This Is the Worst Movie of All Time

There are a number of “best movies” lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. The online movie and TV review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has a “100 Best,” too. IMDb, the online movie database owned by Amazon, ups the ante with a “250 Best.”

Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out each year by a parody awards show called the Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies”, a parody of the Oscars. We’ve identified the worst movie of all time ourselves, and it’s a Turkish film called “Reis” from 2017.

To identify the worst movie of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the 22,407 movies in our database for which ratings were available from both IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. We created an index using average IMDb ratings and Rotten Tomatoes audience scores and Tomatometer scores. Ties were broken based on the number of IMDb votes. (Casting information also comes from IMDb.)

The movies we considered were in the really, really awful category. It turns out that the majority of them fall into the science fiction or horror genres. Good horror movies give us a brief, exhilarating scare. Science fiction films, when done right, with skill and imagination, can provide a provocative window into the future. Both, when written, directed, and/or acted haphazardly can be harrowing in more ways that one. (Here’s a longer list of the worst sci-fi movies ever made.)

Not all the movies we considered started out as stinkers, it must be said. The Korean War epic “Inchon” had a stellar cast, but was roundly criticized by critics and ignored by audiences. Adam Sandler had a rare comedy bomb with “Going Overboard.” The worst movie on this list, a Turkish biographical film about Turkey’s strongman leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before he came to national power. It can only be charitably described as a vanity project for Erdoğan and has no reason for existing except to burnish his reputation. (See this list of the worst movies based on true events.)

