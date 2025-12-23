S&P 500
Novo Nordisk Strikes First With Oral Wegovy — But Can It Outrun Lilly's Looming Pill?

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) received FDA approval for the first oral Wegovy pill. The once-daily tablet delivered 16.6% average weight loss over 64 weeks.
  • Novo Nordisk priced the oral Wegovy at $149 per month for the lowest dose. The injectable version costs $349 monthly.
  • Eli Lilly could win approval for its oral GLP-1 drug orforglipron in early 2026. Lilly’s injectables have already captured market share from Novo Nordisk despite launching later.
Novo Nordisk Strikes First With Oral Wegovy — But Can It Outrun Lilly's Looming Pill?

© Artem Stepanov / Shutterstock.com

Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novo Nordisk‘s (NYSE:NVO) Wegovy weight-loss pill, the first of its kind. This once-daily tablet uses the same active ingredient — semaglutide — as the injectable Wegovy and Ozempic, but in a higher 25 mg dose to achieve comparable efficacy despite lower absorption because it is taken orally.

This approval differs from the weekly Wegovy injection because it offers needle-free convenience for patients averse to injections. The global GLP-1 market, dominated by injectables, is projected to grow significantly, with oral formulations expected to expand access and drive billions in additional sales. 

With Novo Nordisk’s stock jumping 8% in morning trading today following the approval, Is this the moment for investors to go all-in?

Why the Pill Is Important

The oral GLP-1 ( glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or who are overweight and have at least one weight-related condition are eligible for the pill.

In Novo’s OASIS 4 trial, participants lost an average of 16.6% of body weight over 64 weeks, similar to the results seen with the injectable Wegovy. The pill must be taken in the morning on an empty stomach, 30 minutes before eating or drinking, to protect the formulation from breaking down in the stomach.

An oral formulation, however, dramatically broadens the addressable market for weight-loss therapies. Many patients avoid injectables due to needle phobia, administration complexity, or lifestyle preferences. The pill could attract those who previously hesitated about going on the regimen, potentially increasing the overall GLP-1 penetration in obesity treatment. 

The GLP-1 market is already massive, with estimates placing it in the tens of billions of dollars annually, and oral options are expected to capture a meaningful portion by improving adherence and convenience. For Novo Nordisk, this could add substantial revenue, especially as demand for weight management remains strong amid rising obesity rates.

Pricing for the Wegovy pill starts at $149 per month for the lowest dose through direct-to-consumer channels, under an agreement with the Trump administration, with higher doses likely increasing costs. This is lower than the injectable Wegovy’s self-pay cash price of $349, which had been recently cut for most doses. 

However, list prices for GLP-1 drugs often exceed $1,000 monthly before insurance or discounts. The oral version’s lower starting price could improve affordability and uptake compared to injections.

Competition from Eli Lilly Looms

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) recently submitted its own oral GLP-1 candidate, orforglipron, for FDA review, with approval potentially arriving in early 2026. While Novo Nordisk’s first-to-market advantage is significant — Ozempic has become synonymous with GLP-1 drugs and it captured enormous market share — Lilly’s injectable Mounjaro and Zepbound have grown faster than Ozempic and Wegovy, stealing market share despite their head start. 

Importantly, Zepbound’s dual mechanism, which targets GLP-1 and GIP receptors, has shown superior weight-loss efficacy in trials compared to semaglutide alone.

Orforglipron, a small-molecule drug, offers no dosing restrictions unlike the Wegovy pill, and presents potentially easier manufacturing. In trials, it achieved around 12.4% weight loss over 72 weeks, less than the Wegovy pill’s 16.6%, but head-to-head data in diabetes showed orforglipron outperforming lower-dose oral semaglutide. 

And unlike the years-long lead Novo Nordisk had with injectables before Lilly’s entry, the oral race could see competitors close the gap in months, intensifying pressure on Novo.

Key Takeaways

The Wegovy pill approval is a clear tailwind for Novo Nordisk, offering a convenient option that could drive millions in sales and strengthen its position in the booming GLP-1 market. However, competition remains fierce, with Lilly’s orforglipron and other oral candidates on the horizon.

While first-mover status helps, Lilly’s injectables have already eroded NVO’s dominance, and the short lead time for oral versions limits long-term protection. The FDA’s approval supports buying NVO stock for those bullish on its pipeline, but backing up the truck may be premature given the intensifying competitive landscape.

