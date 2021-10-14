This Is the Highest Grossing James Bond Film of All Time

The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as the British Secret Service agent. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first weekend. That means it is likely to become the highest-grossing movie in the series.

To find the highest grossing Bond film so far, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on worldwide box office from film industry site The Numbers. Films were ranked based on total lifetime worldwide box office sales — unadjusted for inflation. We also calculated total gross adjusted for inflation. Topping both rankings, the highest grossing James Bond film is “Skyfall” released in 2012.

Bond was created by author Ian Fleming in 1953. By the time Fleming died in 1964, three Bond films had been released — “Dr. No” in 1962, “From Russia with Love” in 1963, and “Goldfinger” in 1964. Before Craig, the most well-known actor to portray 007 was Sean Connery, who played Bond in the first five films, and then the seventh. This is every James Bond movie ranked worst to best.

The Numbers, puts total Bond movie ticket sales worldwide at $7.2 billion. As a franchise, it ranks behind only the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with worldwide movie ticket sales at $23.3 billion, and Star Wars with sales at $10.3 billion. These are the highest grossing movies in the Marvel Universe.

Since Craig will be replaced soon (the announcement of new Bond actors is always a huge public relations event), the franchise almost certainly will continue for decades.

CNBC also released a list of the Bond movies ranked by box office total sales based on Comscore data. The list was not adjusted for inflation. As CNBC notes, when the first Bond movie was released in 1962, a ticket cost 70 cents, adding, “Nearly 60 years later, the average ticket price is around $9.”

The film at the top of the list is “Skyfall” released in 2012. It grossed $1.11 billion worldwide. Just behind it is “Spectre” released in 2015 with a gross of $879.5 million. The film in the series that brought in the least was “Casino Royale,” the first installment released in 1967.

