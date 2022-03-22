This Is the Best Movie Starring Bill Murray

Bill Murray was a famous comedian long before he made his first movie. He started his career on the “National Lampoon Radio Hour” (1972). (The National Lampoon was started by members of the Harvard Lampoon.) He then became one of the most famous cast members of “Saturday Night Live” (1977 to 1980). As has been true with so many Saturday Night Live cast members, he became a film star with years of success. He joins a list that includes Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and Kristen Wiig.

Murray has held on to his privacy, unlike most big movie stars. He has no phone, no email and no agent. He can only be reached through an 800 number.

24/7 Tempo has picked the best movie starring Bill Murray. The candidates include two directed by Jim Jarmusch and four directed by Wes Anderson. Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson’s films and plays a role in a tenth, “The French Dispatch,” which was due to be released in 2020 but will debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in July.



The best Bill Murray film is “Groundhog Day,” released in 1993 and directed by Harold Ramis. Murray plays Phil Connors, an egotistical weatherman who finds himself doomed to repeat the same day until he can figure out how to break the cycle. The film also stars Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott and Stephen Tobolowsky, and it had a domestic box office of $71.10 million.

