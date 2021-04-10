This Is The Best Movie Starring Bill Murray

For millions of Americans stuck at home during the pandemic, every day may be reminiscent of “Groundhog Day,” the 1993 movie starring Bill Murray as a man doomed to live the same day on repeat, and driven to extreme measures to break the monotony.

The real Bill Murray appears to be faring much better than that unfortunate character, at least based on the evidence of the virtual Golden Globe Awards this February, where he donned a psychedelic shirt and sipped a martini on camera. Although Murray received a Golden Globe nomination this year for his supporting role in “On the Rocks,” adding to his six previous Golden Globe nominations (one of which, for “Lost in Translation,” led to a win), he won’t be up for any Oscars this year.

24/7 Tempo has picked the best movie starring Bill Murray, after reviewing several, including two directed by Jim Jarmusch and four directed by Wes Anderson. Murray has appeared in nine of Anderson’s films and plays a role in a tenth, “The French Dispatch,” which was due to be released in 2020 but will now debut at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July.

At the age of 70, this comedic actor with a diverse array of film and TV credits shows no signs of stopping.

Groundhog Day, released in 1993, is widely considered his best movie. The film also stars Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, and Stephen Tobolowsky. Its director was Harold Ramis. The domestic box office for the film was $71.10 million, unadjusted for inflation.

In “Groundhog Day,” Murray plays Phil Connors, an egotistical weatherman who finds himself stuck in a time loop, doomed to repeat the same day every time he wakes, until he can figure out how to break the cycle.

Click here to read The Best Movies Starring Bill Murray