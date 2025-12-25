AI Predicts XRP Price if ETF Inflows Hit $10 Billion: ChatGPT vs Claude Shocking 2026 Forecast

Analysts target $5-$6, noting $10B ETF inflows would stabilize prices but won’t automatically trigger exponential gains without broader ODL adoption beyond RippleNet messaging—many banks use Ripple tech without holding XRP token.

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Crypto markets are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence for price forecasts. In 2025, several large language models began offering bespoke predictions for major tokens. The current conversation centers on one provocative query: how would 2026 look if U.S. spot XRP ETFs attracted $10 billion in inflows?

To answer that, we contrast two AI voices—OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude. These models, often billed as the cutting edge of AI, provide very different answers. Alongside human analysts, they paint a nuanced picture of what might happen to XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) if ETF demand climbs to $10 billion.

Why $10 Billion in XRP ETF Inflows Could Happen in 2026

TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

U.S. spot XRP ETFs launched in November 2025 and amassed about $1 billion in assets within their first four weeks. That pace exceeded early Ethereum ETF adoption and shows investors’ appetite for regulated XRP exposure. ETFs lock purchased tokens into custody, removing them from the circulating supply. In the same period, XRP’s exchange balances fell from 3.95 billion to 2.6 billion—a 45% decline that shows ETF inflows and whale accumulation have been draining the liquid supply.

However, there are reasons to think inflows could accelerate. By late 2025, more than a dozen asset managers have filed for spot XRP ETFs, suggesting a competitive race for market share. Legal clarity from the August 2025 SEC settlement eliminated the most significant barrier to institutional adoption. Banks and investment advisers can now access the token without worrying about securities law complications.

Macro conditions also look supportive. The Federal Reserve began cutting rates in late 2025, and markets expect more easing in 2026. Lower yields push capital into risk assets, including crypto. If these conditions persist, the idea of AI XRP prediction models assuming $10 billion in ETF inflows by late 2026 suddenly looks possible.

To reach $10 billion, XRP ETF inflows must continue at roughly $375 million per month over two years. Given the current $112 billion market cap, an additional $9 billion in custodial demand would absorb roughly 4.5 billion tokens at $2 per XRP—removing about 8% of circulating supply from the market.

ChatGPT’s Price Prediction if XRP ETF Inflows Hit $10 Billion

Deemerwha studio / Shutterstock.com

When asked, ChatGPT projected that XRP would rise to approximately $4.40 by the first quarter of 2026 without the $10 billion ETF scenario. The model noted bearish macro factors like risk-off sentiment and liquidity outflows from Bitcoin ETFs, but it still expected a modest climb from the roughly $2 trading range. ChatGPT’s baseline forecast appears conservative relative to bull case narratives, reflecting caution around regulatory and macro conditions.

To gauge the $10 billion scenario, we asked the OpenAI model to assume that $10 billion of cumulative ETF inflows occur by December 2026 and that exchange supply declines proportionally. The model incorporated an average purchase price of $2.20 per XRP during the inflow period and a circulating supply of approximately 57 billion tokens.

ChatGPT estimated that absorbing an extra $9 billion in demand would remove roughly 4.1 billion tokens from the market. With less liquid supply available for trading, the model expects a supply-shock-driven rally. Its updated AI XRP prediction forecasts that XRP could trade in the $6-8 range under the $10 billion scenario. This represents nearly a tripling from baseline and shows the impact of sustained ETF demand.

The model explained that a price above $8 would require sustained retail and institutional participation, and continued legal clarity. It didn’t anticipate a parabolic run, in part because it assumes some investors will take profits during rallies. ChatGPT also cautioned that macro headwinds could resurface if central banks resume tightening or if Bitcoin enters another bear market, dragging other cryptos down with it.

Claude’s XRP Price Prediction: Where the Two AIs Disagree

Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com

Anthropic’s Claude AI takes a bolder stance. Claude projected that XRP could “break into the $5-15 territory” by the end of 2025 and even approach $15 by 2026 if spot ETFs and new banking partnerships gain momentum. This AI XRP prediction is substantially more aggressive than ChatGPT’s baseline.

Claude emphasizes Ripple’s expanding ODL (On-Demand Liquidity) network and the potential to capture a larger share of SWIFT’s $150 trillion annual payments market. The model sees ETF demand as a structural shift rather than a short-term liquidity event.

In our hypothetical scenario, we asked Claude to incorporate $10 billion in ETF inflows by 2026. The model responded that such inflows could act as a “catalytic force” pushing XRP between $8 and $14. Claude argued that if ETFs hold 4 billion tokens in custody, supply would tighten further than markets expect, leaving little float for speculators.

With potential new banking partnerships and the possibility of XRP being used as a bridge asset alongside RLUSD (Ripple’s USD-backed stablecoin), the model envisions a virtuous cycle. More adoption leads to higher prices, which attracts more attention and drives greater adoption.

A notable difference is Claude’s assumption that as prices rise, more coverage and investor interest will feed on itself, accelerating gains. ChatGPT, by contrast, anticipates profit-taking and a more measured climb. Claude’s willingness to entertain double-digit prices shows a bullish bias that some investors may find unrealistic.

What Analysts Say About the $10 Billion Scenario

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

While AI models can crunch volumes of data, analysts offer a different perspective based on experience and market psychology. Seasoned analysts target $5 to $6 for XRP by the end of 2026. These experts point to global legal clarity, Ripple’s expanding partnerships, and technical chart patterns as reasons for optimism.

However, analysts temper their projections by acknowledging that many banks still use RippleNet’s messaging without relying on XRP. This means token demand may not scale as quickly as network adoption. Experts see ETFs as additive but not transformative on their own. They argue that $10 billion in inflows would help stabilize price and create a floor near $2.50-$3.00, but they caution that price appreciation above $5 will depend on wider adoption of ODL—the product that actually uses XRP tokens.

Analysts also emphasize supply. With XRP’s circulating supply around 57 billion, even $10 billion in demand represents only a fraction of the total float. They view the AI XRP prediction numbers as useful thought experiments but urge investors to consider regulatory developments, central bank digital currency competition, and market cycles. Their consensus is that the bull scenario, while possible, shouldn’t be taken as the most probable outcome.

Which AI Prediction Is More Realistic?

Comparing the two models requires weighing assumptions against market realities. ChatGPT’s cautious baseline reflects current sentiment: risk-off conditions, uncertain macro signals, and modest adoption curves. When incorporating $10 billion in ETF inflows, the model envisions prices rising into the $6-8 range—a respectable gain but not a moonshot.

Claude, meanwhile, leans on a more aggressive adoption curve. It assumes that ETFs will trigger a self-reinforcing cycle and that banks and corporate treasuries will embrace XRP for liquidity. This yields its AI XRP prediction range of $8-14.

From a value-investing perspective, ChatGPT’s scenario seems more grounded. The model accounts for supply dynamics and acknowledges profit-taking. It also recognizes that about 57 billion tokens remain outstanding, which constrains exponential price moves. Claude’s scenario could play out if a combination of macro tailwinds, regulatory breakthroughs, and network growth converge, but it requires several optimistic assumptions to align.

Investors should view AI predictions as probability ranges rather than certainties. The supply-demand math supports meaningful upside if $10 billion enters ETFs, but the ultimate price depends on factors no model can predict perfectly: regulatory shifts, whale behavior, and whether banks actually start holding XRP instead of just using Ripple’s messaging.