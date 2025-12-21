Sirius XM Generates Shrinking Revenue as Spotify Hits Profitability Inflection

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) reported Q3 2025 earnings within days of each other, highlighting two audio entertainment businesses moving in opposite directions. Sirius delivered steady cash generation from satellite radio subscribers. Spotify posted explosive earnings growth as its streaming platform hit profitability inflection.

Satellite Radio Holds Ground. Streaming Breaks Through.

Sirius reported Q3 revenue of $2.16 billion, down 0.6% year-over-year, with net income of $297 million and 22.8% operating margin. The company beat estimates with $0.84 EPS versus $0.78 consensus, recovering from Q1 and Q2 2025 misses. Quarterly earnings fell 23.6% year-over-year. Sirius generates strong cash from 336 million shares outstanding and maintains a 5% dividend yield, but carries $10.08 billion in debt against $79 million in cash.

Spotify reported Q3 revenue of $4.27 billion, up 7.1% year-over-year, with net income of $899 million. That represents 126.5% earnings growth. The company posted $3.28 EPS, crushing the $2.02 estimate by 62.4%. Operating margin reached 13.6%, and Spotify holds $5.47 billion in cash against $2.25 billion in debt. The balance sheet reflects a company that turned profitable in 2024 and is now accelerating.

Metric Sirius XM Spotify Q3 Revenue Growth -0.6% YOY +7.1% YOY Q3 Earnings Growth -23.6% YOY +126.5% YOY Operating Margin 22.8% 13.6% Net Debt Position $10 billion debt, $79M cash $2.3B debt, $5.5B cash

One Monetizes Legacy. One Scales Into Profit.

Sirius operates a mature satellite radio model with over 150 channels delivered through subscription. The business generates 22.8% operating margins but faces headwinds as younger audiences shift to streaming. The company trades at 5x trailing earnings and 0.6x book value. Insider ownership sits at 45.8%.

Spotify transformed from money-losing growth story into profitable platform in 2024, posting $5.51 in annual EPS after years of losses. The company’s recommendation algorithms and podcast investments created a two-sided marketplace generating expanding margins. Spotify trades at 74x trailing earnings, a premium assuming continued margin expansion. Institutional ownership of 68% signals confidence in the streaming model.

What Determines Which Model Wins

Sirius needs to stabilize subscriber counts and defend pricing against streaming alternatives. The dividend provides income support, but debt limits flexibility. Spotify needs to prove it can sustain profitability while investing in content and technology. The Q3 blowout suggests the model works, but earlier Q1 and Q2 2025 misses show execution remains uneven.

Market Positioning Reflects Different Business Models

Sirius trades at 5x earnings with a 5% dividend yield, attracting income-focused investors despite declining revenue. The valuation reflects the mature satellite radio business model and limited growth prospects. The company’s 45.8% insider ownership and $10 billion debt burden shape its financial profile.

Spotify trades at 74x earnings, a premium that assumes continued margin expansion. The valuation reflects investor confidence in the streaming platform’s profitability inflection, though execution risk remains given earlier 2025 misses. Institutional ownership of 68% indicates professional money managers have taken significant positions in the stock.

The two stocks serve different segments of the audio entertainment market, with Sirius monetizing legacy satellite radio infrastructure and Spotify scaling a digital streaming platform. Sirius generates $644 million in quarterly EBITDA from a declining revenue base, while Spotify posted $991 million in EBITDA with 7.1% revenue growth. The contrasting financial trajectories—Sirius with negative revenue growth and declining earnings versus Spotify with 126% earnings growth—reflect fundamentally different business lifecycles within the same industry.