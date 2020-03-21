What Companies Are Still Advertising Douglas A. McIntyre

The ads for travel, beer and restaurants, so plentiful in media just two weeks ago, are gone. Cruise ship companies had huge budgets. Budweiser ads were everywhere. So were messages from hotel chains. They are gone, but some marketers have continued to advertise, and perhaps increased their budgets.

Parts of tech and entertainment are still very active. So are e-commerce companies, internet provers, video game companies and financial service providers.

Sling, a company that allows people to watch their favorite shows remotely, is very visible. It allows people to store shows in the cloud and watch them later.

TaxAct, a tax preparation company, says it can get people their maximum refund “guaranteed.” Now that the IRS has pushed the tax filing date out 90 days, the company may lose some business. However, in a period when people can use as much money as possible, those who are due a refund will want it quickly,

The Wall Street Journal is an active advertiser. Almost every analysis of high-quality media reveals that people have become information hungry. This is particularly true for well-regarded medial like The Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Glade, which makes people’s homes smell “better,” is an active marketer. Why that is so is hard to say. People cannot buy the product in stores. Perhaps it is in high demand online.

Miracle Grow has ads across a number of websites. People can still work in their gardens in many places. Perhaps some already have begun to grow their own vegetables and fruits in case of shortages.

Lincoln Financial is active. Its message is that people have “tough financial questions.” That is certainly true.

Neutrogena has an aggressive ad campaign. People may want to look good, even if they are trapped at home.

Nintendo has ads for its video games, which obviously can be played at home.

Internet providers still have ads running. Almost every American who can be connected will be connected. Frontier is among the most visible

“Call of Duty,” one of the most popular video games, is perfect for self-isolation. There is a free version, as well as ones for Xbox One and PS4.

Security software company Norton is marketing based on protecting hundreds of millions of people’s records from breaches. With the country online, hackers will take advantage, almost certainly.

With the Jeep 2020 Cherokee, it is hard to figure out how people can leave their homes and go to dealerships with so many shuttered.

“Criminal Minds” is a streaming version of the popular show.

There is Blue Cross/Blue Shield, as tens of millions of people use medical insurance.

T-Mobile still offers high-speed wireless broadband. Smartphones may become the only means of communication some people have.

Target, the second-largest big-box retailer, is sending people to Target.com.

IBM’s cloud computing solutions will become extremely important as more people and companies move to remote operations.

The advertisers still marketing are clearly those, with a few exceptions, that can make money.