15 Most Popular Blues Musicians According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

While it might be past its heyday, blues continues to be a strong influence on modern music.

Most of the best blues musicians were African Americans who came from the American South.

The Blues genre started developing in the late 1860s by African Americans in the South, mainly in Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, and both Carolinas. It became the building blocks of modern music. Blues is considered to be a vocal form and are lyrical rather than narrative.

Blues emit strong emotions, normally melancholy, sadness, and broken-heartedness. Some elements that are unique to the genre are syncopation, melisma, guitar slides, and microtonal pitch inflections. The first song to be referenced in the genre was in 1912 entitled “Memphis Blues,” by W.C. Handy. The first recordings started to appear in the 1920s. The genre held onto popularity until the 1960s, when the “British Invasion,” took hold of the globe.

Here are the 15 most popular blues musicians according to baby boomers.

#15 The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Number of Albums : 14

Most Popular Songs : “Tuff Enuff,” “Walkin to My Baby,” “Rock With Me,” “Wrap It Up”

The Fabulous Thunderbirds consist of Johnny Moeller (guitar), Bob Welsh (piano/ guitar), Rudy Albin (drums), and Steve Kristy (bass). Other members who are no longer with the group are Fran Christina, Jimmie Vaughan, Duke Robillard, Jimi Bott, Kid Bangham, Mike Buck, Willie Campbell, and Keith Ferguson among many others. The group formed in 1974 and released its first album in 1979 after signing with Chrysalis Records. It has gone through several lineup reorganizations.

They gained fame in 1986 when they released their album, Tuff Enuff. Two songs from the album, “Tuff Enuff,” and “Wrap It Up,” was featured in the film Tough Guys. The group also had music featured in the film, Hot Pursuit. The band is still making music and touring.

#14 George Thorogood

Number of Albums: 19

Most Popular Songs: “Bad to the Bone,” “Night Time,” “I Drink Alone,” “Who Do You Love?” “Get a Haircut”

George Thorogood began his musical career, transitioning from a minor-league baseball player, in 1970. He started a band, The Destroyers, in 1973. The band moved from Delaware to Boston and frequented Boston’s blues club circuit. Thorogood & The Destroyers signed with Rounder Records and released their first album in 1977.

After the band released two more albums, Thorogood signed with EMI Records and reached large success due to his song, “Bad to the Bone,” being played on MTV. That song spent a full year on the charts, and the album of the same name went gold. He continued making music and touring until his most recent album, Party of One, was released in 2017.

#13 Derek and the Dominos

Number of Albums : 3

Most Popular Songs : “Layla,” “Bell Bottom Blues,” “I Am Yours,” “I Looked Away”

Derek and the Dominos formed in 1970 and was comprised of Eric Clapton (Vocals), Bobby Whitlock, Carl Radle, and Jim Gordon. The bank later added Duane Allman. The band got their name when the announcer at their debut mispronounced their name (Eric and the Dynamos). The band stuck with the mistake. They recorded a total of 3 studio albums, the last one was released in 1973.

#12 Gregg Allman

Number of Albums: 11 Studio Albums and 3 Remastered Albums

Most Popular Songs : “Whipping Post,” “Dreams,” “It’s Not My Cross To Bear,”

Gregg Allman was a singer, songwriter, guitarist, keyboardist, and actor. He co-founded the Allman Brothers Band along with his brother Duane. He was known for his solo work as well. The Allman Brothers gained fame by creating the Southern Rock genre. Their work includes elements of blues, rock, jazz, and country. Allman was known for expanding the parameters of the rock genre and setting a new standard for the length of onstage concert performances.

The Allman Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, and George won a Grammy in 2012. Goerge simultaneously released solo albums alongside the Allman Brothers albums. He was once married to Cher, among his seven marriages. He was married to Shannon Williams at the time of his death, whom he had been married to for three months. He died at the age of 69 and had one son and two grandchildren.

#11 Muddy Waters

Number of Albums: 31

Most Popular Songs : “I’m Ready,” “Hoochie Coochie Man,” You Shook Me,” “Mannish Boy

McKinley Morganfield was born in Mississippi in 1913. He is known as “The Father of Modern Blues.” He was raised by his grandmother, Della Grant after his father left the family and his mother passed away when he was three. He started opening for Big Bill Broonzy in Chicago in the early 1940s. By 1953, he was recording albums with a band. His band included Jimmy Rogers, Little Walter Jacobs, Otis Spann, and Elga Edmonds. He continued to perform until 1982 due to health problems. He was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (posthumously), and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (posthumously).

#10 Boz Scaggs

Number of Albums: 24

Most Popular Songs: “Lockdown,” “Lido Shuffle,” “Sierra,” “Jojo”

William Royce Scaggs was born in Ohio in 1944. He was a musician, composer, and bandmate in Steve Miller in The Ardells and the Steve Miller Band a little later. He struck out on his own in 1969, and gained fame after releasing his song, “Lido Shuffle,” and “Lowdown.” He continued releasing music until the 1980s when he took almost a decade-long hiatus. He began touring again in 1988 and his last album was released in 2018. His most successful albums are Silk Degrees and Slow Dancer.

#9 Bo Diddley

Number of Albums : 35

Most Popular Songs : “Bo Diddley,” “Road Runner,” “Mona,” “Who Do You Love?”

Bo Diddly is credited as being one of rock’s most influential artists. Diddley played blues, R&B, and classical violin. He created the “hambone” syncopated beat which made huge waves in the genre. This beat was appropriated by several bands including the Rolling Stones. He was also known for using tremolo, fuzz, and feedback effects. He advocated for Black artists, often speaking on how Black musicians were severely underpaid. He won a Grammy Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

#8 Stevie Ray Vaughan

Number of Albums : 8

Most Popular Songs : “Love Struck Baby,” “Pride and Joy,” “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return,”

Stevie Ray Vaughan gained his love of music from his older brother. The two would play guitar together in Dallas, their hometown. By 1977, he had dropped out of high school, moved to Austin, and began striking it out in the music industry. Eventually, he started the Triple Threat Revue with Lou Ann Barton and other artists. In 1978, many members left the group and the group was renamed Double Trouble. It wasn’t until 1979 that Barton left, and the remaining members, Vaughn, Chris Layton, and Jack Newhouse began performing as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble. They started becoming popular in Texas and in 1982, they were invited to perform at a Swiss music festival. David Bowie listened to their performance and hired Vaughan to work on an album. That connected him to Epic Records, and the band signed in 1983.

The band produced studio albums throughout the 80s, and at the same time, Vaughan was struggling with a Substance Abuse Disorder. He entered a treatment center in 1986 after collapsing onstage. The band continued to produce music, and in August of 1990, they were performing in Wisconsin when Vaughan suddenly died in a helicopter crash. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, and two more albums were released posthumously. They won a total of six Grammys throughout the band’s run.

#7 Wilson Pickett

Number of Albums : 23

Most Popular Songs: “Mustang Sally,” “635-5789,” “Land of 1,000 Dances,” “You’re So Fine”

Wilson Pickett, sometimes referred to as Wicked Pickett, is regarded as a musician who helped shape soul music with his unique and explosive music. Rather than simply singing, he incorporated his Southern Black church roots into his style. Some describe his singing as wailing, others describe it as preaching. Starting in the 1950s, Pickett was performing gospel music in Detroit. He quickly transitioned to secular music and became a member of the Falcons. He caught the attention of Atlantic Records and went on to produce solo music. Atlantic moved him to Memphis where he wrote, “In The Midnight Hour.”

He continued producing music and releasing hits and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Pickett spent one year in jail in 1993, after being convicted of domestic abuse. He was arrested two other separate times in the early 90s. He blames his conduct on his decision to “leave God,” by switching from gospel music in order to make money. He continued working until 2004 when he was convinced to take a year off by his manager. He died in 2006 of a heart attack.

#6 Joe Cocker

Number of Albums : 53

Most Popular Songs : “Cry Me a River,” “Woman to Woman,” “Unchain My Heart,” “Feelin’ Alright”

Joe Cocker was a British Blues singer known for his distinctive raspy singing voice and his long career. He formed the Grease Band and gained international fame when he performed at the Woodstock Music Festival. He enjoyed fame until 1975 when his career declined. He made a strong come-back in the 1980s. His most famous song, “Up Where We Belong,” launched him back into the limelight. He continued producing albums until 2012. He passed away at the age of 70 from lung cancer. He was nominated for several Echo Awards, received a Grammy Hall of Fame Award (2000), was nominated for five Grammy Awards, and won one Grammy Award.

#5 Bonnie Raitt

Number of Albums: 18

Most Popular Songs: “Thing Called Love,” “Love Me Like a Man,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

Bonnie Raitt is the daughter of Broadway star, John Raitt. She studied at Radcliff College and dropped out in 1969 to start her blues career. She is known for being a slide guitarist, feminist themes, and a range of genres. She gained fame in 1977 with her single, “Runaway.” She used her career to be an advocate for social and environmental justice. She co-founded Musicians United for Safe Energy and often performed at high-profile charity and political events.

She started her struggle with alcohol abuse in the 1980s when her popularity stagnated. She released Nick of Time in 1990, and it won a Grammy. That started a couple of decades of producing hits. Her most recent album, Just Like That, was released in 2022. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and won several Grammy Awards.

#4 The Blues Brothers

Number of Albums : 8

Most Popular Songs: “Gimme Some Lovin,” “Who’s Making Love,” “Soul Man,” “Season of the Witch”

The Blues Brothers was made up of “brothers,” Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues. Their actual names were John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, and they weren’t actually related. They are regarded as one of the most popular groups in the 70s. Their start was unique, a skit on Saturday Night Live, which developed into an actual music career. They were known for their fedoras, black suits, narrow ties, and sunglasses and sang covers of classic soul hits. They started performing on SNL frequently, released albums, and starred in a film. They enjoyed outrageous popularity until 1982 when Belushi passed away from an accidental overdose.

The Blues Brothers Band was re-formed by SNL players and did a world tour backing Eddie Floyd in 1988. A new LP was released in 1992, and Aykroyd started his House of Blues franchise in 1993. A sequel to the original movie was released in 1998.

#3 Janis Joplin

Number of Albums : 3 and an additional 7 posthumously

Most Popular Songs: “Piece of My Heart,”

Janis Joplin, “The First Lady of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” was an outspoken tough-talking performer who was highly spirited and rebellious against the status quo. She studied at the University of Texas at Austin in 1962, studying art. She started performing that year with the Waller Creek Boys. Her gutsy, irreverent singing style starkly contrasted with other female artists at the time. After struggling with some substance abuse issues, she joined Big Brother.

The group gained fame in 1967 at the Monterey Pop Festival. The fame spotlight focused on Joplin as she used bourbon, amphetamines, and heroin during performances to deliver sexual, gutsy, and raw shows. The band signed with Colombia in 1968. After some commercial success, Joplin left the group, feeling she was being held back professionally. For the next two years, she thrived in a solo career. Her last album, Pear, was her most successful as well as her last.

She passed away from an accidental overdose on October 4th, 1970 at the Landmark Hotel in Hollywood. Her album was released posthumously in 1971, which became a catalyst for further fame. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, won a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005, and has been the focus of documentaries, movies, books, and a play.

#2 Fats Domino

Number of Albums: 7

7 Most Popular Songs: “Whole Lotta Loving,” “I Want to Walk You Home,” “The Big Beat”

Fats Domino was a pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll. He was born Antoine Domino Jr. and was born in New Orleans. He started playing the piano when he was seven, and by age 10, he was performing. He dropped out of high school at the age of 14. He was playing with Billy Diamond by 1946. Domino gave him the nickname, “Fats.”

He signed with Imperial Records in 1949, and his album, “The Fat Man,” was the first album in history to sell 1 million copies. In 1955 he went mainstream with his song, “Ain’t It a Shame.” He had 37 top-40 hits when he was at Imperial. When he signed with ABC-Paramount Records, he stayed at the top of the charts until 1964. After 1995, he kept a low profile and only performed at local gigs. He released an album in 2006 to raise money for New Orleans’ Tipitina’s Foundation. He died of natural causes in 2017 at the age of 89.

#1 B.B. King

Number of Albums : 44

Most Popular Songs : “The Thrill is Gone,” “

Riley B. King coined the nickname B.B. King from his days as a disc jockey in Memphis. He released his first record in 1949, named his guitar Lucille, and started to be known as the “King of the Blues.” He released hit after hit over the next 12 years. He toured an astounding 300 shows per year over 30 years.

He was the first bluesman to tour in the Soviet Union, the first to become pop mainstream, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. He continued to tour 250 concerts per year until he was in his 80s. His health began deteriorating and in 2014 he fell onstage during a performance in Chicago. He died in his sleep in 2015. His two daughters, Patty and Karen, believe that LaVerne Toney, his assistant had poisoned him. The allegations were found baseless.

