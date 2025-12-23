S&P 500
Companies Most Likely to Raise Dividends in 2026

  • These four companies have increased their dividends annually for decades.
  • And they will mostly likely boost their payouts again in the coming year.
Douglas A. McIntyre
Companies Most Likely to Raise Dividends in 2026

One question about how likely a company is to raise its dividend next year is whether it has already raised it for decades. If one is willing to posit that, several companies are likely candidates.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) has raised its dividend for 69 years. The company describes itself this way: “We are the people behind the brands you trust, and we’re committed to making peoples’ lives better in small but meaningful ways, every day.” Indeed, it owns some of America’s most well-known brands. This portfolio includes Gillette, Crest, Head & Shoulders, and Pampers. During its most recent fiscal year, revenue rose 2% to $84.3 billion, Operating cash flow was $17.8 billion. Its forward yield is about 3%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) also has a long period of dividend increases. It recently announced that the string had reached 63 years and that it would raise the dividend by another 4.8%. It sells a wide range of medical device products and a long list of medicines. In the most recently reported quarter,  revenue rose 7% to $24 billion. Per-share earnings rose 91% to $2.12. The company also raised its 2025 sales outlook.

Altria

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO), America’s largest tobacco company, recently increased its dividend to $1.06 from $1.02. Altria pointed out, “This increase marks the 60th dividend increase in the past 56 years.” From 2020 to 2024, it has paid dividends which total $32 billion. Over the same period, its stock buybacks total $7.8 billion. Altria owns the most famous cigarette brand in the world: Marlboro.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is another brand-based company. It recently announced, “The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today approved the company’s 63rd consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5.2% from 48.5 cents to 51 cents per common share.” Coke says it owns over 200 brands, 30 of which yield over $1 billion a year in revenue. These include Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, and Smartwater. In its most recent quarter, it posted revenue of $12.5 billion, up 5%. Earnings rose 30% to $0.86 per share.

Shakespeare wrote in The Tempest, “What’s past is prologue.” This may be true of companies with decades-long dividend increases.

Altria Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

Coca-Cola Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

