S&P 500
6,939.40
0.00%
Dow Jones
48,759.00
-0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,684.60
+0.03%
Russell 2000
2,537.74
-0.48%
FTSE 100
9,885.30
-0.15%
Nikkei 225
50,796.30
+0.49%
Stock Market Live December 26: Nvidia to Buy Groq, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat After Christmas
Live Coverage Has Ended

Stock Market Live December 26: S&P 500 (SPY) up 19% on the Year So Far

Quick Read

  • Since the year began, the S&P 500 gained 19%. The Dow Jones gained 16%, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained about 24% thanks to the AI boom.

  • Without factoring in yield, the Dogs are up 14.8% on the year so far.  While that’s slightly below the Dow’s year to date returns of 16%, the appreciation and yield still provided respectable returns so far.

  • Goldman Sachs likes Amazon, which fell from a high of about $260 to a low of about $220, as a fallen angel stock for 2026.

  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here

Live Updates

Billionaire Ken Griffin has been buying D-Wave Quantum

With quantum computing gaining a lot of attention, D-Wave caught the eye of billionaire Ken Griffin. His fund, Citadel, just increased its stake in QBTS BY 201% by adding 169,057 shares.

Plus, we have to remember that the technology may very well be a massive game-changer. With it, the world may be able to solve problems far too complex for typical computers within minutes, or even seconds.

It could even be used to discover new drugs, quicker than even imagined. It may even be able to help advance artificial intelligence, machine learning, financial modeling, cybersecurity, batteries, and even help with the green energy boom.

Even better, analysts say the quantum computing market could eventually be worth about $850 billion by 2040, as noted by Forbes. It’s just part of the reason why Englander bought in.

As we near the end of 2025, futures are mixed with many out for the holidays.

The S&P 500 is down half a point. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up fractionally. The Dow Jones is down about 44, with the Nasdaq up about 15 points.

“2025 is coming to an end with a few more positives than negatives this year,” wrote Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, as quoted by CNBC. “While the common narrative revolves around an ‘AI Bubble’ and tariff fears, along with volatility possibly surrounding another government shutdown and/or tariffs and inflation, U.S. stocks have largely ignored all of these fears thus far, heading into late 2025.”

Since the year began, the S&P 500 gained 19%. The Dow Jones gained 16%, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained about 24% thanks to the AI boom, despite overblown AI bubble fears.

The Dogs of the Dow Had Another Good Year 

Every year, one of the best strategies is the Dogs of the Dow. You simply buy a basket of underperformers on the Dow that pay dividends, and sell by the end of the year.

For 2025, here’s how the Dogs are doing with just days to go.

  • Verizon (VZ), which yields 6.85%, started the year at around $38. It’s. now up to $40.
  • Chevron (CVX), which yields 4.54%, ran from about $142 to $150.50.
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which yields 2.5%, ran from $142 to $207.78.
  • Amgen (AMGN), which yields 3.02%, ran from about $258 to $334.
  • Merck (MRK), which yields 3.19%, ran from about $98 to $106.45.
  • Coca-Cola (KO), which yields 2.91%, jumped from $61 to $70.11 so far.
  • IBM (IBM), which yields 2.21%, ran from about $215 to a $304.56.
  • Cisco (CSCO), which yields 2.1%, ran from about $58 to $78.
  • McDonald’s (MCD), which yields 2.37%, ran from about $293 to $313 so far.
  • Procter & Gamble (PG), which yields 2.93%, fell from about $264 to $144.50.

Without factoring in yield, the Dogs are up 14.8% on the year so far.

While that’s slightly below the Dow’s year to date returns of 16%, the appreciation and yield still provided respectable returns so far.

Goldman Likes These “Fallen Angels” Heading into 2026 

Not every stock will have a year worth writing home about.

But of the down, but not out, stocks to keep an eye on in the new year, Goldman Sachs likes these “fallen angel” stocks. Making the list is Amazon, which fell from a high of about $260 to a low of about $220 a share in recent months. Other fallen angel stocks that Goldman Sachs likes include DoorDash, Mastercard, Roblox, and Visa.

By Ian Cooper Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Stock Market Live December 26: S&P 500 (SPY) up 19% on the Year So Far

© mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings
Ian Cooper |

Stock Market Live November 17: S&P 500 (SPY) Bracing for Nvidia Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
S&P 500 INDEX (SPX): Economic Slowdown Stokes Recession Fears
Gerelyn Terzo |

S&P 500 INDEX (SPX): Economic Slowdown Stokes Recession Fears

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Live Markets: S&P 500 Reverses, NKLA Reels, HIMS Soars
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Markets: S&P 500 Reverses, NKLA Reels, HIMS Soars

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Live Nasdaq Composite: Is This the Start of a 2025 Crash?
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Composite: Is This the Start of a 2025 Crash?

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Live Update: High-Yield Dividends Stocks React to China’s Tariff Retaliation
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Update: High-Yield Dividends Stocks React to China’s Tariff Retaliation

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes
Ian Cooper |

Stock Market Live November 21: S&P 500 (SPY)) Regaining Momentum on Rate Cut Hopes

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Stock Market Live December 23, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat into Holidays
Ian Cooper |

Stock Market Live December 23, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat into Holidays

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Live Updates: Nasdaq Composite Falls After NVDA Earnings
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Updates: Nasdaq Composite Falls After NVDA Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…
Live Nasdaq Coverage: Nasdaq Composite Eyes Correction, TSM Bucks Downward Trend
Gerelyn Terzo |

Live Nasdaq Coverage: Nasdaq Composite Eyes Correction, TSM Bucks Downward Trend

Live Updates Get The Best SPDR S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our…

Top Gaining Stocks

Target
TGT Vol: 8,753,781
+$2.52
+2.61%
$99.05
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 1,234,673
+$2.01
+1.99%
$102.96
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 12,908,758
+$1.02
+1.96%
$52.94
MGM Resorts
MGM Vol: 1,865,872
+$0.65
+1.74%
$37.74
Workday
WDAY Vol: 1,158,370
+$3.72
+1.72%
$220.57

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,746,694
-$1.52
4.64%
$31.23
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 727,832
-$8.54
2.90%
$285.58
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 216,192
-$8.29
2.80%
$287.71
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 20,729,355
-$5.17
2.66%
$189.00
Altria
MO Vol: 5,983,105
-$1.41
2.39%
$57.57