5 Dividends That Beat Social Security’s Unpredictable COLA Adjustments

Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustments swing wildly year to year. The 2025 COLA came in at 2.5%, down from 3.2% in 2024 and 8.7% in 2023. For retirees counting on predictable income growth, this volatility creates planning challenges. The solution lies in dividend stocks that deliver consistent income growth regardless of Social Security.

These five stocks have demonstrated unwavering commitment to dividend increases through multiple economic cycles, offering investors a self-adjusting income stream that often outpaces official COLA adjustments.

5. Johnson & Johnson: Healthcare Stability With Lowest Yield

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) ranks fifth with its 2.43% dividend yield, the lowest among these stocks. However, dismissing JNJ on yield alone would be shortsighted. The healthcare giant delivered Q3 2025 revenue of $24.0 billion, up 6.8% year over year, beating estimates. EPS of $2.80 exceeded the $2.76 consensus.

The company’s dividend track record spans over 60 years of consecutive increases, earning Dividend King status. Recent quarterly dividend growth has averaged 4.8%, with the 2025 increase bringing the quarterly payment from $1.24 to $1.30. Net income surged 91% year over year to $5.15 billion in Q3. The company raised fiscal 2026 sales guidance to $93.7 billion while maintaining EPS guidance of $10.85.

With a 27.3% profit margin and 30.2% operating margin, JNJ generates substantial cash flow to support dividend growth. The stock’s beta of 0.349 makes it particularly defensive during volatility, while its AAA credit rating underscores financial strength.

4. Procter & Gamble: The Longest Streak

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) holds the longest dividend growth streak at 68 consecutive years. The consumer goods giant reported Q1 fiscal 2026 revenue of $22.40 billion, up 3.1% year over year, beating estimates. EPS of $1.95 topped the $1.90 consensus, while net income climbed 21% to $4.78 billion.

The company’s 2.84% dividend yield sits in the middle of this group, with the quarterly payment increasing from $1.0065 to $1.0568 in 2025, a 5% raise. Operating cash flow jumped 26% year over year to $5.41 billion. PG returned $3.8 billion to shareholders in the quarter through dividends and buybacks.

Management maintained fiscal 2026 guidance calling for 1% to 5% sales growth and 3% to 9% EPS growth. The Beauty segment grew 6% while Grooming advanced 3%. With a 19.7% profit margin and 27.6% operating margin, PG maintains pricing power in essential household products.

3. Coca-Cola: Pricing Power and Global Reach

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) operates in over 200 countries with more than 500 brands, providing unmatched geographic and product diversification. Q3 2025 revenue of $12.46 billion rose 5.1% year over year, beating estimates. EPS of $0.86 crushed the $0.78 consensus, while net income jumped 30% to $3.70 billion.

The beverage giant’s 2.86% dividend yield reflects its 60-plus year track record of dividend increases. The quarterly dividend grew from $0.485 to $0.51 in 2025, a 5.2% increase that exceeds the 2025 Social Security COLA. Operating income surged 59% with operating margin reaching 32%. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sales climbed 14%, showing the company’s ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Management expects 5% to 6% organic revenue growth for fiscal 2025 despite a 1% to 2% currency headwind. The company’s return on equity of 42.4% stands out as the highest among these five stocks. With 20 of 24 analysts rating the stock as Buy or Strong Buy, Wall Street shows strong conviction.

2. PepsiCo: Highest Growth Rate

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) delivers the highest dividend yield among the traditional consumer stocks at 3.69%, combined with the strongest historical dividend growth rate at approximately 6.8% annually over the past five years. Q3 2025 revenue of $23.94 billion grew 2.7% year over year, beating estimates. EPS of $2.29 topped the $2.26 consensus despite falling 11% year over year.

The 2025 dividend increase from $1.355 to $1.4225 quarterly represents a 5% raise, maintaining PepsiCo’s 50-plus year streak of annual increases. The company returned $8.6 billion to shareholders through $7.6 billion in dividends and $1 billion in buybacks, demonstrating commitment to shareholder returns even as operating income declined 7.8% due to foreign exchange headwinds and restructuring costs.

Net income of $2.60 billion fell 11% year over year, reflecting margin pressure that management is actively addressing. North America Beverages grew 2%, while the company reaffirmed low-single-digit organic revenue growth guidance for 2025.

1. Realty Income: Monthly Income Champion

Realty Income (NYSE:O) earns the top spot with its 5.58% dividend yield and unique monthly payment structure. While Q3 2025 revenue of $1.47 billion grew 5.1% year over year, EPS of $0.35 missed the $0.44 estimate.

AFFO came in at $1.08 per share, with management updating 2025 guidance to $4.25 to $4.27 per share. The REIT completed $1.4 billion in investments at a 7.7% initial yield, while achieving a 103.5% rent recapture rate on re-leasing. The monthly dividend of $0.27 provides 12 payments annually, offering superior cash flow management compared to quarterly payers.

Operating in the net lease sector with a focus on retail and healthcare properties, Realty Income has delivered monthly dividends since 1994. The 44.5% operating margin reflects the capital-light nature of the triple-net lease business model. While dividend growth has averaged 2.4% annually over five years, the combination of high current yield and monthly frequency makes it the most reliable income generator for investors seeking consistency independent of Social Security adjustments.

Building Income Independence

These five stocks provide a framework for income investors seeking predictability beyond Social Security. Realty Income’s monthly payments and 5.58% yield deliver the most consistent cash flow, making it the standout choice for investors prioritizing current income over growth.