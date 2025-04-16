Here's Where President Trump's Social Security Plans Stand mphillips007 / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points Donald Trump has pledged to eliminate taxes on Social Security.

While he may have good intentions, his plan has a serious flaw.

So far, his idea seems to be on hold as he focuses on broader economic issues.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Social Security is an important program for millions of retired Americans. But there’s a major flaw in it, and it’s the fact that benefits are subject to federal taxes at fairly low income thresholds.

Many seniors fall into the trap of being low to moderate earners, yet having incomes that are just high enough for them to be subject to taxes on their Social Security benefits. And that’s something President Trump is far from happy with.

A big part of Trump’s presidential campaign was a pledge to get rid of taxes on Social Security benefits. Trump also promised to protect the program and not make any cuts.

Trump has also reiterated his stance on taxed benefits since taking office. But has he done anything about that rule?

A well-intended idea with a serious flaw

President Trump’s idea to eliminate taxes on Social Security income for retirees comes from a good place. Those taxes are a major burden to many of the seniors who have to pay them. And getting rid of them could help more retirees better manage their bills.

The problem, though, is that taxes on benefits are a notable source of income for Social Security. Granted, they’re not the program’s biggest source of income — that would be payroll taxes.

But still, Social Security relies on the taxes on benefits it collects to stay afloat. And if the program were to lose that income stream, it would likely be pushed even closer to insolvency.

As it is, Social Security is at risk of having to cut benefits in about 10 years from now if lawmakers don’t manage to find a way to boost its revenue. If taxes on benefits were to go away this year, or at any point during Trump’s presidential term, it could lead to broad cuts happening sooner. And that hit might be far more detrimental to seniors than the taxes on benefits they have to play.

Trump is focused on other things right now

It wouldn’t be fair to say that President Trump has forgotten about his pledge to get rid of taxes on Social Security benefits. But the reality is that he has other things to focus on right now.

The president is trying to implement strict tariff policies that could have far-reaching consequences. And that may be taking priority over policy changes to Social Security.

It’s also worth noting that Social Security should soon be releasing its latest Trustees report. It may be that Trump is waiting on that information before refocusing on his plan to stop the practice of taxing retirees’ benefits.

Of course, it’s hard to say exactly what Trump is thinking right now with regard to Social Security. The president knows that the program is on the brink of a major financial crisis that may only get worse if his plan goes through. So it’s possible that he’ll have to backtrack on the pledge he made during his campaign — even if it’s a change he’d otherwise like to see happen.