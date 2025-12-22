Here Are Monday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: BlackSky Technology, Cummins, Lamb Watson, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Sealed Air, Volaris, and More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

Futures are trading higher as we get ready to start a holiday-shortened trading week after an outstanding triple-witching Friday rally that may have kicked the “Santa Claus” rally into high gear. All of the major indices, including the Russell 2000, finished the day higher, and Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), which has been absolutely hammered, helped lead the way after it was announced that the company will be part of the group managing and steering TikTok in 2026. The tech-heavy Nasdaq once again was the star on Friday, finishing the week at 23,307, up 1.31%. The S&P 500 was last seen at 6,834, up 0.88%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the week at 48,134, up 0.38%. The aforementioned Russell 2000, the index of the top small-cap stocks, closed at 2529, up 0.86%. Like the other major indices, it too is trading at or near an all-time high.

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were higher across the curve on Friday as a combination of trader profit-taking, worries that the November inflation data may not accurately reflect the economy due to missing reports and the government shutdown, and shifting signals from Fed Governors about more rate cuts in 2026. The 30-year long bond closed at 4.83% while the benchmark 10-year note ended the session at 4.15%.

Oil and Gas:

The energy complex saw solid buying across the board, as value managers stepped in to buy the beaten-down large-cap giants, short-sellers covered positions to end the year, and the blockade of Venezuelan tankers continued to dominate the sector’s news. Brent Crude closed Friday at $60.51, up 1.15%, while West Texas Intermediate was last seen at $56.54, up 0.96%. Natural gas continued to rally after a dreadful three weeks that saw it knocked down by close to 25%. The final trade on Friday was posted at $4,02, up 2.94%.

Gold:

Gold and Silver finished the day modestly higher as both assets continue to grind to new all-time highs. Some on Wall Street feel that, after gold’s strong move over the last year, silver could be the commodity that rules in 2026, as strong industrial demand continues to provide a solid tailwind. Gold was last seen at $4,330 on Friday, while silver ended at $65.95.



Crypto:

The cryptocurrency market saw typical volatility on Friday, with Bitcoin falling to around $88,000 before trending higher, down roughly 12% from its October highs, as some investors rotated out of risky assets amid tech stock volatility and potential Fed rate hold-offs, despite the solid stock rally. Major coins like Ethereum and Solana also dropped, while highly speculative tokens faced even steeper declines. On Monday at 8 AM EST, Bitcoin was quoted at $90,157, while Ethereum was seen at $3,055.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Upgrades:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform at Raymond James with a $585 target price.

Olli’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) was raised to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital, which bumped their target price to $135 from $130.

Volaris Inc. (NYSE: VLRS) was upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Bradesco BBI with a $12 target price.

Downgrades:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup, which lowered the target price to $14.50 from $17.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) was cut to Market Perform from Outperform at William Blair with no price target as the company received an all-cash $24.50 take out bid.

Lamb Watson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) was cut to Neutral from Outperform at BNPP with a $48 target price.

Linkbancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) was cut to Neutral from Outperform at DA Davidson with a $10 target price.

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) was downgraded to Market Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James with no target as the company is analyzing a take-private offer.

Initiations:

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) was started with an Overweight rating at Wells Fargo with a $100 target price objective.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was initiated with a Buy rating at Jefferies with a $23 target price.

Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) was started with a Buy rating at BTIG, which has a $10 target price.

Reeds Inc. (NYSE: REED) was started with a Buy rating at Alliance Global with a $4.75 target price.

Reimada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) was reinstated with a Buy rating at Jefferies with a $9 target.





