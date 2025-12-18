S&P 500
6,781.80
+0.01%
Dow Jones
47,956.00
-0.05%
Nasdaq 100
25,036.40
+0.03%
Russell 2000
2,509.10
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,826.00
+0.55%
Nikkei 225
49,468.30
+0.13%

Investing

ETH And SOL Struggling To Stay Above Water

Quick Read

  • ETH testing the $2.8k level
  • SOL trading at levels not seen since April
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Ben Briody Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
ETH And SOL Struggling To Stay Above Water

© Rcc_Btn / Shutterstock.com

 

Ethereum has tested the key $2.8k level this afternoon, a bearish sign for the second leading cryptocurrency. After getting back over $3k earlier this week, ETH has not been able to sustain this level, and has seen shorts take over the order book with continued selling. ETH funding rates on perpetual futures have gone to completely flat levels on some exchanges, while reaching negative figures on others. ETH Q1 2026 Futures contracts are just barely in contango today. End of January 2026 options contracts are seeing heavy volume on both puts and calls, as traders try and hedge their bets of where they think ETH will head in January. The $4k and above level for ETH seems like a long lost memory at this point.

 

Much like ETH, Solana has not been faring well today. After briefly flirting with getting back to $130 per token, the high speed blockchain has cratered down to the $118 level. Unlike some other tokens, SOL hasn’t been at this price range since April of this year. Coming off the back of the premier conference for Solana in Breakpoint, this price action is quite disappointing for SOL bulls. Solana’s price chart has been in a downward trend for quite some time, and this is also the case with new addresses created on Solana, along with active addresses on the blockchain. The Decentralized AI and Meme season SOL participants saw from the end of 2024 into early 2025 was the last real positive ecosystem narratives Solana experienced. The exciting developments of ZCash being wrapped on Solana have been seemingly short-lived, as the privacy narrative has faded out of the crypto zeitgeist.

Continue Reading

Today’s Dead Cat Bounce for BTC
Ben Briody |

Today’s Dead Cat Bounce for BTC

After the bloodbath to start the month, crypto markets regained their footing with strong bids across the board. Bitcoin touched…
This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won’t Stop
Chris MacDonald |

This Millionaire-Maker Crypto Continues to Surge, and Won’t Stop

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
3 Reasons Why These 3 Cryptos Are Worth Buying
Chris MacDonald |

3 Reasons Why These 3 Cryptos Are Worth Buying

Investors thinking about putting some capital to work in the cryptocurrency sector have thousands of tokens to choose from. With…
Crypto Market 2026 Predictions: Which Coins Will 10x and Which Will Crash?
Sam Daodu |

Crypto Market 2026 Predictions: Which Coins Will 10x and Which Will Crash?

Investor interest in crypto heading into 2026 is heating up, and Wall Street giants are eyeing significant gains. JPMorgan analysts,…
Forget $10 — When Will XRP Hit $5?
Rich Duprey |

Forget $10 — When Will XRP Hit $5?

The Bridge for Global Finance XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), created by Ripple Labs, is a cryptocurrency designed to streamline cross-border payments, offering…
High Time To Buy These 3 Cryptocurrencies Before It’s Too Late
Chris MacDonald |

High Time To Buy These 3 Cryptocurrencies Before It’s Too Late

The crypto market is buzzing with excitement, as the overall market capitalization of this sector continues to remain above the…
Solana (SOL) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts
Sam Daodu |

Solana (SOL) 2030 Price Prediction: Bull, Bear, and Base Forecasts

Solana (SOL) has been one of the go-to crypto assets for investors due to its blazing-fast transaction speeds and innovative…
Which Altcoins Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2026?
Sam Daodu |

Which Altcoins Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2026?

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) 2025 rally has set a high bar, but some altcoins are showing momentum that could carry into…
Solana Emerges Strong in 2023 Despite Ties to FTX
247patrick |

Solana Emerges Strong in 2023 Despite Ties to FTX

Wallet activity on Solana was the second-highest among all blockchains in April, topping popular blockchains like Polygon and Ethereum.

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 65,472,494
+$23.03
+10.21%
$248.55
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 14,003,017
+$9.72
+6.27%
$164.70
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,772,774
+$20.08
+5.89%
$361.05
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,145,457
+$8.75
+5.26%
$175.01
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,729,910
+$14.35
+5.17%
$292.00

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 2,253,655
-$22.74
7.68%
$273.39
Generac
GNRC Vol: 2,752,882
-$7.83
5.41%
$136.99
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 2,178,215
-$7.07
4.59%
$147.00
CarMax
KMX Vol: 12,481,324
-$1.73
4.21%
$39.34
HP
HPQ Vol: 20,856,890
-$0.98
4.01%
$23.45