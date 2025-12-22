AI Predicts Bitcoin Price if 1 Million BTC Gets Locked in ETFs: The $250K Scenario

Bitcoin ETF scenario with 1M additional BTC removes 5% more supply from liquid markets, shrinking free float to 7-8M coins (vs 19.5M mined total), creating price sensitivity similar to halving events

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs now hold more than 1.3 million coins, representing roughly 6% of all mined BTC. This institutional demand has taken supply off exchanges, and investors are asking what happens if another million coins get locked in ETFs. A further 5% reduction in circulating supply echoes past halving events—when cutting block rewards in half sparked triple-digit percentage returns.

With AI-driven models, analysts can run thousands of simulations to estimate price trajectories under the Bitcoin ETF scenario. Many of these projections cluster around $150,000, but some show peaks near $250,000 if momentum accelerates and liquidity dries up.

Let’s take a deeper look at how machine learning interprets a potential supply shock, compares bullish and conservative forecasts, and weighs them against historical patterns.

How Close Are Bitcoin ETFs to Holding 1 Million More BTC?

K.unshu / Shutterstock.com

The idea of a massive Bitcoin ETF scenario has captivated investors since U.S. regulators approved spot funds in early 2024. By the end of 2025, those ETFs held more than 1.31 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of all coins in circulation.

The lion’s share sits in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, which alone has amassed about 777,000 BTC—around 4% of total supply. Grayscale’s converted spot trust still holds substantial positions, while ARK 21Shares controls tens of thousands of BTC. Institutional investors collectively own almost a third of all mined Bitcoin, and the ETF model makes that stake more transparent.

To reach the hypothetical milestone of 1 million additional BTC added to current ETF holdings, net inflows would need to roughly double from present levels. At first glance, this seems ambitious, yet there are plausible pathways. First, international funds are still rolling out. If European or Asian regulators green-light similar products, they could attract fresh institutional capital from pension funds and sovereign wealth funds that can’t currently access U.S. ETFs.

Second, corporate treasury allocations and high-net-worth investors who currently hold coins on exchanges might find custodial ETFs more convenient. No custody headaches, regulatory clarity, and institutional-grade security could drive migration from self-custody or exchange wallets into ETF shares.

Third, the macro backdrop of persistent inflation and uncertain monetary policy continues to push institutional allocators toward hard-asset hedges. If those forces converge, an additional 1 million coins could migrate into Bitcoin ETFs by the end of 2026.

What a 5% BTC Supply Shock Means for the Bitcoin Price

RaffMaster / Shutterstock.com

Removing an additional 1 million BTC from liquid markets would reduce the available supply by another 5%. This kind of Bitcoin supply shock isn’t unprecedented. After previous halvings—when miners’ rewards were cut in half—supply growth slowed and prices surged.

Past halving events show that the 2012 halving preceded a 987% rally over the following 300 days. The 2016 halving yielded 135.9% over the same period. Even the most recent 2020 halving generated gains of 492.2% within 300 days. These historical comparisons matter because they show how supply constriction creates outsized price moves.

The Bitcoin supply shock from a 1-million-BTC ETF inflow carries similar magnitude. Existing ETFs already hold a significant fraction of circulating coins. If a second tranche of equal size were locked away, more than 12% of all coins would reside in custody accounts that rarely trade.

Bitcoin’s supply cap is fixed at 21 million, and about 19.5 million have already been mined. If ETFs lock up another million, the free float—coins actively trading on exchanges—would shrink to roughly 7-8 million coins. By comparison, the total new coins mined in 2026 will account for less than 1% of supply. The resulting imbalance between shrinking float and growing demand could set the stage for another Bitcoin supply shock.

AI Bitcoin Prediction if 1 Million BTC Enters ETF: Monte Carlo Analysis

aslysun / Shutterstock.com

To gauge what a second wave of ETF inflows might mean for price, analysts ran an AI Bitcoin prediction using a Monte Carlo framework—a statistical method that runs thousands of simulations to estimate a range of possible outcomes. The model simulated 10,000 end-of-2026 prices using historical volatility and a baseline annual return of approximately 10%.

Two scenarios were tested: one without a major supply shock and one in which an additional 1 million BTC is locked in ETFs.

The baseline median price across all simulations was approximately $63,600, implying modest gains relative to current levels. When the supply shock was introduced, the median jumped to about $82,650. The mean price rose to $99,100, reflecting a right-skewed distribution—meaning a small number of very high outcomes pulled the average up.

The AI Bitcoin prediction also shows a meaningful probability range. In the supply-shock scenario, 60% of outcomes fell between roughly $55,500 and $123,800, defining the most likely corridor for year-end 2026.

At the extremes, about 10% of simulations produced prices below $38,500, signaling downside risk if demand falters or macro conditions deteriorate. Conversely, approximately 10% of runs generated prices above $178,000, showing scenarios in which capital inflows or regulatory conditions amplify scarcity.

Importantly, none of the statistical runs produced a definitive $250K Bitcoin without further adjustments, so analysts explored what additional factors could push the upper tail higher.

Why 10,000 Simulations Beat Single Predictions: Watch to Watch for 2026

In a market as volatile as Bitcoin, a single price prediction conveys false precision. The AI Bitcoin prediction used Monte Carlo methods—running 10,000 different scenarios with varying assumptions—to illustrate a spectrum of outcomes. By running thousands of simulations, the model captures fat tails and asymmetrical risks that a single deterministic prediction misses.

It also shows that price is a probability distribution, not a single number. For example, while the median result under the Bitcoin supply shock scenario was around $82,650, the mean was higher at $99,100 due to a small number of very high outcomes. This skew is typical in crypto markets and highlights why risk management matters.

Think of it this way: if you flip a coin once, you get heads or tails. Flip it 10,000 times, and you see the actual probability (50/50) emerge clearly. Monte Carlo simulations do the same for Bitcoin price—they show the full range of what could happen, not just one possibility.

Monte Carlo approaches also align with how institutional investors think about digital assets. They evaluate scenarios, estimate ranges, and assign probabilities rather than pinning everything on a single price target. The analysis shows that even with a second 1 million BTC ETF inflow, the market doesn’t automatically jump to $250K Bitcoin.

Instead, investors should focus on the likely range—roughly $55K to $123K—and adjust their expectations based on current conditions. An important lesson from past halving is that prices can surge dramatically, but they can also retrace if macro liquidity dries up or enthusiasm wanes.