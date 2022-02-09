This Is the Worst American City for Movie Lovers

The theater-based movies industry was almost destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the nation’s largest movies chains, like AMC Entertainment, almost went out of business. Total annual domestic ticket sales were just over $11 billion from 2015 to 2019, according to Box Office Mojo. That figure dropped to $2.1 billion in 2020 as the virus shuttered many theater locations for months. It recovered modestly to $4.5 billion last year.

Americans turned to streaming movies because they could not see them in theaters. This helped several companies post total paid subscribers of over 100 million. At the top of this list were Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+. Netflix’s number has moved above 200 million. That pushed its annual revenue last year to $27 billion.

The success of the major streaming services and the amount they are willing to pay actors has allowed the larger services to release movies with stars like Tom Hanks and Ryan Reynolds. These streaming company-released movies also have started to gather major awards, including a number of Oscars.

Because of streaming, it is impossible to say which cities are the best or worst for movie lovers. However, some data can be combined in an attempt to combine the physical and streaming experiences.

The methodology for Best Cities for Movie Lovers from online lawncare marketplace Lawn Love included ratings for the country’s 193 largest cities. The total points available were 100. Yardsticks included the number of movie theaters per square mile, movie screens per 100,000 people, number of ISPs, fiber internet coverage, broadband coverage, movie ticket prices and screening events. Data were pulled from AreaVibes, Art House Convergence, BroadbandNow, Cinema Treasures, Eventbrite, Everfest, Lawn Love, Meetup, MovieMaps, Redbox and Yelp.

The city with the lowest score was Toledo, with a score of 12.76. The top city was New York, with a score of 60.78.

These are the 20 worst cities for movie lovers:

Toledo, Ohio (12.76)

Dayton, Ohio (14.46)

Fresno, Calif. (14.71)

Laredo, Texas (14.79)

Hialeah, Fla. (15.08)

Augusta, Ga. (15.58)

Rockford, Ill. (16.32)

Jackson, Ms. (16.65)

Kansas City, Kan. (17.04)

Petersburg, Fla. (17.4)

Springfield, Mass. (18.51)

Cape Coral, Fla. (18.67)

Metairie, La. (18.83)

Mesa, Ariz. (18.93)

Columbus, Ga. (19.38)

Aurora, Colo. (19.51)

Memphis, Tenn. (19.91)

Little Rock, Ark. (19.99)

New Orleans, La. (20.38)

Bridgeport, Conn. (20.80)

