategy is the recognition that market volatility is a feature, and not a bug, of investing. The traditional 4% rule withdrawal strategy sounds great on paper and remains a Reddit favorite idea in the financial independence, retire early world, but this often means selling assets regardless of market conditions.

Ultimately, an income-focused strategy sidesteps any risk associated with selling at bad times by instead focusing on a high-yield ETF strategy that allows for an easier retirement through income generation. This is especially true with 2026 right around the corner, as you look for investments that can keep pace with inflation while providing a comfortable living.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Any retiree who is looking for a blend of growth and income should look closely at the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSE:DIVO). Instead of simply tracking an index, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF tries a two-pronged strategy.

The first is that it holds a portfolio of high-quality large-cap stocks with strong earnings histories. The second is that it tactically writes covered calls on individual positions, and both approaches allow the fund to capture market upsides while generating income. Currently, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF offers a 4.55% dividend yield, pays a $2.08 annual dividend per share, and has returned 13% over the last three years.

Virtus Infracap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Standing out for its high yield, which is currently sitting at 9.36%, the Virtus Infracap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE:PFFA) is a great choice for retirement. Driven by preferred securities that are issued primarily by financial institutions, preferred stocks sit above common equity, which offers retirees something of an added layer of protection compared to regular dividends.

This ETF is going to work best for investors who understand that having higher yields does come with sensitivity toward rates. If you can stomach this truth, you can find an income stream that can provide a healthy boost to overall retirement cash flow.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

With a 6.13% dividend yield, the iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSE:BINC) focuses on a flexible approach to income earning for retirees by combining bonds, credit, and other strategies to drive this same yield. On the plus side, the fund is actively managed, which allows it to shift allocations as interest rates rise or fall, as well as make similar changes as the market changes. This flexibility can be invaluable during uncertain rate cycles.

Overall, this ETF is going to appeal to retirees who are searching for income but also want to reduce their overall risk. The iShares Flexible Income Active ETF isn’t locked into a single sector, which should help reduce stress when market volatility is at play.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) offers a broad exposure to a wide basket of U.S. high yield corporate bonds with a yield of 6.81%. This comes from interest payments on below investment-grade corporate debt, which is a lot of busy words to say that, for retirees, it should hold up well when the economy is strong.

The fund holds hundreds of bonds across various industries, so you are not beholden to any single sector or industry. For retired investors who want higher income than core bond funds without taking on risk, the iShares Broad USB High Yield Corporate Bond ETF should do nicely to keep income flowing, allowing for a more comfortable retirement.