Live Updates: Nasdaq Composite Drops as NVIDIA (NVDA) Rally Fades Canva

Live Updates

Make sure to refresh this page periodically for updates.

As of 9 a.m. ET, markets are largely flat in premarket trading.

Nasdaq Futures: Up 15.25 (+.07%)

S&P 500 Futures: +13.75 (.23%)

Dow Jones Futures: +117.00 (+.27%)

After several days of Nasdaq Composite outperformance, in premarket the S&P 500 and Dow Jones are doing slightly better. Let’s check in on the market’s biggest stories before the bell.

NVIDIA Rallying Again

The big news in the tech world last night was NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) headlining the Consumer Electronics Show. At the keynote presentation – which you can watch here – NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang laid out his vision for where AI is headed in 2025 and beyond. Here are a few highlights:

NVIDIA’s consumer graphics cards are no longer the main driver of its business, but NVIDIA released an update priced far more aggressively than most anticipated. A top-of-the-line 5090 chip will cost $1,999, but gamers can now buy a brand-new RTX 5070 that’s just as powerful as NVIDIA’s prior generation 4090 for just $549. NVIDIA is also releasing an extremely competitive lineup of laptop graphics cards.

The company announced new initiatives to build the foundation for training advanced robotics. The platform is named ‘Cosmos,’ and it will likely be something you hear about quite a bit in the years ahead.

NVIDIA also announced a self-driving partnership with Toyota and launched a next-generation self-driving processor named ‘Thor Blackwell’ that the company says is 20X more powerful than its prior chip.

We’ve discussed how recent breakthroughs in AI models should be another accelerant to progress rather than seeing AI slow down. NVIDIA’s price continues to rally as the market grasps the significance of recent AI breakthroughs.

NVIDIA is up 2.68% in premarket trading to more than $153 per share and has now passed Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) as the world’s most valuable company.

Trump Tariffs Continue to Be in Focus

Another market catalyst this week is a report from The Washington Post that the Trump Administration may aim for more narrow tariffs impacting a smaller group of companies.

Trump has dismissed this report, but the market has been negative on Trump’s tariff proposals, which may be impacting his thinking on the subject. The market generally sees tariffs as inflationary and fears a trade war could slow economic progress in the years ahead while creating headwinds across impacted industries.

We’ll continue monitoring this topic in future updates as more news develops.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.