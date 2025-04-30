Live Nasdaq Composite: Is This the Start of a 2025 Crash?

Live Updates
NVDA a Sell
One Wall Street firm has turned cautious on the AI boom. Seaport Research has reportedly downgraded shares of AI darling Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) to a “sell” rating, owing to worries about AI spending from businesses. Analyst Jay Goldberg believes that while Nvidia was a clear winner in the AI mania, the prospects are already built into the stock. Nvidia stock has shaved off 20% of its value year-to-date.
The stock market has come off its lows of the day, with the Nasdaq Composite trimming its declines from approximately 3% to 1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are down fractionally. Today’s sell-off was sparked by an economic contraction in Q1, thrusting the possibility of a recession further into the spotlight.
Markets Off Worst Levels
In what is shaping up to be an historic market sell-off, stocks have come off their worst levels of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has trimmed its losses from over 600 points to about 400 points, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are down by barely 2% each.
In addition to the GDP shocker, the markets received more economic data to process from the labor market. Private payrolls rose by 62,000 in April, falling short of Dow Jones expectations for nearly double that growth. March saw a gain of 147,000 private payrolls, making the sting even worse. Companies are placing hiring on hold as they await the full impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs.
Stock Market Drawdown
According to Goldman Sachs, if the economy were to slip into a recession, the stock market selling would intensify. Goldman Sachs Micro Strategist Vicky Chang warned that unlike past market cycles, this time around, headline risk signals the market bottom, not the economic trough, saying, “We still think there is significant vulnerability in a recession scenario, even if the worst of the underlying ‘shock’ has passed.”
The economic slowdown is real. The U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% during Q1 2025 after corporate America rushed to receive imports before the tariffs kicked in. According to the Commerce Department, U.S. GDP declined at an annual rate of 0.3%, adjusted for inflation, the worst drop the economy has suffered in in three years. By way of comparison, economists were predicting an economic expansion of 0.4% in the first quarter, a far cry from the results as the tariff wars took hold.
Stocks went into freefall mode in response, including a 600-point decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiraled by 2.7% and the S&P 5oo lost 2.0%. Every single sector of the economy is trading lower as fears of an economic recession grip the markets. Each of the Magnificent Seven stocks are under pressure, including a steep 6% drop in Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) and declines of close to 4% for Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN). What a day for Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) to be reporting quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 646.83 (-1.6%)
Nasdaq Composite: Down 454.57 (-2.6%)
S&P 500: Down 111.05 (-1.9%)
Market Movers
Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) is losing 8% on the day and has been downgraded by Goldman Sachs to a “neutral” rating from “‘buy” with a $85 price target attached, down from a previous target of over $100 per share. Starbucks reported Q1 results and missed Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines.
Social media platform Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is falling by over 15% this morning in the market sell-off after choosing to forego earnings guidance due to uncertainty from tariffs.
First Solar (Nasdaq: FSLR) is losing 10% on the day after missing Q1 estimates and revealing the toll that tariffs will take on its revenue in 2025.
