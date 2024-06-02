Meta Gets Good Facebook News Baloch 1311 / Shutterstock.com

There have been concerns that Meta’s (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook’s growth will slow as its monthly active users reach almost 3.1 billion worldwide. People have questioned whether its membership has hit a point of saturation. This is part of Meta’s comeback.

Facebook announced that its growth is not over. A note to investors said, “With five quarters of healthy growth in young adult app usage in the US and Canada, over 40 million US/CA young adults are daily active users, and this number is the highest in three years.”

The increase was due to transitioning from high school to college and from college to first jobs. These job seekers, in particular, have also used Facebook to find employment. The group has also used Facebook Marketplace to find furniture.

Facebook believes it can add other features to draw more young people. These include new AI features to offer more targeted information to members. “Over the next year or so, this advanced recommendations technology will power more products, including our entire video ecosystem, and our Feed recommendations,” Meta stated.

Improved video products are another reason Facebook members will likely be more engaged. “We made it easier to explore and connect over videos you’re interested in, regardless if they’re a Reel, longer video, or Live content,” management added.

A final question investors in Facebook and other social media companies have asked is how many hours people spend on social media daily. If Facebook takes up more of these hours, public corporations like Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) must be concerned.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.