Live Updates: Magnificent 7 Stocks Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA), and Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) See Share Prices Sink Again Monday

White House Calls 90 Day Pause "FAKE NEWS" to CNBC
Expect selling to accelerate as the White House pushes back on 90-day tariff pause rumors.
Administration Refutes Pause Rumors and Market Resumes Crash
90 Day Pause on Tariffs Except for China
Is the rumor of why markets are surging.
Wow! Nasdaq Composite Now Up!
The Nasdaq Composite has now recovered about 1000 points in 30 minutes and is up 1.6%. We are seeing a massive relief rally as investors step in to buy the most volatile stocks.
NVIDIA Almost Climbs to Green
Keep your head on a swivel, today is seeing some of the craziest volatility you’ll ever see in the stock market. After dropping to $87 per share earlier, NVIDIA is now trading for close to $94 per share and is close to even for the day.
Its Panic Time
Markets are in freefall again on Monday morning with panic selling gripping the markets on what’s being called ‘Orange Monday’ across social media.
NVIDIA is now down 7.5% while Tesla has dropped 9.2%.
Apple is the third largest decliner amongst Magnificent 7 stocks at a 6.4% drop.
Microsoft is outperforming the Nasdaq, but has dropped 3.6% as it remains a relative ‘safe haven’ as the market rout intensifies.
How Low Can Apple Go?
Markets are getting ready to open and Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) is now down 3.6%. Before today, Apple was already down 23% year-to-date, and today’s premarket declines put losses beyond 26% if they hold up.
Monday morning is shaping up to be another dreary market day, but the pain won’t be evenly felt amongst Magnificent 7 stocks. Here’s where each stock stands in premarket trading:
- NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA): Down 4.89%
- Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL): Down 3.22%
- Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN): Down 2.23%
- Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META): Down 2.65%
- Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL): Down 1.56%
- Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA): Down 6.23%
- Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT): Down 1.83%
Some of these stocks are sinking more than the broader futures average. S&P futures are projecting a -2.69% decline while Nasdaq futures imply a -2.75% decline as of 9:15 a.m. ET.
Let’s focus in on why some Magnificent 7 stocks are getting hit so hard.
Key Points
-
Magnificent 7 stocks are trading sharply lower Monday with the biggest decliners being NVIDIA and Tesla.
-
With the markets in collapse, it's time to check with a financial advisor and see if your portfolio is positioned to weather the storm. Click here to speak with one now. Don't worry, it's free.
NVIDIA: A Bloodbath in Cyclicals
Amongst Magnificent 7 stocks, NVIDIA is the only semiconductor stock. That’s a bad spot to be in because semiconductors are cyclical and generally see significantly worse declines when the economy enters a previously unexpected recession.
Last night semiconductors saw some of the worst selling when Japan’s markets opened. Aside from Tesla, it looks like NVIDIA will see the biggest declines today.
On the bright side, NVIDIA’s trailing P/E stands at 32X and even with a recession, the company should post strong growth in 2025. If you believe in the long-term potential of AI, NVIDIA looks like a screaming buy here. However, you will have to continue tolerating extremely volatile markets in the near term.
Microsoft: The Safe Haven in a Storm?
If you own Microsoft, it likely doesn’t feel like the company is outperforming. The stock is down 14% year-to-date and is down about 2% in premarket trading. Yet, Microsoft is increasingly becoming the ‘safe haven’ amongst Magnificent 7 stocks and seeing the lowest declines.
One reason for that is moderate impacts from tariffs. While Amazon and Microsoft will both see demand reductions to their cloud computing business if a recession hits, Amazon faces more exposure thanks to its advertising business (very cyclically exposed) and also its e-commerce operations (impacted by tariffs).
If you’re wanting to move money into the market to be opportunistic but want to limit your downside, Microsoft is looking very interesting here.
