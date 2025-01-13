Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Composite Sinks & NVIDIA (NVDA) Down On New Regulations Canva

Live Updates

It’s the start of a new trading week, but little has changed since Friday. In premarket trading, the dominant factor weighing on markets is the rise of 10-year Treasury prices which hit a 14-month high. As of 8:40 a.m. ET, the yield on 10-years stands at 4.763%.

That’s a jump from the 4.57% price to start the year. As investors shift out of stocks, many ‘momentum’ stocks and others that saw strong price appreciation across the past year continue to take the brunt of the sell-off. Here’s how major indexes are performing premarket:

Dow Futures: Down 33 (-.08%)

Down 33 (-.08%) S&P Futures: Down 35.75 (-.61%)

Down 35.75 (-.61%) Nasdaq Futures: Down 197 (-.94%)

It looks to be another day where technology stocks are the market’s worst performers. Let’s take a deeper look at some of today’s biggest stories.

NVIDIA Down 3% Premarket

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) has been in retreat after hitting $153 per share last Tuesday morning. In premarket trading, the company is now trading for $131.55. That’s a 14% drop in less than a week.

Is there a reason for this drop beyond the usual headlines? One story to watch is export controls announced by the Biden Administration on their way out the door. The Biden Administration formally announced 200 pages of new regulation around AI chip exports this morning.

The regulation creates three tiers of countries that can receive artificial intelligence chips, akin to what defense contractors have to navigate when exporting weapons systems.

The first tier is allied nations with no export controls. The second tier is countries with some limits. A final tier would include China and have extremely strong export restrictions.

It’s likely semiconductors – and AI chip stocks – could have a difficult week as the market digests how severe these new regulations are. Of course, with the Trump Administration coming into power next week, these new regulations could quickly become a bargaining chip that’s eliminated.

