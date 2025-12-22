S&P 500
Investing

If You Like AMD’s Future, AMDY Lets You Go Full Send With An Over 100% Distribution Yield

Quick Read

  • AMDY’s 101.88% distribution rate comes from selling weekly AMD call options but caps upside to roughly 70% of AMD’s gains.
  • AMD’s Q3 2025 revenue hit $9.25B (up 35.6% year-over-year) and a new OpenAI partnership targets over $100B in future revenue.
  • The distribution rate is unsustainable at current levels. The 30-day SEC yield of 1.15% offers a more realistic baseline.
By Michael Williams Published
If You Like AMD’s Future, AMDY Lets You Go Full Send With An Over 100% Distribution Yield

The YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMDY) has captured investor attention with its extraordinary 101.88% distribution rate as of December 17, 2025. This isn’t a traditional dividend ETF – AMDY generates income by selling weekly call options on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock, collecting premiums from traders betting on AMD’s price movements.

How AMDY Generates Its Extreme Yield

AMDY employs a covered call strategy, selling short-term call options against synthetic AMD exposure. The fund’s 101.88% distribution rate means investors theoretically receive more than their initial investment back annually through distributions. However, this assumes the most recent weekly distribution remains constant—a significant assumption given variable options premiums.

The fund’s income depends entirely on AMD’s volatility. With a beta of 1.93, AMD moves nearly twice as much as the broader market, creating rich options premiums. AMD’s 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08 illustrates this volatility—a 249% spread generating substantial options income. In 2025, AMD surged 76.7% through mid-December, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 16.13% gain. This explosive performance drove elevated options premiums enabling AMDY’s triple-digit distribution rate.

 

The Critical Tradeoff: Income Versus Upside

AMDY’s strategy caps upside participation. While AMD gained 76.7% in 2025, AMDY delivered a 53.9% price return—capturing approximately 70% of AMD’s appreciation. The fund sacrificed 23 percentage points of capital gains for its high distribution yield.

More concerning is downside risk. AMD currently trades at $213.43, down 20% from its 52-week high of $267.08. During this decline, options premiums compress, reducing AMDY’s distribution potential. The fund offers no downside protection—if AMD falls 30%, AMDY’s net asset value falls approximately 30%, and declining volatility simultaneously reduces income generation.

An infographic titled &#039;YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY): Strategy &amp; Considerations&#039;. It is divided into three main sections. The &#039;HOW IT WORKS (Covered Call Strategy)&#039; section uses an arrow diagram to show: AMD Exposure (Synthetic) -&gt; Sell Call Options (Weekly) -&gt; Generate Premium Income (High Yield) -&gt; Distribute Income. Below this, a note states: &#039;Income derived from selling volatility, not AMD dividends.&#039; The &#039;SUITABLE USE CASE&#039; section shows icons and text for Investor, Bullish Outlook, High Income Seeker, and Accepts Volatility, with a description: &#039;Investors prioritizing significant current income over maximum capital appreciation, comfortable with high volatility.&#039; The &#039;PROS &amp; CONS&#039; section is a two-column list. Pros (Potential) are: Extremely High Potential Yield (from options premiums) and Benefits from High AMD Volatility. Cons (Risks) are: Capped Upside Potential (limits gains), Full Downside Risk (no protection), and Yield is Variable &amp; Unsustainable. The background features a stylized circuit board design.
24/7 Wall St.
This infographic details the YieldMax AMD Option Income Strategy ETF (AMDY), explaining its covered call strategy, suitable use cases, and the associated pros and cons for investors.
 

Evaluating AMD’s Fundamental Strength

AMD’s business fundamentals support the bullish case underlying AMDY’s strategy. Third quarter 2025 revenue reached $9.25 billion, up 35.6% year-over-year, with operating cash flow of $2.16 billion. The company maintains $4.81 billion in cash against $3.87 billion in debt. Management recently announced a multiyear partnership with OpenAI expected to generate over $100 billion in revenue.

However, AMD’s valuation leaves little room for disappointment. The stock trades at 112x trailing earnings, despite a more reasonable 35x forward multiple. Analysts maintain a consensus $282.82 price target, implying 32% upside—gains that AMDY holders would largely miss due to capped call positions. AMD pays no dividend, meaning AMDY’s distributions come entirely from options premiums.

Distribution Sustainability Assessment

AMDY’s 101.88% distribution rate is not sustainable in its current form. This figure represents an annualized rate based on a single week’s distribution during elevated AMD volatility. As AMD’s price stabilizes or declines, options premiums will compress, reducing weekly distributions significantly. The fund’s 30-day SEC yield of just 1.15% provides a more conservative baseline.

Investors should expect substantial distribution variability. During periods when AMD trades sideways or declines, weekly distributions may fall 50% or more from current levels.

Alternative: NVDY for Diversified Tech Exposure

Investors seeking similar options-based income with different underlying exposure should consider the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY). This fund applies the same covered call strategy to NVIDIA stock. NVDY offers exposure to a different segment of the AI semiconductor market, currently yielding approximately 80% through its options premium strategy. Like AMDY, NVDY caps upside potential while maintaining full downside exposure.

