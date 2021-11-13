This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”.

Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best”

Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out each year by an organization that calls them the “Golden Raspberry Awards”, a parody of the Oscars.

Film lovers enjoy debating how great a movie is or isn’t. Film critics would lose their jobs if people did not care so much. Bad reviews can kill a film at the box office. Good reviews can boost ticket sales.

To identify the worst movie of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 22,407 movies in our database for which ratings were available from both IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. We created an index using average IMDb ratings and Rotten Tomatoes audience scores and Tomatometer scores. Ties were broken based on the number of IMDb votes. (Casting information also comes from IMDb.)

The movies we considered were the really, really awful category. It turns out that the majority of them fall into the science fiction or horror categories. Good horror movies give us a brief, exhilarating scare. Science fiction films, when done right, with skill and imagination, can provide a provocative window into the future.

Not all the movies we considered started out as stinkers, it must be said. The Korean War epic “Inchon” had a stellar cast, but was roundly criticized by critics and ignored by audiences. Adam Sandler had a rare comedy bomb with “Going Overboard.” The worst movie on this list, a Turkish documentary, can only be charitably described as a vanity project for the country’s current leader.

The name of this movie is Reis (2017). Here are the details:

> IMDb average rating: 1.4/10 (73,144 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 0% (6 votes)

> Starring: Reha Beyoğlu, Orhan Aydin, Özlem Balcı, Volkan Basaran,

This biographical film portrays the early life of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (“Reis” is Turkish for “Chief”). It covers his time as mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998 and his brief imprisonment in 1999. The film has no apparent purpose except to burnish strongman Erdoğan’s reputation.

Click here to read The Worst Movies Of All Time