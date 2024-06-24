10 Least Popular Country Music Artists According to Gen Xers Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Gen Xers were the generation born between 1956 and 1980 and ushered in the grunge era. Bands like Pearl Jam and Nirvana skyrocketed to fame, and the soundtrack to the lives of those born during that time probably includes something from the album “Ten” or “Nevermind.” While grunge music was growing, the country music space was also exploding with real-life, down-to-earth lyrics and catch tunes.

Gen Xers are also big fans of country, but they’re picky about the artists they like. Artists like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers and Reba McEntire all fared pretty well when it came to fame and popularity with Gen Xers. To find this information, we relied on a YouGov survey that determined if the person had heard of the artists and if they liked them. For purposes of this article, we’re going to focus on artists who hit the 66% market of fame, meaning that at least 2/3 of Gen Xers knew who they were, even if they didn’t have a favorable opinion. They are listed below with the least popular first and the most popular at number one.

10. Rosanne Cash

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 39%

The oldest daughter of Johnny Cash, Rosanne had some big shoes to fill. She is not only a songwriter but also an author. Her music draws people from all genres including blues, rock, pop and folk. Her hits include “Seven Year Ache,” “Tennessee Flat Top Box,” and “Sea of Heartbreak.”

It appears that Gen Xers know who many country artists are, they may just not prefer country music. Gen Xers love artists like Alanis Morissette, the Smashing Pumpkins and Tupac. Research suggests they prefer a mix of alternative rock, grunge and hip-hop and despite the mainstream success of artists like Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood, they still prefer the nostalgia of the late 80s and early 90s.

9. Lee Greenwood

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 39%

A singer and saxophonist, Lee Greenwood has been releasing music since 1962 and has released more than 20 albums. His most popular songs include “God Bless the USA,” Dixie Road,” and “She’s Lying.”

8. Luke Combs

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 38%

After playing small venues in North Carolina and releasing music on the social media app Vine, Luke Combs signed with Columbia Nashville in 2014. His lead single peaked at 31 on the Hote 100 and he’s collaborated with artists like Amanda Shires, Ed Sheeran, Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn. He recently performed his cover of “Fast Car” on the Grammys with the original artist Tracy Chapman.

7. Ray Stevens

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 37%

Ray Stevens started his music career at six when he first learned how to play the piano. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019 and is also a music publisher, TV star, real estate developer, arranger, singer and songwriter. He’s known for songs like “It’s Me Again, Margaret,” “Everything is Beautiful,” and “Misty.”

6. Sugarland

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 36%

Known for the strong twang in their music, Sugarland exploded onto the scene with their hit “Baby Girl.” The band began as a trio with Jennifer Nettles, Kristian Bush and Kristen Hall. She left the group in 2006, but the band went on to release six studio albums along with 18 singles and win Country Music Awards, Grammys and American Music Awards. Their popular songs include “The Incredible Machine,” “Something More,” and “Want To.”

5. Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers Band

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 36%

Larry Gatlin was born in 1948, which may explain why his popularity dropped so significantly with Gen Xers who were moving on to new types of music when he hit his prime. He’s also a gospel singer-songwriter, and is known for songs like “I Don’t Wanna Cry,” “Brothers,” and “Love Is Just a Game.”

4. K.D. Lang

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 36%

K.D Lang is actually Kathryn Dawn Lang from Canada, who dabbles in acting and is a famous pop and country singer-songwriter. She’s won Juno and Grammy awards and fans argue her biggest hit is ” Constant Craving.” You may also recognize songs like “Hallelujah,” “Trail of Broken Hearts,” and “Hugh Sweet Lover,’

3. Lyle Lovett

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 35%

Starting his career in 1980, Lyle Lovette has recorded 14 albums and released 25 singles. His first album gained him a solid following, but that popularity didn’t transfer over to Gen X, as only 35% of them liked his songs. He’s well known for songs like “Cowboy Man,” “This Old Porch,” and “If I Were the Man You Wanted.”

2. Ricky Skaggs

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 35%

Ricky Scaggs has twelve number-one hits, 8 American Country Music awards and 8 Country Music Association awards, but he didn’t manage to catch popularity with Gen X and they gave him a 35% popularity rating. You may know him from songs like “Your Selfish Heart,” “The Old Home,” and “Road to Spencer.”

1. John Schneider

Percentage of Gen Xers who found the artist popular: 34%

Perhaps best known for his work as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, Schneider started singing country music in the early 80s. He released eighteen singles, nine studio albums and a greatest hits package. He’s most recognized for songs like “Country Girls” and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight.”

