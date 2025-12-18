My Top Vanguard ETFs To Buy In 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

As the calendar turns to 2026, the investment landscape has a different feel than it did just a few years ago. Among the different reasons is a heightened level of volatility that has helped define 2025 and left a lot of investors feeling a mix of both fatigue and caution going into a new year.

The good news is that whether you are looking to protect your nest egg as a retiree or a growth investor looking to grow your wealth, you don’t need to reinvent the wheel at all. Instead, you can turn your focus to one of the biggest names in the space with Vanguard and its ETFs that help offer a way to cut through the noise of a crowded market.

Heading into 2026, getting back to the basics with Vanguard ETFs is not just a safe play, it’s a strategic move to capture growth while mitigating potential risks that could be on the horizon.

Why Vanguard Is the Anchor You Need for 2026

At the core of any move back to ETFs as a major part of your portfolio is going to be looking for safety. In this market, timing when to get in and out is next to impossible, and with interest rate uncertainty and the potential of an “AI bubble.” Instead of trying to hand-pick stocks in a market that is punishing earnings misses with brutal results, Vanguard ETFs solve this search by allowing you to essentially “own” the market rather than tying your fortunes up in the hands of a few simple companies.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

For most investors, any Vanguard ETF conversation is going to start with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) as it gives you exposure to over 500 of the most dominant companies in the US economy. The current dividend yield of 1.13% isn’t going to turn heads or provide massive appeal to pure income seekers, but it’s a standout portfolio add for anyone seeking reliable growth.

The argument for the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is based on resilience, especially if the tech sector continues to rally in the new year, as this Vanguard ETF is going to capture all of it. However, if healthcare or industrials take the lead, investors will still benefit to the tune of not just growth, but the current dividend annual payout of $7.04.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

For those looking to boost their dividend income in 2026, the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is a standout choice that often goes unnoticed by US-centric investors. Growing over 35% in 2025 alone and 19% over the last three years, there is a pretty strong case to be made for having international exposure as part of any Vanguard-heavy portfolio.

The appeal here is two-fold as you get both income, thanks to a 3.74% dividend yield and $3.34 annual payout, but also the idea that international markets have been undervalued compared ot the US for some time. This ETF allows you to get into an international mix, and its lower yield will help balance any portfolio that also has the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Casting the widest net possible in the Vanguard ETF portfolio, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSE:VTI) is a logical addition to any portfolio. Tracking the S&P 500, VTI includes a broad range of small- and mid-cap stocks that other Vanguard ETFs exclude.

The biggest reason to look at this ETF going into 2026 is that, coming off of 2025, we often saw too much concentration in a few mega-cap names. With the hopes that the economy normalizes next year, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is poised to capture small and mid-cap performance. The dividend yield of 3.74% and annual payout of $3.34 is also hard to ignore as it’s steady and reliable.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Rounding out the list of Vanguard ETFs for 2026 is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS), which gives investors exposure to developed and emerging markets outside the US. The dividend yield of 2.70% helps make this ETF a great middle ground holding, with a nominal $2.70 annual payout, but it still offers more capital appreciation potential than an ETF full of bonds. Moving into 2026, this ETF could be a key driver of portfolio performance in the event the US market faces additional headwinds.