Live Nasdaq Composite: Is This the Start of a 2025 Crash? Kim Lewis Photography / Shutterstock.com

Live Updates Live Coverage

The economic slowdown is real. The U.S. economy contracted by 0.3% during Q1 2025 after corporate America rushed to receive imports before the tariffs kicked in. According to the Commerce Department, U.S. GDP declined at an annual rate of 0.3%, adjusted for inflation, the worst drop the economy has suffered in in three years. By way of comparison, economists were predicting an economic expansion of 0.4% in the first quarter, a far cry from the results as the tariff wars took hold.

Stocks went into freefall mode in response, including a 600-point decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiraled by 2.7% and the S&P 5oo lost 2.0%. Every single sector of the economy is trading lower as fears of an economic recession grip the markets. Each of the Magnificent Seven stocks are under pressure, including a steep 6% drop in Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) and declines of close to 4% for Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN). What a day for Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) to be reporting quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.

Here’s a look at the performance as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Down 646.83 (-1.6%)

Nasdaq Composite: Down 454.57 (-2.6%)

S&P 500: Down 111.05 (-1.9%)

Market Movers

Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) is losing 8% on the day and has been downgraded by Goldman Sachs to a “neutral” rating from “‘buy” with a $85 price target attached, down from a previous target of over $100 per share. Starbucks reported Q1 results and missed Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Social media platform Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is falling by over 15% this morning in the market sell-off after choosing to forego earnings guidance due to uncertainty from tariffs.

First Solar (Nasdaq: FSLR) is losing 10% on the day after missing Q1 estimates and revealing the toll that tariffs will take on its revenue in 2025.

Most People Don’t Realize How Good Things Are Are Right Now With inflation and uncertainty running high, millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now