This Is The Biggest Box Office Hit Of 2021

“F9: The Fast Saga,” the ninth movie of the wildly successful Fast & Furious film franchise was released over the weekend. Its domestic box office was $70 million, which made it one of the biggest successes since the COVID-19 pandemic closed America’s theaters. The franchise was launched in 2001. The films together have brought in almost $1.9 billion in ticket sales domestically.

“F9: The Fast Saga” will need to sell a lot more tickets to top the most successful movie of 2021. “A Quiet Place Part II,” yet another sequel, has posted domestic ticket sale of $136 million since it was released on May 28.

One of the keys to ticket sales is the sheer weight a studio can give to a movie in terms of promotion and clout with theaters. “F9: The Fast Saga” was released by Paramount Pictures, one of America’s oldest and largest studios, founded in 1914. It is owned by media giant ViacomCBS.

“A Quiet Place Part II” was released by Warner Bros., another part of Hollywood history. It was founded in 1923. Owned by AT&T, the studio is now part of a deal under which its new parent will be Discovery, Inc.

“A Quiet Place” was released in 2018. The horror film starred Emily Blunt, who returns in “A Quiet Place Part II.” So does director John Krasinski. The first film’s domestic box office take was $188 million.

“A Quiet Place Part II” has received good reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer rating of 91%. Its IMDb rating is 7.7 out of a possible 10 points.

Based on the first weekend’s ticket sales, “F9: The Fast Saga” will likely become the top domestic film as measured by domestic ticket sales within a few weeks. It the meantime, “A Quiet Place Part II” is the 2021 box office champion.

