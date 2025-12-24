S&P 500
6,939.70
+0.32%
Dow Jones
48,766.80
+0.58%
Nasdaq 100
25,676.70
+0.19%
Russell 2000
2,549.98
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,546.30
-0.18%
Stock Market Live December 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat Ahead of Christmas

Investing

Tax Cuts and Oil Funds: The Realistic Odds of Trump’s Social Security Proposals Becoming Law in 2026

Quick Read

  • The Trump Administration made several promises about Social Security, including eliminating taxes on benefits and using oil and gas revenues to shore up the program.
  • Trump’s tax plan added a $6,000 senior deduction through 2028 but did not eliminate Social Security taxes.
  • Oil and gas revenue would not provide enough funding to fix Social Security’s financial issues.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Christy Bieber Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Tax Cuts and Oil Funds: The Realistic Odds of Trump’s Social Security Proposals Becoming Law in 2026

© 24/7 Wall Street

Before President Trump took office, he talked a lot about Social Security. In fact, he made numerous promises and proposals during his campaign that would affect retirement benefits.  Those promises have not yet panned out, although the President did declare victory on one of them. 

As we come upon the end of the first year of Trump’s presidency, it’s worth taking a look at whether two of his biggest proposals are likely to become law in 2026. Here’s what Trump’s two big plans were, along with some details on the likelihood of either of them ending up as the law of the land next year. 

1. Eliminating federal tax on Social Security

President Trump has been fairly outspoken about eliminating taxes on certain kinds of income, including Social Security benefits. In fact, no tax on Social Security was a frequent talking point at Trump rallies. 

Now, as his first year in office comes to a close, the President has actually largely declared victory on this pledge. On July 1, the White House released an official statement entitled “No Tax on Social Security is a Reality in the One Big Beautiful Bill.”  The statement also read: “Under the One Big Beautiful Bill, the vast majority of senior citizens — 88% of all seniors who receive Social Security — will pay NO TAX on their Social Security benefits, according to a brand new analysis from the Council of Economic Advisers.”

While this assessment may be correct, the reality is that Trump did not deliver on his pledge to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security at all. In fact, no changes were made to the Social Security tax rules. The President did provide tax relief in the form of an extra $6,000 in deductions per eligible senior ( $12,000 for married couples). However, this extra deduction is temporary and lasts only until 2028, and it is for all eligible seniors regardless of whether they even collect Social Security. 

Taxes on benefits are still the law, though, and the Trump Administration did not even raise the threshold at which those taxes kick in, even though it’s not indexed to inflation and hasn’t been adjusted for decades. While previously only a small percentage of seniors were taxed on benefits, now around 50% owe taxes, and more seniors will find themselves facing this obligation each year. 

Unfortunately for those hoping these taxes would disappear, it is very unlikely that the President will even push for more legislation that addresses taxes on Social Security since the Trump Administration has declared that this issue has been fixed. So, the odds of a law being passed that fulfills this campaign promise in 2026 are extremely low — especially since many experts have expressed concern that eliminating these taxes would make Social Security’s already precarious financial situation even more unstable. 

2. Using oil and gas revenues to shore up Social Security 

USA Social security cards laid on pile of dollar bills to illustrate money in retirement
Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

Speaking of Social Security’s precarious finances, President Trump also floated an idea to address this issue. Specifically, the President pledged not to cut benefits, despite the fact that Social Security’s trust fund is slated to run dry in the coming years. Rather than raise taxes or change the full retirement age to provide increased financial stability for Social Security, the president suggested using oil and gas revenue to fund the program. 

“You don’t have to touch Social Security,” Trump said to Sean Hannity in a town hall hosted by Fox News in December of 2023.  “We have such incredible wealth under our feet, that that takes care of everything.”

Unfortunately, outside groups like the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget have warned that this is not likely to be an effective fix, as funding Social Security with revenue from oil and gas leases would cover only around 4% of the shortfall in the benefits program. Further, even if all federal land were opened up to oil and gas drilling, this still would not provide enough money to fix Social Security. 

Since there have been no concrete proposals yet that would tap into this source of revenue, and since it is very unlikely that more oil and gas drilling would get any bipartisan support at all, it is unlikely that this promise will pan out in 2026 either. 

Ultimately, retirees are getting a tax break in the form of the extra deduction, and Social Security’s critical date when funds run out is a few years away. With President Trump’s popularity faltering, a narrow majority in the House and Senate, and the President’s focus on other issues like tariffs and immigration, sweeping changes of any sort to Social Security seem very unlikely in the upcoming year. 

Whether these promises have the potential to become reality in the future beyond 2026 is going to largely depend on the outcome of upcoming elections in 2028, as well as whether the President chooses to focus on other domestic or foreign priorities in the coming years of his final term in office. 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Millionaire Kevin O'Leary says this is the 'worst curse' you can do when it comes to raising kids
John Seetoo |

Millionaire Kevin O'Leary says this is the 'worst curse' you can do when it comes to raising kids
Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm

Continue Reading

Social Security Retirees Get a New Tax Break in 2025. Here’s How to Plan For It
Christy Bieber |

Social Security Retirees Get a New Tax Break in 2025. Here’s How to Plan For It

President Trump promised that he would eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits. While the President was not quite able to…
The Hard Truth About Trump’s Social Security Plan 
Maurie Backman |

The Hard Truth About Trump’s Social Security Plan 

There are millions of Americans today who collect monthly benefits from Social Security in retirement. And without those benefits, many…
President Trump Promised a Big Change to Social Security. Here’s Where it Stands
Maurie Backman |

President Trump Promised a Big Change to Social Security. Here’s Where it Stands

There are many retired Americans today who get a good chunk of their income from Social Security. But unfortunately, they…
These Seniors Are Left Out of The Big Beautiful Bill’s Big Tax Break
Maurie Backman |

These Seniors Are Left Out of The Big Beautiful Bill’s Big Tax Break

  When President Trump was running for office, one of the things he pledged to do was eliminate taxes on…
The Sad Reality of President Trump’s Social Security Plan
Maurie Backman |

The Sad Reality of President Trump’s Social Security Plan

As of 2022, the median retirement savings balance among Americans aged 65 to 74 was just $200,000, per the Federal…
Here’s Where President Trump’s Social Security Plans Stand
Maurie Backman |

Here’s Where President Trump’s Social Security Plans Stand

Social Security is an important program for millions of retired Americans. But there’s a major flaw in it, and it’s…
Will Donald Trump Cut Social Security? Here’s What We Know
Maurie Backman |

Will Donald Trump Cut Social Security? Here’s What We Know

There are millions of older Americans today who collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. And for many people, those…
President Trump Wants to Make This Big Social Security Change. Will it Help the Program or Hurt It?
Maurie Backman |

President Trump Wants to Make This Big Social Security Change. Will it Help the Program or Hurt It?

Retiring on Social Security alone is not an easy thing to do. But the silver lining is that seniors who…
Will Your Social Security Benefits Be Taxed in 2026?
Christy Bieber |

Will Your Social Security Benefits Be Taxed in 2026?

For many retirees, being taxed on Social Security benefits comes as a huge shock. These benefits are earned benefits that…

Top Gaining Stocks

Nike
NKE Vol: 35,387,599
+$2.66
+4.64%
$60.00
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 17,911,919
+$10.41
+3.77%
$286.68
Target
TGT Vol: 3,278,030
+$2.23
+2.36%
$96.53
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 1,294,179
+$2.48
+2.07%
$122.01
Costco
COST Vol: 1,768,646
+$17.07
+2.00%
$871.86

Top Losing Stocks

Datadog
DDOG Vol: 1,973,574
-$3.19
2.26%
$138.04
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
Carnival
CCL Vol: 7,234,443
-$0.41
1.30%
$31.25
EQT
EQT Vol: 3,085,406
-$0.63
1.16%
$53.89
ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 3,870,772
-$1.77
1.15%
$152.59