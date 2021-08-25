This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long weekends of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. If COVID-19 cases drop off in 2022, summer ticket sales will be a bonanza for an industry already challenged by the rise of streaming, as shelter from home viewership made a sharp upturn.

A few major movies set to be released in the next few weeks could still make summer 2021 something more than a bomb for theaters. These include “Candy Man,” “Beatles: Get Back,” “Malignant” and “Catch the Bullet.”

The biggest summer movie release was “Jurassic World,” which hit theaters in 2015. Here are the details:

Domestic box office: $652.3 million

Worldwide box office: $1.7 billion

Tomatometer score: 71% (351 critic votes)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10 (585,222 audience votes)

In this film, Jurassic World is now a functioning dinosaur theme park built on the ruins of the original park. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the manager of the new park, welcomes her two nephews on a visit. But the nephews enter a restricted area and encounter the Indominus rex, a dinosaur made by a gene-altering procedure, and a highly lethal one.

