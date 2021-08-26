This Job Is Most Likely to Require Vaccination

Just two months ago, it appeared that COVID-19 cases in the United States were waning. The spread of the Delta variant has changed that. Daily new cases have risen above 150,000, a level last posted at the start of the year, during the tremendous third wave of the disease. Fatal cases recently topped 1,000 a day.

It is easy to forget how hard the United States has been hit, compared to the balance of the world, since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. total of confirmed cases reached 38,780,564 on Wednesday, which is about 18% of the world’s number. This is despite large outbreaks in some of the world’s most populous nations, including Brazil, India, Indonesia and the United Kingdom. American fatal cases as of Wednesday numbered 642,743, or about 15% of the world’s total. On top of that, New York State has just added about 12,000 to its official death count since the start of the pandemic.

The factors that have helped partially stanch the spread of the disease are vaccination, wearing masks and social distancing. Currently, 63% of Americans over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. However, that number varies widely from state to state, a problem that has led to aggressive outbreaks. The vaccination rate is well below 50% in Alabama, Mississippi and West Virginia. In some counties within the states, the number is much lower.

For its research report titled “The Jobs Most Likely to Require Covid Vaccination,” Zippia looked at about 3 million job openings at its jobs site. As part of the methodology, “Each job listing that mentioned, ‘vaccine’ or ‘vaccination’ was counted as requiring vaccination.”



The job title most likely to mention vaccination was “warehouse team member.” Here are the top 20:

Warehouse team member Warehouse worker Picker and Packer Sorter Warehouse attendant Registered Nurse Licensed Practical Nurse Warehouse assistant Material Handler/Warehouse Certified Nursing Assistant Ship Worker Medical Assistant Package Handler Cook Truck Driver Class A Phlebotomist Veterinarian Senior Specialist Home Health Aid Warehouse Operations Manager

