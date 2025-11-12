S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 12: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Tech Stock Bounce

Investing

Retirees Are Loading up on These 3 Defensive Dividend Giants

Quick Read

  • At the very top of any retiree’s defensive dividend list should be the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF, thanks to its strong returns and consistent payouts.
  • The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF adds another layer of protection, especially in the event of an AI bubble that brings the market down.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (ticker: RWR) can help retirees diversify their portfolios and provide income, though it remains subject to real estate market risks and does not guarantee downside protection.
By David Beren
Retirees Are Loading up on These 3 Defensive Dividend Giants

For any retiree nervous about the current state of the market, not only do they have a good reason to be skeptical about short-term growth, but they also have every reason to want to protect their downside. This is why dividend ETFs are so popular with retirees. 

When you’re in or even just approaching retirement age, income and stability tend to matter more than chasing the next big growth story. That’s why many retirees are keeping their investments away from volatile tech stocks and moving into defensive dividend ETFs that offer dependable payouts and lower risk. 

Rest assured that these funds aren’t built for thrill-seekers looking to day-trade; instead, they are ideal for retirees who want to focus on preserving their capital while earning a steady income, so they can sleep better at night. 

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) offers exposure to more than 8,700 companies right now, with a median market cap of $45 billion. On the growth side, retirees should have plenty of comfort knowing this ETF isn’t a risky bet as it’s up 29.09% YTD and 21.19% over the last three years. 

However, where things get really interesting for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF shareholders is with its 2.75% dividend yield. This amounts to an approximate $2.04 annual dividend payout, with the last payout on September 19, 2025, earning shareholders roughly 35 cents per share. 

Of course, you can look back at December 2024 and see that dividend earnings were just over $1.00 per share, so the earning potential with this defensive dividend ETF is both steady and offers room for growth. Quarterly payouts aren’t for everyone, as some retirees might prefer monthly, but if this isn’t something that’s going to concern a retiree, the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF is ideal to hedge against domestic market concentration, all while adding foreign cash flow from regions where yield is often higher than in the U.S. 

Ultimately, for income investors, this ETF offers a rare blend of diversification and consistent payouts, which could help balance a portfolio overly dependent on U.S. equities. 

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF 

Providing broad exposure to the U.S. dollar-dominated bond market, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) offers the potential for high investment income while its shares don’t fluctuate as much as the broader market. 

Since the start of 2025, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has returned just 7.34%, but that’s not the whole story. Yes, some ETFs have returned much more, but the 3.81% dividend yield on this ETF means an annual dividend of $2.83 per share. For retirees, this money is hard to ignore, and the monthly payout makes it even more attractive. With a portfolio that holds more than 11,410 bonds as of early November 2025, it’s hard to argue that this isn’t somewhere safe to park your money. 

What the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF lacks in growth, it makes up for as a fantastic defensive dividend play to help protect your downside and still provide income that can be reliably counted on every month.

The other good news is that if the market does indeed start to stumble in the future due to an “AI bubble,” bond prices often rise, and this means that owning the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF could pay off in a big way through a new economic cycle. 

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Shifting gears into a different kind of investment, the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSE:RWR) adds another layer of defense to a retirement portfolio through real estate exposure. Arguably an asset class that offers both income and inflation protection, REITs have become increasingly popular parts of portfolios over recent years. 

As of November 6, 2025, there are only 102 holdings in the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, totaling $1.86 billion in net assets. The YTD return of 5.40% is again not as high as other ETFs that are outperforming with the market this year, but as this is all about being defensive, the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF is a great choice for retirees. 

Where things get interesting with RWR is when you look at things like its 3.93% dividend yield and its current $3.94 annual dividend payout as of the same November 6, 2025 date. You will only get quarterly payouts, with the most recent on September 22, 2025, which offered shareholders 99 cents per share. At the end of the day, retirees who invest in RWR are doing so as a hedge against inflation, all while giving themselves an income stream that grows with rents over time, something fixed-income ETFs can’t deliver alone. 

Together, all three of these ETFs form an ideal defensive trifecta that adds global equity income, fixed-income stability, and real-asset inflation protection. Best of all, all three have low costs and long track records of success, making them ideal for those who want diversified income without excessive risk. 

