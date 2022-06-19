Best US Cities for Movie-Lovers in 2022

Americans love movies. That’s a blunt statement but it’s true. Movies are part of American culture, whether the ones shown in the art houses of New York or Los Angeles or the summer blockbusters shown in theaters across the country.

Nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were recently announced and the Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 27. (These are the movies that won the most Oscars every year since 1976.)

Getting into the Oscars mood, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the 50 best U.S. cities for movie lovers, including those who stream movies at home. We reviewed the results of a report on the subject from Lawn Love, a lawn care resource site, which frequently analyzes data around various lifestyle topics. Lawn Love evaluated the accessibility (including the number of screens per 100,000 residents), quality, affordability, and community.

It turns out New York is the best city in the country for movie lovers. It has lots of screens, ranging from art houses to multiplexes, good broadband availability, and a very high community score. It’s home to numerous film societies and festivals, including the New York Film Festival, the Independent Film Festival, the Tribeca Film Festival, and many others. (These are America’s cultural capitals.)

The top six cities after New York are all in California: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Torrance, Ontario, Riverside, and Pasadena. That may not come as a surprise as California is home to Hollywood and to many famous actors and directors, and movie making is an important part of the state’s economy.

