Here Are Monday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Carvana, Chevron, MPLX, Toast, Zscaler and More

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

Futures are trading lower on Monday as traders and investors return from the Thanksgiving holiday, preparing to start the final trading month of 2025, which has been another outstanding year for investors and the stock market, with the potential for a third year of double-digit gains for the S&P 500 despite a rocky November. While the Dow Jones Industrial and the S&P 500 posted modest gains for the month, the NASDAQ finished down 1.5% despite the Thanksgiving week rally. The Dow Jones Industrials closed Friday at 47,716, up 0.61%, while the S&P 500 closed the shortened Friday session at 6849, up 0.54%. The NASDAQ led the surge on Friday, up 0.65% at 23,365. All eyes are now focused on the Federal Reserve, which will meet on December 9th and 10th to see whether it indeed lowers interest rates by 25 basis points.

Treasury Bonds:

Rates were higher across the curve on Friday, as we saw some end-of-the-month selling and portfolio shuffling ahead of year-end. Like equity markets, bond traders are closely watching the Federal Reserve for the direction of rates not only in December but also in 2026. Some of the more dovish Fed Governors would like to see a cut in December and January as well. The 30-year long bond closed Friday at 4.67% and the benchmark 10-year note was last seen at 4.02%.

Oil and Gas:

Both major oil benchmarks finished Friday lower, as the song remains the same for the energy complex. Oversupply, lack of clarity over negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war, all while U.S. oil production hit an all-time high, when results for September were posted. With government data still trickling in due to the recent shutdown, traders are anxiously awaiting more results from September and October. Brent Crude closed Friday at $62.38, down 0.78%, while West Texas Intermediate was last seen at $58.55, down 0.17%. Natural gas continues to move higher, closing up a whopping 6.4% at $4.85. We have suggested that energy investors consider natural gas stocks now. Our favorite pick in the space is EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT)

Gold:

Gold continued to press higher after being hit under the $4,000 level in late October and into mid-November. The last trades on Friday were posted at $4,218.40. And the usual commentary stays in place, as central banks continue to buy around the world, retail investors have been accumulating regularly, and solid industry fundamentals further strengthen an already strong narrative for bullion. Silver remains strong, closing Friday at $56.71.

Crypto:

Current crypto trading shows a market with a total market capitalization of around $3.05-$3.17 trillion, which has recently decreased. Trading volume is high, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading in 24-hour volume, though other cryptocurrencies are also showing strong recent performance. At 6 PM EST on Saturday, Bitcoin is trading at $90,820, and Ethereum is trading at $2,987. On Monday morning, Bitcoin is trading at $86,101, down 6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum is trading at $ 2,824, down nearly 6%.

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations seen on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Upgrades:

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Jefferies with a $55 target price.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at HSBC with a $168 target price.

Chime Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CHYM) was raised to Buy from Hold at Goldman Sachs with a $278 target price objective.

Take Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Arete with a $284 target price.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) was raised to Outperform from Market Perform at BNPP Exane with a $40 target price.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Arete with $48 target price.

Downgrades:

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) was cut to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays with a $101 target price.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) was downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan with a $35 target price.

MPLX LP. (NYSE: MPLX) was cut to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan with a $57 target price.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Baird, which lowered the target price for the stock to $55 from $64.

VICI Properties LP (NYSE: VICI) was cut to Inline from Outperform with a $32 target price.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) was downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Bernstein with an unchanged $264 price target objective.

Initiations: